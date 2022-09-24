AP News Summary at 3:13 a.m. EDT

World opinion shifts against Russia as Ukraine worries grow

NEW YORK (AP) — The tide of international opinion appears to have decisively shifted against Russia, as a number of non-aligned countries joined the United States and its allies in condemning Russia’s war in Ukraine and its threats to the principles of the international rules-based order. In what many believed earlier this year was Western wishful thinking, much of the international community spoke out against the conflict in rare displays of unity at the often fractured United Nations. The coalescing condemnation picked up steam when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the mobilization of an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, signaling the unlikelihood of a quick end to the war and suggested nuclear weapons may be an option.

China using civilian ships to enhance navy capability, reach

BANGKOK (AP) — A Chinese scientific ship bristling with surveillance equipment docked in a Sri Lankan port. Hundreds of fishing boats anchored for months at a time among disputed islands in the South China Sea. And ocean-going ferries, built to be capable of carrying heavy vehicles and large loads of people. All are ostensibly civilian ships, but experts and uneasy regional governments say they are part of a Chinese civil-military fusion strategy, little concealed by Beijing, that enhances its maritime capabilities. The civilian vessels do more than just augment the raw numbers of ships, performing tasks that would be difficult for the military to carry out.

Puerto Ricans seething over lack of power days after Fiona

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Half of Puerto Rico is without power more than five days after Hurricane Fiona struck the U.S. territory — including an entire town where not a single work crew has arrived. Many people are angry and incredulous, and calls are growing to oust the island's private electricity transmission company. At the same time, fuel disruptions are worsening the situation, forcing grocery stores, gas stations and other businesses to close because there is no diesel for generators. Many Puerto Ricans are questioning why it is taking so long to restore power since that Fiona was a Category 1 storm that did not affect the entire island, and whose rain — not wind — inflicted the greatest damage.

The AP Interview: Marcos wants to 'reintroduce' Philippines

NEW YORK (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. wants to “reintroduce the Philippines” to the world. He has ambitious plans for his nation on the international stage and at home. That is, if the twin specters of pandemic and climate change can be overcome or at least managed. And if he can get past the legacies of two people: his predecessor, and his father. He also wants to strengthen ties with both the United States and China. That's a delicate balancing act for the Southeast Asian nation. Marcos spoke in an AP interview on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Fiona rushes at Atlantic Canada with strong rains and wind

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Strong rains and winds are lashing the Atlantic Canada region as Fiona closes in as a big, powerful post-tropical cyclone. Canadian forecasters are warning it could be one of the most severe storms in the country’s history. Fiona is expected to make landfall in Nova Scotia before dawn Saturday after transforming from a hurricane into a post-tropical cyclone. But forecasters caution that despite the change, Fiona still could have hurricane-strength winds and will bring drenching rains and huge waves. Officials say more than 207,000 Nova Scotia Power customers already are affected by outages.

Georgia voting equipment breach at center of tangled tale

ATLANTA (AP) — A breach of sensitive voting equipment data from a rural county in Georgia spilled into the public light last month when documents and emails produced in response to subpoenas revealed the involvement of high-profile supporters of former President Donald Trump. Since then, a series of revelations about what happened in Coffee County have raised questions about whether the Dominion Voting Systems machines used throughout Georgia have been compromised. The tale involves a bail bondsman, a prominent attorney tied to Trump and a cast of characters from an area that rarely draws notice from outsiders.

As Ukraine worries UN, some leaders rue what's pushed aside

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In speech after speech, world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly are spotlighting Russia’s war in Ukraine. A few are prodding the world not to forget everything else. While no one is dismissing the importance of the conflict, some comments quietly speak to some unease about the international community’s absorption in Ukraine. Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, for one, says the ongoing war in Ukraine is making it more difficult to tackle other longstanding issues including inequality, nuclear disarmament and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' actor Louise Fletcher dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar winner Louise Fletcher has died at age 88. Fletcher's agent tells The Associated Press Friday that she died at her home in France. She was 88. Fletcher set a new standard for screen villains with the role of Nurse Ratched opposite Jack Nicholson in 1975's “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest." Director Milos Fletcher chose the late-blooming star after many more prominent stars turned down the role. Fletcher won the Academy Award for best actress for the role. She would work steadily for the rest of her life, including guest spots on TV shows that saw her nominated for two Emmys.

Shapiro wages drama-free Pa. campaign amid big personalities

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — In one of the most politically competitive states in the U.S., the Democratic contender for Pennsylvania governor is waging a notably drama-free campaign. Josh Shapiro is betting that a relatively under the radar approach will resonate with voters exhausted by a deeply charged political environment. But Shapiro faces a test of whether his comparatively low-key style will energize Democrats to rally against Republican Doug Mastriano, whom many in the party view as an existential threat. The GOP candidate supports ending abortion rights and would be in position to appoint the secretary of state, who oversees elections in a state that's often decisive in choosing presidents.

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run, becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. The 42-year-old Pujols connected for his second home run of the game, a three-run drive against Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the fourth inning. The ball landed in the first few rows of the left-field pavilion at Dodger Stadium. It was same location where homer No. 699 landed in the third inning off left-hander Andrew Heaney. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, Pujols joined Barry Bonds, who had 762 homers, Hank Aaron with 755 and Babe Ruth at 714 in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. The Cardinals beat the Dodgers 11-0.