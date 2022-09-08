AP News Summary at 3:11 a.m. EDT

Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced people to shelter in place has been arrested. Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Whitehaven neighborhood. Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said four people were killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings across Memphis. Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook. Police said Kelly was arrested when he crashed during a high speed chase. Police did not discuss a motive or release the identities of those killed or wounded

Canada's horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies

ROSTHERN, Saskatchewan (AP) — The last suspect in a horrific stabbing spree that killed 10 and wounded 18 in western Canada is dead following his capture. Police hope Wednesday's stunning end to a gripping hunt that stretched into a fourth day will bring some peace to victims’ families. One official says 32-year-oldid Myles Sanderson died from self-inflicted injuries after police forced the stolen car he was driving off a highway in Saskatchewan. Other officials have declined to discuss how he died, but say an independent investigation into the incident has begun. Sanderson’s 30-year-old brother, Damien, was the other suspect and he was found dead Monday near the scene of the bloody knife attacks inside and around the James Smith Cree First Nation reserve.

US: Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians forced to Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it has evidence that “hundreds of thousands” of Ukrainian citizens have been interrogated, detained and forcibly deported to Russia. Russia immediately dismissed the claim as “fantasy,” calling it the latest invention in a Western disinformation campaign. The charge was made Wednesday at a Security Council session called by the United States and Albania to discuss Russia’s so-called “filtration operations.” That involves Ukrainians voluntarily fleeing the war in their homeland and those being forced to go to Russia passing through “filtration points” where treatment allegedly ranges from interrogations and strip searches to being yanked aside, tortured and sent to a Russian detention center.

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been focusing on the future. In the past Flynn was part of the effort to overturn the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. He's used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.

Gloves off, Biden embraces tough tone on 'MAGA Republicans'

WASHINGTON (AP) — In recent days, President Joe Biden has sharpened his attacks against Donald Trump and the so-called MAGA Republicans for posing a threat to democracy. Biden has likened the philosophy undergirding the dominant strain of the modern-day GOP to “semi-fascism.” And Democrats are taking notice. The president's gloves-off, no-holds-barred approach of late has emboldened Democrats across the country. While he is rallying the party faithful ahead of the November elections, his harshest rhetoric makes some vulnerable incumbents visibly uncomfortable. Democratic Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan says Trumpism is “a particularly strong issue" for the Democratic base.

School gun case sparks debate over safety and second chances

Oak Park, Ill. (AP) — In May, police got a tip and arrested student Keyon Robinson with a gun on his high school campus in suburban Chicago. Robinson he says he brought the gun in a backpack for protection after fighting with a relative. He faces felony charges. He's now 19 and calls his decision senseless. His attorney is seeking a deferred judgment because it’s a first offense. Meanwhile, his school is tightening security, as it tries to reassure a worried community. While school shootings with multiple victims grab headlines, data show that gun incidents like this one are more typical. Most shootings in and around schools result from fights that escalate. Robinson's case highlights a larger debate for students and schools around security and second chances.

Police arrest Vegas-area elected official in reporter death

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-area elected public official has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the official’s work preceded his primary loss in June. Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by a police SWAT unit hours after investigators served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the criminal probe of the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, Sheriff Joe Lombardo told the newspaper. Investigators earlier served a search warrant and confiscated vehicles in the homicide investigation. Telles had been a focus of German’s reporting about turmoil in the county office that handles property of people who die without a will or family contacts.

California avoids outages after day of grid-straining heat

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California kept the lights on during extreme heat, as operators of the state’s electricity grid continued to warn that unprecedented demand on energy supplies could force them to periodically cut power to some customers. The California Independent System Operator on Wednesday thanked residents and businesses for heeding another “flex alert,” a request to reduce electricity consumption during peak evening hours. Another flex alert was issued for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. as temperatures are expected to spike again. The head of Cal-ISO says miscommunication led to a small number of power outages Tuesday as the system was under great strain.

Cheetahs from South Africa go to parks in India, Mozambique

BELA-BELA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is flying cheetahs to India and Mozambique as part of ambitious efforts to reintroduce the distinctive spotted cats in regions where their population has dwindled. Wildlife veterinarian Andy Frasier described the relocation as tough for the animals and said the challenging movement of cheetahs to India will require the cats to travel a much longer distance with stops in larger commercial airports. He said those cheetahs would be treated with a tranquilizer that lasts for three to five days during their travel. Namibia is contributing eight cheetahs which will be flown to India this month and South Africa will send an additional 12 cheetahs in October.

European Central Bank to join US Fed in outsized rate hikes

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe is going to see higher interest rates. The European Central Bank's meeting Thursday is not about whether to raise rates, but by how much. Analysts say it will be between a half-point and three-quarters of a point. The U.S. Federal Reserve has led the way with two three-quarter point rate increases, and the ECB is playing catchup as inflation hits a record 9.1%. It could go higher as prices for natural gas go through the roof because Russia has been cutting back supplies. Higher rates are the usual medicine to get inflation under control. But economists say it could make a coming recession worse.