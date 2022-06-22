AP News Summary at 3:08 a.m. EDT

1/6 panel: Local 'heroes' rebuffed Trump, then faced threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has heard chilling, tearful testimony that Donald Trump’s relentless pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election led to widespread threats against local workers and state officials. The panel focused Tuesday on the “heroes” of democracy — election workers and officials who fended off the defeated president’s demands. The committee is focused on Trump's schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud. It heard from Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about pressure from Trump, including Trump’s call asking the Georgia official to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s victory.

Eastern Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 255 people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s state-run news agency says at least 255 people have killed in an earthquake that struck the country’s eastern Paktika province. The state-run Bakhtar news agency reported the death toll Wednesday and said rescuers were arriving by helicopter. Information remained scarce on the magnitude 6 temblor that struck Paktika province, but it comes as the international community largely has left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover of the country last year amid the chaotic withdrawal of the U.S. military from the longest war in its history. That likely will complicate any relief efforts for this country of 38 million people.

'Heightened alert': Abortion providers brace for ruling

Harassment and violence have become common outside abortion clinics over the decades since the 1973 ruling legalizing abortion. Now providers and some in law enforcement are preparing for an increase in violence once the Supreme Court rules in a case that could end Roe v. Wade. They anticipate protests, harassment and other violence will increase in states where abortion remains legal. The National Abortion Federal and the hundreds of abortion clinics it represents have been on “heightened alert” since the opinion leaked. The Department of Homeland Security has warned violence is likely to increase on both sides.

Takeaways: Trump's conditional loyalty, new warning for left

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump extended his losing record in Georgia on Tuesday after two Trump-backed U.S. House candidates lost in landslides. An establishment-backed Senate candidate in Alabama that Trump belatedly endorsed handily beat one of the former president’s most ardent defenders in Congress. Meanwhile, moderate Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser won her Democratic primary, offering a warning to progressives as crime rises in urban areas.

Press group: Ukraine journalist, soldier 'coldly executed'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The press freedom group Reporters Without Borders says it believes that a Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him were “coldly executed” in Russian-occupied woodlands in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion. The bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy Chernyshov were found April 1 in woods north of the capital, Kyiv. Reporters Without Borders said it went back to the wooded spot to investigate the circumstances of their deaths. It said it found 14 bullet holes in the burned hulk of their car. Disused Russian positions, one of them still bobby-trapped, were also found close by. The group released its findings in a report Wednesday and said it has turned over evidence to Ukrainian investigators.

Unlocked doors were 'first line of defense' at Uvalde school

The Uvalde massacre began after the 18-year-old gunman entered the school through a door that could only be locked from the outside and then got inside a classroom that had a busted lock. That's according to experts who testified Tuesday before the Texas state Senate. Securing doors has long been a focus of school safety drills, and experts said the inability to do so during the May 24 attack that left 19 children and two teachers dead runs counter to best practices.

South China floods force tens of thousands to evacuate

BEIJING (AP) — Major flooding has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in southern China, with more rain expected. The manufacturing hub of Guangdong province suspended classes, office work and public transport amid rising waters and the threat of landslides. In the neighboring province of Jiangxi, almost 500,000 people have seen damage to their homes and their lives uprooted. Roughly the same number have been affected in Guangdong. The heavy rainfall has collapsed roads in some parts of cities and swept away houses, cars and crops. China regularly experiences flooding during the summer months, most frequently in central and southern areas that tend to receive the most rainfall.

Yellowstone park reopening after changes wrought by flood

WAPITI, Wyo. (AP) — Visitors will return to a changed landscape in Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday as it reopens following record floods that reshaped the park’s rivers and canyons, wiped out numerous roads and left some areas famous for their wildlife viewing inaccessible possibly for months to come. Park managers are raising the gates at 8 a.m. Wednesday at three of Yellowstone’s five entrances for the first time since the June 13 flooding. That day, 10,000 visitors were ordered out after rivers across northern Wyoming and southern Montana surged over their banks following several inches of rainfall that accelerated the spring snowmelt.

Europe wildfire risk heightened by early heat waves, drought

MADRID (AP) — Extended drought conditions in several Mediterranean countries, a heat wave last week that reached northern Germany and high fuel costs for aircraft needed to fight wildfires have heightened concerns across Europe this summer. Experts warn Europe’s wildfires are no longer a problem just for the southern hotter countries. Much of the continent is in drought. Wildfires across Spain have already destroyed tens of thousands of acres of wooded land. But a recent sharp drop in temperatures is helping firefighters contain them. Neighboring Portugal also saw its warmest May in nine decades. And in France the month was the hottest on record.

Sri Lanka's crisis cripples once burgeoning middle class

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s economic crisis, the worst in its history, has completely recast the lives of the country’s once galloping middle class. For many families that never had to think twice about fuel or food, the effects have been instant and painful, derailing years of progress toward lifestyles aspired to across South Asia. An island nation of 22 million, Sri Lanka is hurtling towards bankruptcy after amassing $51 billion in foreign debt. It lacks cash to pay for imports of necessities like gasoline, milk, cooking gas and toilet paper, while families cut back on portions as they struggle to manage three meals a day. Lining up to buy scarce fuel can take hours, or even days.

