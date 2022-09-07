AP News Summary at 3:07 p.m. EDT

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Michael Flynn: From government insider to holy warrior

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — The retired Army general and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has been focusing on the future. In the past Flynn was part of the effort to overthrow the 2020 election. More recently, an investigation by The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” finds that Flynn has been building a political movement mixing conspiracy theory with Christian nationalist ideas. He's used public appearances to energize voters, political endorsements to build alliances and a network of nonprofit groups to advance the movement. Along the way Flynn and his companies have earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for his efforts.

Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shelling has resumed in the area of Ukraine’s huge nuclear power plant. Russian and Ukrainian officials blamed each other. The attack Wednesday comes a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe. A Ukrainian regional governor said Russians fired on a city on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Russian authorities said the city where the power plant is located is in a blackout because Ukrainian shelling had damaged a power substation. The fighting near the plant has caused international alarm amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Raised with trauma, Sandy Hook survivors send hope to Uvalde

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — The survivors who were able to walk out of Sandy Hook Elementary school nearly a decade ago want to share a message of hope with the children of Uvalde, Texas: You will learn how to live with your trauma, pain and grief. And it will get better. They know it will be hard to say they are from Uvalde. That well-meaning adults will sometimes make the wrong decisions to protect you. That grief can be unpredictable, and different for everyone. Now on the cusp of adulthood, some survivors of the Sandy Hook shooting spoke with The Associated Press about how they grew up with trauma and share the advice they have for students in Uvalde, Texas.

Why was suspect in Canadian stabbing rampage on the streets?

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — The manhunt for one of two brothers wanted in the stabbing deaths of 10 people in Canada is raising questions of why the suspect -- an ex-con with 59 convictions and a long history of shocking violence -- was out on the streets in the first place. Myles Sanderson, 32, was released by a parole board in February while serving a sentence of over four years on charges that included assault and robbery. But he had been wanted by police since May, apparently for violating the terms of his release, though the details were not immediately clear.

Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it last spring. Judge Elizabeth Gleicher of the Court of Claims said the law violates the Michigan Constitution. It was long dormant before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The 1931 law makes it a crime to perform abortions unless the life of the mother is in danger. Separately, the Michigan Supreme Court is considering whether to place a proposed amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would add abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution. Supporters submitted more than 700,000 signatures, easily clearing the threshold. But a tie vote by the Board of State Canvassers over spacing issues on the petition has kept it off the ballot so far.

Obamas return to White House: Official portraits unveiled

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have unveiled their official White House portraits. President Joe Biden on Wednesday hosted a ceremony at the White House where America’s first Black president and first lady revealed portraits with a modern vibe. Obama is seen standing, wearing a black suit and gray tie against a white background. Mrs. Obama wears a formal light blue dress while seated on a sofa in the Red Room. Obama chose artist Robert McCurdy for his portrait. Mrs. Obama went with artist Sharon Sprung.

Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The escape of the Malaysian defense contractor at the center of one of the Navy's biggest corruption scandals is as stunning and brazen as the case itself. U-Haul trucks were seen at his home in a tony San Diego neighborhood before Leonard Glenn Francis, known as “Fat Leonard,” snipped off his ankle monitor and disappeared. Nearly a dozen US federal, state and local agencies were searching for Francis on Tuesday. But officials acknowledged he may already be in Mexico with the border only a 40-minute drive from the home he escaped.

Wins — and losses — can pile up with sped-up sports betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Legal sports betting in the United States is getting faster. That means there's more opportunity to win — and lose — money at a rapid pace. With the industry in its fifth year following a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018, sports betting is increasingly turning to so-called microbets, wagers on events as small as a single pitch in baseball. It's the fastest-growing segment of the industry, and it is helping sportsbooks attract new business. But those who treat compulsive gamblers worry that it will create new problem gamblers and worsen existing addictions.

RBG's fashion collar highlights children's charity auction

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being auctioned to benefit a charity. It's the first time any of the justice’s own signature neckwear will be available for purchase. The piece is part of a collection of about 100 items being sold in an online auction that begins Wednesday. It concludes Sept. 16. That's just days before the two-year anniversary of the liberal icon’s death at 87.