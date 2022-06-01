AP News Summary at 3:03 a.m. EDT

Texas police: School door shut but didn't lock before attack

Investigators are trying to determine why an exterior door at Robb Elementary School did not lock when it was closed before a gunman used it to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers. Investigators initially said a teacher propped the door open before 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered the school in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24. Travis Considine, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Tuesday that investigators have determined the teacher propped the door open with a rock but removed it and closed the door when she realized a shooter was on campus. But the door did not lock. The teacher has not been identified.

Biden says US sending medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is sending Ukraine a small number of high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. Ukrainian leaders have been begging for the critical weapons as they struggle to stall Russian progress in the Donbas region. The U.S. plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia. In an essay for The New York Times, President Joe Biden says the administration is not encouraging or enabling Ukraine to strike beyond its borders. The rocket systems are part of a new $700 million tranche of security assistance from the U.S.

High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.

Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID lockdown eases

SHANGHAI (AP) — Traffic, pedestrians and joggers are reappearing on the streets of Shanghai as China’s largest city begins returning to normalcy after a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that drew protests over its heavy-handed implementation. Shanghai’s Communist Party committee, the city’s most powerful political body, issued a letter Wednesday proclaiming the lockdown's success and thanking citizens for their “support and contributions.” That came amid a steady rollback in compulsory measures that have upended daily life for millions while disrupting the economy and global supply chains. While defending President Xi Jinping’s “zero-COVID policy,” the country’s leadership appears to be acknowledging the public backlash against measures seen as trampling already severely limited civil rights.

Renewed hopes but more delays for Cubans seeking US visas

CIENFUEGOS, Cuba (AP) — Like many Cubans before him, Roberto De la Yglesia left most of his family behind when he made his way to the United States with only his son in 2015, hoping that he could soon bring his wife and daughters to join him. Years later, the mechanical engineer in New Jersey and his family back in Cienfuegos, Cuba, are still waiting — with a mixture of renewed hope and skepticism. The Biden administration has said it will reactivate the long-stalled Family Reunification Program, which lets Cubans legally in the U.S. bring close relatives. Yet, the administration has not offered a timeline for ramping up the U.S. diplomatic presence in Havana. So the estimated 20,000 applicants still must wait.

Mourners gather as funerals begin for Uvalde school killings

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A week after a gunman stormed into a Texas grade school and opened fire, the first of 21 funerals began Tuesday. Hundreds of mourners turned out for an afternoon Mass to remember Amerie Jo Garza. Six pallbearers wearing white shirts and gloves carried her small casket into Sacred Heart Catholic Church, which turned away several people after reaching capacity. Maite Rodriguez’s funeral was scheduled for later Tuesday at one of the funeral homes in Uvalde, Texas. The two 10-year-old fourth graders were among 19 children and two teachers killed when the 18-year-old gunman burst into a classroom on May 24 and began firing a military-style rifle.

After mass shooting, NYC explores gun detectors in subways

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology to scan large numbers of people quickly for weapons does exist, but experts say installing such a system in the New York City subway would be challenging. Mayor Eric Adams says the technology might still be worth trying in a pop-up fashion at select locations as a deterrent. The scanners are already used in some places like sports stadiums but need to be accompanied by human operators. Still, the idea has gotten a closer look after a mass shooting on the subway in April. That was followed by a fatal shooting in May and the continuing debate over gun control after the shootings in Texas and Buffalo.

Hinckley nears full freedom 41 years after shooting Reagan

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington is set to preside over an important hearing for the man who shot President Ronald Reagan more than 40 years ago. John Hinckley is set to be released from restrictive conditions he has lived under since he shot Reagan and several others in 1981. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman said in September that he would free Hinckley from all the remaining restrictions on June 15 as long as Hinckley continued to do well. Officials say Hinckley has, and Wednesday’s hearing, which Hinckley will not attend, is not expected to alter those plans.

Sanctioned Russian oligarch's megayacht hides in a UAE creek

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the dusty, northern-most sheikhdom of the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s largest yachts sits in a quiet port. So far, it has avoided the fate of other luxury vessels linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs. The 118-meter (387-foot) Motor Yacht A also shows the UAE’s neutrality amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. The country remains a magnet for Russian money and its oil-rich capital sees Moscow as a crucial OPEC partner. Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, the UAE has offered a refuge for Russians, both those despairing of their country’s future as well as the mega-wealthy concerned about Western sanctions. The superyacht belongs to Andrey Melnichenko, an oligarch worth some $23.5 billion.

Long in queen's shadow, Charles takes greater public role

LONDON (AP) — After spending much of his adult life in the shadow of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles has taken on a greater public role in recent years, increasingly standing in for his mother in her twilight years. In May, he presided over the state opening of Parliament, the most public symbol of the monarch’s role as head of state. While it is now obvious that a transition is under way, the royal family faces a delicate balancing act as the 96-year-old queen remains on the throne but Charles, 73, ever more becomes the public face of the monarchy. As the royals celebrate the queen’s seven decades of service, they hope to demonstrate that the House of Windsor will live on.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0