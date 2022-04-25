AP News Summary at 3:14 p.m. EDT

Elon Musk has an agreement to acquire Twitter for about $44B

Billionaire Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, the company said. The outspoken Tesla CEO, the world’s wealthiest person, has said he wants to buy Twitter because he thinks it’s not living up to its potential as a platform for “free speech.” He says it needs to be transformed as a private company in order to build trust with users and do better at serving what he calls the “societal imperative” of free speech. Twitter said it will become a privately held company after the sale is closed.

Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel facilities, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. But the campaign has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough. Meanwhile, two fires were reported at oil facilities in western Russia. It was not clear what caused the blazes. As both sides in the 2-month-old war brace for what could be a grinding battle of attrition in the country’s eastern industrial heartland, top American officials pledged more help to ensure Ukraine prevails.

The AP Interview: Kyiv wants UN to seek Mariupol evacuation

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s foreign minister is urging U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Gutteres to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol when he visits Moscow on Tuesday. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview Monday such a move “is really something that the U.N. is capable to do.” Mariupol is the seaside city where an estimated 100,000 people are trapped. A contingent of Ukrainian fighters are holding out against Russian forces in a steel mill where hundreds of civilians also are taking shelter. Kuleba also expressed satisfaction with U.S. promises of substantial new aid, but expressed frustration that Kyiv's requests for help take a long time to be fulfilled.

Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt in New York legal fight

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings. Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents. Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.” Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election

PARIS (AP) — One of the headlines from the presidential election in France is that the far-right has come out of the cold and gone mainstream. Far-right populist candidate Marine Le Pen didn't win. But she edged another step closer on her third attempt at the presidency — snatching a victory of sorts from her defeat to reelected President Emmanuel Macron. With just over 40% of the vote, unprecedented for her, Le Pen’s anti-foreigner, anti-system politics of disgruntlement are now more entrenched than ever in the psyche, thinking and political landscape of France. The country escaped a political, social and economic earthquake by not voting in Le Pen. Or perhaps just delayed one, should she choose to stand again in 2027.

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. Melissa Lucio's case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence in her case would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court begin reviewing her case. Lucio has been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen.

Jurors reject array of defenses at Capitol riot trials

Juries have heard an array of defenses at the first trials for rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. So far, all three juries to decide a Capitol riot case convicted each defendant of all charges. Retired New York City police officer Thomas Webster is the next to go on trial. Jury selection began Monday. Webster may have a novel defense of his own: He has claimed he was acting in self-defense when he tackled a police officer outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But a judge has described Webster as an instigator who should have known better given his professional experience.

Depp recording warns of 'bloodbath' if arguments escalate

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jurors in Johnny Depp’s libel lawsuit against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, are hearing audio clips of Depp shouting vulgarities at his wife and warning of a “bloodbath” if their arguments escalate. Heard's attorneys concluded their cross-examination of the actor Monday as he took the stand for a fourth day of testimony over his allegations that Heard falsely portrayed him as a domestic abuser. Heard’s lawyers focused on Depp’s drinking, drug use and charged interactions with the actress. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post about domestic abuse. The piece doesn’t name Depp but his attorneys say the implications are defamatory. Heard’s attorneys argue that Depp physically and sexually abused Heard.

Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are laying the groundwork to make Hunter Biden and his business dealings a central target of their investigative and oversight efforts. The financial dealings of President Joe Biden's eldest son will come under new scrutiny if Republicans win control of one or both houses of Congress this fall, as is increasingly expected. Republican committee members and staff have discussed analyzing specific messages found on Hunter Biden's laptop and financial transactions. They have also discussed issuing congressional subpoenas to foreign entities involved in paying Hunter Biden. And one key lawmaker recently asked intelligence officials what they know about allegations Russia was behind the release of the laptop.

Stocks recover much of their early losses on Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street have erased their steep losses from the morning and are holding relatively steady on Monday, the latest in a string of topsy-turvy trading. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged, after erasing early loss of 1.7%. Stocks have been shaky recently. The S&P 500 is coming off a three-week losing streak amid worries about high inflation and the quick jump in interest rates the Federal Reserve is likely to prescribe for it. Prices for ultra-safe U.S. government bonds rose as traders shied away from risk. Stocks slumped in China as that country reinforced its stringent pandemic policies.

