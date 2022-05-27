AP News Summary at 3:08 a.m. EDT

Gunman's final 90 minutes fuel questions about police delays

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Texas authorities say the gunman who massacred 21 people at an elementary school was in the building for over an hour before he was killed by law enforcement officers. The amount of time that elapsed has stirred anger and questions among family members, who demanded to know why authorities did not storm the place and put a stop to the rampage more quickly. Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Travis Considine said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and began his rampage at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday. A Border Patrol tactical unit began trying to get inside the building an hour later, and at 12:58 p.m., radio chatter noted he was dead.

NRA opens gun convention in Texas after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — The National Rifle Association begins its annual convention in Houston on Friday, and leaders of the powerful gun-rights lobbying group are gearing up to “reflect on” — and deflect any blame for — the deadly shooting earlier this week of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Former President Donald Trump and other leading Republicans are scheduled to address the three-day gun industry marketing and advocacy event, which is expected to draw protesters. Some scheduled speakers and performers have backed out, including two Texas lawmakers and “American Pie” singer Don McLean, who said “it would be disrespectful” to go ahead with his act.

China's FM visits Kiribati, where fishing ground is at stake

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China’s foreign minister is visiting the remote Pacific nation of Kiribati, where the future of a vast fishing ground is at stake. The four-hour visit by Wang Yi is his second stop on an eight-nation tour that comes amid concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific. Kiribati has closed its borders as it tries to stamp out a COVID-19 outbreak but made an exception for Wang and his delegation. At stake in Kiribati is the future of the Phoenix Islands Protected Area, a stretch of ocean the size of California that is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Kiribati's president has announced plans to end a commercial fishing ban there. China already dominates fishing in the region.

Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is pressing the West to lift sanctions over the war in Ukraine, seeking to shift the blame for a growing food crisis. That crisis is worsened by Kyiv’s inability to ship millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products because of the conflict. According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Italy's prime minister that Russia would help with grain exports if sanctions are lifted. Britain accused Moscow of trying to hold the world ransom and insisted there would be no sanctions relief. Meanwhile, Russia made incremental advances as fighting continued in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region. Separately, two Russian soldiers pleaded guilty to shelling civilian infrastructure during the war, which is now in its fourth month.

Ship expands Iran Revolutionary Guard's reach to new waters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is building a massive new support ship near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. That's according to satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press. Analysts tell the AP that the ship, the Shahid Mahdavi, will expand the Guard's naval presence in waters vital to international energy supplies and beyond. The ship also provides the Guard a large, floating base from which to run the small fast boats that largely make up its fleet designed to counter the U.S. Navy and other allied forces in the region. As negotiations over Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers also founder, further confrontations at sea between Tehran and the West also remain a risk.

Shooter warning signs get lost in sea of social media posts

Washington (AP) — The 18-year-old man who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers in Texas left a digital trail that hinted at what was to come. He posted an Instagram photo of a hand holding a gun magazine. In his TikTok profile he warned, “Kids be scared.” And he pinned the image of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles displayed on a rug to the top of his profile. But those foreboding posts hardly stick out on an endless grid of Instagram photos that feature semi-automatic rifles, handguns and ammunition. There’s even a popular hashtag devoted to encouraging Instagram users to upload daily photos of guns with more than 2 million posts attached to it.

3 more funerals for Buffalo victims in week of goodbyes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A week filled with goodbyes continues for family and friends of victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. Funeral services are set for Friday for three of those killed: Geraldine Talley, Andre Mackniel and Margus Morrison. They are among the 10 people killed and three wounded May 14 when a white gunman opened fire on shoppers and employees at a Tops Friendly Market. Authorities say the 18-year-old alleged shooter chose the store because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Funerals for a half dozen other victims have taken place in recent days. The final funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

On remote US territories, abortion hurdles mount without Roe

HONOLULU (AP) — Women from the remote U.S. territories of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands will likely have to travel farther than other Americans to terminate a pregnancy if the Supreme Court overturns a precedent that established a national right to abortion in the United States. Hawaii is the closest U.S. state where abortion is legal under local law. It’s already difficult to get an abortion in Guam, a small, heavily Catholic U.S. territory south of Japan. The last physician who performed surgical abortions there retired in 2018. Two Guam-licensed physicians who live in Hawaii see patients virtually and mail them pills for a medication abortion.

Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A massive safety recall and supply disruptions have swept many leading formula brands off store shelves. Many parents are having problems finding formula, but some experts point out systemic inequities contribute to lower rates of breastfeeding among Black and Hispanic women, making their babies more dependent on formula. The majority of formula in the U.S. is bought by low-income families. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 20% of Black women and 23% of Hispanic women exclusively breastfeed through six months compared to 29% of white women. The overall rate stands at 26%.

US wins latest legal battle to seize Russian yacht in Fiji

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States has won the latest round of a legal battle to seize a $325-million Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji, with the case now appearing headed for the Pacific nation’s top court. Fiji’s Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed an appeal by Feizal Haniff, who represents the company that legally owns the superyacht Amadea. Haniff had argued the U.S. had no jurisdiction under Fiji’s mutual assistance laws to seize the vessel, at least until a court sorted out who really owned it. He wants Fiji's Supreme Court to stop U.S. agents sailing the Amadea from Fiji before the appeal is heard. The case highlights the thorny legal issues as the U.S. tries to seize assets of Russian oligarchs linked to the war in Ukraine.

