AP News Summary at 3:07 p.m. EDT

Russia pours in more troops and presses attack in the east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is attacking cities and towns in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland and pouring more forces into the country. It intensified assaults along a front hundreds of miles long Tuesday in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there for eight years. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war.

EXPLAINER: How Russia's eastern push in Ukraine may unfold

Russia’s new offensive in eastern Ukraine reflects Moscow’s hope to reverse its battlefield fortunes after a catastrophic seven weeks of war. Russian forces have intensified artillery barrages and airstrikes on Ukrainian positions in the industrial heartland known as the Donbas. Ukrainian officials said the push began Monday, with Russia trying to press the offensive along an arc-shaped front line for more than 300 miles (480 kilometers) from the northeast to the southeast. In what appeared to be a sharp increase in bombardment Tuesday, Russia said that in the last 24 hours, it struck 60 Ukrainian military facilities with its warplanes and 1,260 with its artillery, while attacking 1,214 troop concentrations. The claims could not be independently confirmed.

Fliers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Travelers cheered and stripped off their masks as pilots announced over the loudspeaker that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The judge’s decision Monday freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses. Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles quickly switched to a mask optional policy. New York City was one of the few holdouts to continue requiring masks in its airports and on its public transit system.

'Not my life': An apartment block reflects the new Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-era apartment blocks at the end of a tram line in this western Ukrainian city show an indifferent face to the world, blank and gray. But behind every lighted window is a story, never so much as now. Lviv on the surface looks calm, too. But the city is uniquely representative of the 10 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, absorbing at least 500,000 new residents. The Associated Press visited one apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities. The families don’t know each other, but they can recognize displaced people like themselves on sight, without exchanging a word.

Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan cop

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say an independent autopsy confirms that the Black man was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer. The result was released at a news conference Tuesday. It confirms what seems clear on video: The 26-year-old Lyoya was shot in the back of his head by a Grand Rapids officer while on the ground on April 4. Lyoya was unarmed. Attorney Ben Crump says the officer failed to ease up after a foot chase and physical struggle following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a former Detroit-area medical examiner who has worked on many high-profile cases. Results of the official autopsy haven’t been publicly released.

Gun safety activists decry inaction as US shootings surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats have spent years pledging to address the gun violence that plagues communities across the U.S. But a surge of mass shootings over the weekend served as a reminder of how little has been accomplished. The struggle for the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress to enact meaningful legislation to enhance gun safety reflects how the party’s ambitious agenda has been frustratingly stunted. The almost complete Republican opposition to Democratic priorities has hobbled a party with razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate. But that’s little solace to gun safety advocates and tens of thousands of shooting victims who were told Democrats would reduce gun violence if given the chance to govern.

Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine the original vaccine with protection against the latest variant. Now it's reporting a hint that such an approach might work. Before omicron struck, Moderna began testing a shot combining the original vaccine with protection against an earlier variant named beta. The company says people given that test combo shot developed more antibodies capable of fighting newer variants — including omicron — than today's regular booster. Studies are underway to see if a combination shot that adds omicron-specific protection works better.

Study: Redlining tied to more oil, gas wells in urban areas

A new study finds that minority neighborhoods where residents were long denied home loans through a practice called redlining have twice as many oil and gas wells as mostly white neighborhoods. Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley and Columbia University compared home loan maps created in the 1930s in 33 U.S. cities to records of oil and gas wells dating to the late 1800s. Authors of the study published last week in the Journal of Exposure Science & Environmental Epidemiology say their findings suggest that ongoing health risks in Black and Latino communities are at least partly tied to historical structural racism.

Latest apps promise fast service but can they deliver?

NEW YORK (AP) — Venture capitalists have poured billions into the latest pandemic delivery craze: companies that promise to get you a bottle of Tylenol, an iced coffee, hummus, a cucumber and a roll of paper towels. In 30 minutes or less — or even 15 minutes or less. Experts say they're unprofitable. Bigger companies are muscling in. And officials in European cities and in New York, which has become the U.S. launching pad, have already started complaining about how they operate, saying it’s bad for employees and residents. Services are already shutting down, cutting workers or scaling back their fast-delivery promises.

Johnny Depp on stand: Ex-wife Heard's allegations 'heinous'

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp took the stand Tuesday in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, saying her domestic abuse allegations against him were disturbing, heinous and “not based in any species of truth.” Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post back in 2018. The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but, prior to Tuesday afternoon, the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his team of lawyers. Depp added that he’s concerned for his children and the people who have believed in him. Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.

