AP News Summary at 3:05 p.m. EDT

Nevada county begins conspiracy-inspired ballot hand count

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — A county in Nevada has started an unprecedented hand count of its midterm election ballots, a process fueled by voting machine conspiracy theories that raises concerns about early results being leaked ahead of Election Day. Nye County got clearance from the state Supreme Court last week for the process to start Wednesday — with conditions that it take numerous steps to prevent early vote tallies in any race from being reported publicly. The secretary of state’s office was reviewing Nye County’s written proposal, which included scrapping plans to livestream the hand count. Interim Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf told reporters he was moving ahead with what he called a compliant hand-count process.

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men have been convicted of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. It’s a victory for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were found guilty Wednesday of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen. They held gun drills with a leader of the scheme, Adam Fox, who was disgusted with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and said he wanted to kidnap her. Defense attorneys argued that the three men had broken ties with Fox by late summer 2020 when the Whitmer plot came into focus. Separately, Fox and three others were convicted of a kidnapping conspiracy in federal court. Two men were acquitted.

Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge has ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether President Donald Trump and his Republican allies illegally tried to influence Georgia's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early last year into actions taken by Trump and others to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Because Meadows lives in South Carolina, Willis had to use a process that involved getting a judge in that state to order him to appear in Georgia. Meadows' attorney has argued executive privilege and other rights shield Meadows from testifying.

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial troop mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,

Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions

It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers. They are more likely to work in physically demanding roles with fewer labor protections and less flexibility than higher-wage jobs. Abortion bans and restrictions widen the disparity. Carrying an unwanted pregnancy quadruples the odds that a new mother and her child will live below the federal poverty line and triples the chances of the mother being unemployed, according to the groundbreaking years-long research project The Turnaway Study. Other research shows women denied access to abortion will see their credit history impaired.

Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Christmas parade

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Someone who was hit by the man convicted in last year's Christmas parade crash says the verdict will help all the victims heal. Darrell Brooks was found guilty Wednesday of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He drove into the parade in suburban Milwaukee after fleeing a domestic disturbance with an ex-girlfriend. Tyler Pudleiner was performing with a high school band when he was hit. He says “one of the things that I’ve said throughout this is we’re stronger” than Brooks. The defendant was removed from the courtroom at times during his trial for outbursts and confrontational exchanges with the judge.

Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens. Wednesday's attack came as thousands of protesters elsewhere in Iran marked a symbolic 40 days since a woman’s death in custody ignited the biggest anti-government movement in over a decade. State TV blamed the attack on Sunni Muslim extremists, who have targeted the country’s Shiite majority in the past. It appeared to be unrelated to the demonstrations. The official website of the judiciary says two gunmen were arrested and a third is on the run after the attack on the Shah Cheragh mosque, the second holiest site in Iran.

'Kill everyone': Russian violence in Ukraine was strategic

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian troops crossed from Belarus into Ukraine in late February, pressing toward Kyiv, they were ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance." That's according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans. Soldiers used lists compiled by Russian intelligence and conducted “zachistki” — cleansing operations — sweeping neighborhoods to identify and neutralize anyone who might pose a threat. They captured, tortured and killed people on the slightest suspicion they might be helping the Ukrainian military. And their leader, who likely approved those orders, was Col. Gen. Alexander Chaiko.

UN weather agency: Greenhouse gases reach new record in 2021

GENEVA (AP) — The three main greenhouse gases hit record high levels in the atmosphere last year, the U.N. weather agency said Wednesday, calling it an “ominous” sign. Earlier on Wednesday the U.N’s climate office said current pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions put the planet on course to blow past the limit for global warming countries agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord. It said its latest estimate based on 193 national emissions targets would see temperatures rise to 2.5 degrees Celsius (4.5 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial averages by the end of the century.

No Black players expected in World Series, a 1st since 1950

No U.S.-born Black players are projected to be on World Series rosters when the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros meet this week. Only once since Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier in 1947 has there been a World Series without at least one Black player. It happened in 1950 when the New York Yankees played the Phillies. Slightly over 7% of players on opening day rosters this season were Black. The Astros and Phillies will announce their 26-man rosters several hours before Game 1 on Friday night at Minute Maid Park.