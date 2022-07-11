AP News Summary at 3:06 a.m. EDT

Trump associates' ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

An upcoming hearing of the House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to examine ties between people in former President Donald Trump's orbit and extremist groups who played a role in the U.S. Capitol riot. Top leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought so far. At least two men close to Trump — longtime friend Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — have known contacts with far-right groups and extremists who, in some cases, are alleged to have been involved in Jan. 6.

Japan's Kishida gets mandate, Blinken brings US condolences

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has met with the U.S.’s top diplomat, who delivered condolences over the death of former leader Shinzo Abe and reassurances of a strong bilateral alliance. Kishida was boosted by a mandate in weekend elections that were imbued with meaning after Abe was assassinated while campaigning. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken gave Kishida a letter from President Joe Biden to Abe’s family. Blinken is the the most senior U.S official to visit Japan after Abe’s death and says Japan and the U.S. are friends as well as allies. He told Kishida: “We simply want them to know that we deeply feel the loss on the personal level as well."

'Terrorism': Abe killing seen as attack on Japan's democracy

TOKYO (AP) — Public outrage, handwringing and vows of defiance in media and among political commentators are widespread in Japan following the daylight assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Part of the collective shock is because crime is so rare in Japan. But it can also be traced to the setting. Abe was killed on the street near a crowded train station, in the middle of a campaign speech for parliamentary elections, something that Japan, despite a long history of one-party political domination and growing voter apathy, takes seriously. One academic called it the first assassination of a former or serving leader in postwar Japan. It could lead to an emergency review of the way Japan guards its officials, and a tightening of security at large-scale events.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

With Biden, Palestinians seeking freedom get permits instead

For more than two years, the Biden administration has said that Palestinians are entitled to the same measure of “freedom, security and prosperity” enjoyed by Israelis. Instead, they’ve gotten permits to work inside Israel and its Jewish settlements. The inconsistency is likely to come up when President Joe Biden visits Israel and the occupied West Bank this week for the first time since assuming office. Israel will likely point to the thousands of work permits it has given to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and other measures aimed at improving daily life. Critics say the permits simply reinforce Israel's decades-long military rule over millions of Palestinians.

Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence that already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. Congress passed the measure after gun rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. But the White House event comes a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade. The shooting was a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law.

Sri Lanka's political vacuum continues amid economic crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is in political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters, angry over the country’s economic woes. Opposition leaders are in discussion to form an all-party government, an urgent requirement of the bankrupt nation to continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund. One lawmaker said that main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and former minister Dullas Alahapperuma have been proposed for president and prime minister but it has not been decided on how they will share the positions.

Mexico, US presidents to meet amid newly tense relationship

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is visiting Washington on Tuesday to meet with President Joe Biden. The trip comes a month after López Obrador snubbed Biden’s invitation to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles. And the Mexican leader has called U.S. support for Ukraine “a crass error.” On the other side, U.S. officials want López Obrador to retreat on his preference for fossil fuels. The U.S.-Mexico relationship was a straightforward tradeoff during the Trump adminstration, with Mexico tamping down on migration and the U.S. not pressing on other issues. Now it has become a wide range of disagreements over trade, foreign policy, energy and climate change.

15 killed in Russian strike in Ukraine, 20 believed trapped

CHASIV YAR, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainian emergency workers were laboring to pull people out of the rubble after a Russian rocket attack smashed into three apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 15 people. More than 20 people were believed still trapped Sunday after the attack a day earlier in the eastern town of Chasiv Yar. It was just the latest deadly Russian attack to hit civilian buildings. Twenty-one people were killed earlier this month when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region. Another 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in Kremenchuk in June. Russia has claimed that it is hitting only military targets.