AP News Summary at 3:29 p.m. EDT

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Along with highly classified government documents, FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found dozens of folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there. Also more than 10,000 government records with no classification marked. That's according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were mixed among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use “red flag” laws that allow police to take guns away from people threatening to kill, a trend blamed on lack of awareness of the laws and a reluctance to enforce them even as gun deaths soar. The AP found the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have such laws used them 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation across the country.

Jackson's new worry: More water pressure could break pipes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Jackson, Mississippi, say restoration of water pressure continues at a long-troubled water plant. But some in the city are still seeing little or no water flow from their taps. And there's a new worry: Mayor Chokwe Lumumba says the increasing pressure could lead to ruptures of aging pipes around the city. Lumumba made the remarks at a midday Friday news conference with FEMA officials and White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu. The crisis began after torrential rains and flooding caused new problems for the city's long-neglected water system.

Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An apparent assassination attempt against Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández has shaken the country and threatened to further roil its tumultuous political scene. On Thursday night, Fernández stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of a well-wishers. A man came forward with a gun, put it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click, but the weapon apparently jammed. Authorities shed no light on the possible motive.

Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Domingo

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former members of a sect-like Argentine group say women in the group were called “geishas” and “slaves.” Leaders of the group are accused of sexually exploiting women to lure wealthy and powerful men who could provide money and other benefits. One of the men was allegedly opera star Placido Domingo. The sprawling investigation has led to more than 20 members of the group being arrested and more sought, including six in the United States. While investigators in Argentina say Domingo was a “consumer of prostitution,” he isn't accused of a crime. Prostitution is legal in Argentina.

Trump White House lawyers arrive for Jan. 6 grand jury

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House counsel under then-President Donald Trump and his top deputy have arrived at a federal courthouse to appear before a federal grand jury investigating efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election. Pat Cipollone was the top White House lawyer at the end of the Trump administration as Trump and outside allies pressed for ways to overturn the Republican's loss to Democrat Joe Biden, culminating in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Cipollone vigorously resisted efforts to undo the election. Cipollone and his top deputy, Patrick Philbin, also have cooperated with a separate House investigation into Jan. 6, 2021.

AP source: College Football Playoff to expand to 12 by 2026

The university presidents who oversee the College Football Playoff have voted to expand the postseason model for determining a national champion from four to 12 teams. It will happen no later than the 2026 season. A process that start 14 1/2 months ago with optimism, and then derailed as conference leaders haggled over details, is now finally moving forward.

EXPLAINER: Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when?

New COVID-19 boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving within days. The new shots offer Americans a chance to get the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic. But health officials recommend waiting at least three months after their last booster or a COVID-19 infection before getting the new booster to ensure the best results.

Knock, knock: Jehovah's Witnesses resume door-to-door work

Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed knocking on doors again after a 30-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. From coast to coast, members of the Christian denomination fanned out in cities and towns Thursday to share literature and converse about God for the first time since March 2020. Members have continued evangelizing during the pandemic through letters and phone calls. But they have missed the warmth of in-person interactions and say it is the most effective and rewarding way to get their message out. In the words of one Witness, door-knock evangelizing “feels Christ-like.”

'Monumental moment.' Billy Eichner on remaking the rom-com

NEW YORK (AP) — In the classic format of an adult, R-rated rom-com, Billy Eichner's coming film “Bros” depicts an uncommonly honest and insightful portrait of life as a single gay man. Like Eichner's “Billy on the Street,” it’s frequently laugh-out-loud funny and packed with keen observations about Hollywood — a Hollywood where, until now, a film like “Bros” was essentially an impossibility. “Bros” is the first gay rom-com from a major studio, and the first studio film of any genre both written by and starring an openly gay man. The cast is almost entirely LGBTQ. It's one of the standout films of this fall movie season, opening Sept. 30.