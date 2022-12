AP News Summary at 3:08 a.m. EST

Griner swap wasn't what US hoped for, but what it could get

WASHINGTON (AP) — The one-for-one swap involving Brittney Griner for Viktor Bout was not the one that U.S. officials had hoped to negotiate or were initially willing to accept. For months they been demanding the release of both Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. The final agreement came together in just the past few days. The administration grudgingly accepted that though Russia would not budge on Whelan, it was finally prepared to relent on Griner. That created imperfect but ultimately workable options for a U.S. government under pressure to make a deal.

How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push. Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin and four other senators implored their colleagues to tweak the bill to make it more appealing and enlisted key outside allies to help. In the end, they “defied political gravity,” as Baldwin puts it. The bill passed the Senate Nov. 30. Twelve Republicans supported the bill, two more than they needed to break the filibuster in the 50-50 Senate and pass it. The House passed the bill again Thursday and sent it to President Joe Biden.

China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease

BEIJING (AP) — Social media users are reporting a rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump. Official data showed a fall in new cases, but those no longer cover big parts of the population after this week’s decision to end mandatory testing for many people. That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from “zero-COVID” restrictions that sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. Social media users in Beijing and other cities said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses closed due to lack of staff.

Helping Ukraine is 'self-preservation,' finance chief says

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Ukraine's finance minister says crucial Western financial aid is “not charity” but “self-preservation" as donor countries share the price of turning back Russian aggression. Serhiy Marchenko told The Associated Press in an interview Thursday that his country is protecting freedom and democracy far beyond its borders. He said he believes EU officials will resolve their dispute with Hungary that is holding up 18 billion euros in loans and would cover a large part of Ukraine's looming budget gap. That outside financing is needed to avoid printing money at the central bank to cover basic needs like pensions, a practice that risks fueling already painful inflation.

Colorado shooter's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate. That's according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday. The documents say the charges were dropped despite warnings from other relatives that sut Anderson Lee Aldrich was “certain” to hurt or kill a set of grandparents if freed. The district attorney said Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons. The district attorney spoke hours after a judge unsealed the prior case.

Messi resumes World Cup quest as Argentina plays Netherlands

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands has all the ingredients of a classic. Lionel Messi is going up against Virgil van Dijk while the youngest coach at the World Cup in Argentina's Lionel Scaloni is taking on the oldest in wily Dutchman Louis van Gaal. There is also a back catalog of famous World Cup meetings between the teams including the 1978 final won by Argentina and a last-16 match in 1998 clinched by a memorable goal by Dennis Bergkamp. The possibility of it being Messi’s final game on soccer’s biggest stage just adds to the anticipation. He is playing in his fifth and likely last World Cup and has yet to win one.

China's Xi at Saudi palace to meet royals on Mideast trip

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping is meeting with Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince while on a visit to the kingdom. The visit on Thursday hopes to solidify ties with a region crucial to China's energy supplies as sanctions intensify on Russia over its war on Ukraine. Xi arrived at Al Yamama Palace in Riyadh and was greeted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the king’s assertive son who stands ready to rule to oil-rich kingdom for decades to come. Xi shook hands with the prince as an honor guard on horseback carried Saudi and Chinese flags.

Chronic malnutrition stalks many poor children in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Government officials in Ecuador say child malnutrition is chronic among the country’s 18 million inhabitants. It is seen everywhere, but hits hardest in rural areas and among the country’s Indigenous peoples. Ecuador has the second highest rate of chronic child malnutrition in Latin America, after Guatemala. UNICEF says one in three Ecuadorian children suffers from malnutrition. Of those, just over 40% are Indigenous, though Indigenous make up only 7% of the population. In just over a fifth of the malnutrition cases, learning is affected.

The Year of the Slap: Pop culture moments in 2022

Taylor Swift was up. Elon Musk was in, out, and in. Tom Cruise was back. BTS stepped aside, and so did Serena Williams, and Tom Brady too — oops, scratch that. But the slap? The slap was everywhere — that moment Will Smith smacked Chris Rock at the Oscars and a global audience wondered if they really just saw what happened. That's The Associated Press' top pop culture moment of 2022, but there were so many more. Swift had a big year that kept getting bigger. In movies there were big comebacks: Wakanda and Avatar sequels, and of course Cruise, who turned 60 and had his biggest movie with “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Santa visit brings joy to a frosty Alaska Inupiaq village

NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) — Santa and Mrs. Claus left Rudolph at home to catch a ride recently on an Alaska Air National Guard cargo plane to visit the Inupiac village of Nuiqsut, about 30 miles south of the Arctic Ocean. The visit in late November was part of the Operation Santa Claus outreach program, in which the guard tries to bring Christmas gifts to a few Alaska Native villages each year. The plane carried the important guests, but also more than 1,400 pounds of gifts for about 160 students at the town's school. The program dates back to 1956 and for some villages hit by adversity, it brings them Christmas itself.