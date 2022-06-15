AP News Summary at 3:07 p.m. EDT

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. The move the Fed announced after its latest policy meeting will increase its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans. The central bank is ramping up its drive to tighten credit and slow growth with inflation having reached a four-decade high of 8.6%, spreading to more areas of the economy and showing no sign of slowing.

FDA advisers move COVID-19 shots closer for kids under 5

COVID-19 shots for infants, toddlers and preschoolers in the U.S. have moved a step closer. An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration gave a thumbs-up to Moderna’s two shots for the littlest kids. The same panel will vote later Wednesday on rival Pfizer's vaccine for children under 5. They are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination against the coronavirus and many parents have been anxiously waiting to protect their little children. If all the regulatory steps are cleared, shots should be available next week.

Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged Wednesday with federal hate crimes and could face the death penalty if convicted. Payton Gendron already has pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder following the May 14 rampage. The 18-year-old has been jailed without bail since his arrest at the Tops Friendly Market he allegedly targeted for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Authorities say Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the massacre are laid out in online documents.

US sending $1 billion more military aid to outgunned Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. says it will send an additional $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, as America and its allies work to provide longer-range weapons they say can make a difference in a fight where Ukrainian forces are outnumbered and outgunned by their Russian invaders. President Joe Biden and his top national security leaders say the U.S. is moving as fast as possible to get critical weapons into the fight, even as Ukrainian officials protest that they need more, and faster, in order to survive. The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems that U.S. forces are training Ukrainian troops on now.

Floods leave Yellowstone landscape 'dramatically changed'

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Historic floodwaters that raged through Yellowstone National Park may have permanently altered the course of a popular fishing river and left the sweeping landscape forever changed. Park officials say more than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of the nation’s oldest national park after unprecedented flooding tore through its northern half, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed. Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday the only visitors left in the massive park straddling three states were a dozen campers still making their way out of the backcountry. He says the park's northern entrances may be closed all summer.

John Hinckley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — John Hinckley Jr. has been freed from court oversight. The action ends decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. Hinckley shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981. The lifting of all restrictions had been expected since late September. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington said he’d free Hinckley on Wednesday if he continued to remain mentally stable in the community in Virginia where he has lived since 2016.

US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to new statistics from U.S. safety regulators. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautioned Wednesday against using the numbers to compare automakers, saying it didn’t weight them by the number of vehicles from each manufacturer that use the systems, or how many miles those vehicles traveled. Automakers reported crashes from July of last year through May 15 under an order from the agency, which is examining such crashes broadly for the first time.

Trans kids' treatment can start younger, new guidelines say

A leading transgender health association has lowered its recommended minimum age for gender transition treatment in teens, including starting sex hormones at age 14 and some surgeries at 15. The guidance is from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and says age is just one factor to consider. The group acknowledges potential risks but says preventing transgender kids from seeking early treatment could lead to lifelong harms. The update is based on expert opinion and scientific evidence. The group provided The Associated Press with an advance copy of the guidance ahead of publication in a medical journal.

Despite push, states slow to make Juneteenth a paid holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The effort to officially celebrate Juneteenth as a paid holiday has faced skepticism inside legislatures that have largely chosen symbolic gestures to recognize the holiday while curtailing certain conversations on race and racism. Juneteenth honors when enslaved Black people in Texas were freed, representing the end of slavery in the U.S. Last year, Congress and President Joe Biden moved swiftly to approve June 19 as a national holiday. It was the first time the federal government had designated a new national holiday since approving Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. However, the move didn’t result in an automatic adoption from most states.

