AP News Summary at 3:14 p.m. EDT

Mourners say goodbye to Uvalde teacher and her husband

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Mourners gathered Wednesday at a Catholic church to say goodbye to Robb Elementary School teacher Irma Garcia and her husband, Joe. Irma died in the shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, grade school and Joe died two days later from a heart attack after visiting his wife’s memorial. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed May 24 when the 18-year-old gunman burst into their classroom and started shooting. The litany of visitations, funerals and burials for his victims began Monday and will continue into mid-June. At Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, twin black hearses carrying the coffins of the Garcias arrived in a procession led by police and civilian motorcycle riders.

West promises Ukraine more, better arms to fend off Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Western nations promised more and more advanced arms to bolster Ukraine’s defense as its troops battled a grinding Russian offensive that was closing in on capturing a key city in the east. Germany said Wednesday it will supply Ukraine with modern anti-aircraft missiles and radar systems. The U.S. will unveil a new weapons package later in the day that will include high-tech, medium-range rocket systems. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers that the IRIS-T SLM missiles it will send are “the most modern air defense system that Germany has.” Western arms have been critical to Ukraine’s success in stymieing Russia’s much larger and better equipped military.

Verdicts reached in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard libel trial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The jury says it has reached a verdict in Johnny Depp’s $50 million libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who testified that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp. Heard said she was defamed when Depp’s lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax. The verdicts were expected to be read inside the Virginia court at 3 p.m. but the judge sent the jury back because it had not completely filled out the verdict form. Depp accused Heard of libeling him with a 2018 op-ed she wrote describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Gridlock could delay COVID funds until fall -- or longer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration foresees unnecessary deaths if lawmakers don’t approve billions of dollars more to brace for the pandemic’s next wave. Yet the push to provide the money is in limbo in Congress. It's the latest victim of election-year gridlock that’s already stalled or killed a host of Democratic priorities. President Joe Biden’s request for funds for vaccines, testing and treatments has run into opposition from Republicans. And the GOP has complicated the election-year fight by fusing it with the politically precarious issue of immigration. If the issue isn't resolved soon, the next best chance of handling it may not come until the fall.

Sanctioned Russian oligarch's megayacht hides in a UAE creek

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the dusty, northern-most sheikhdom of the United Arab Emirates, one of the world’s largest yachts sits in a quiet port. So far, it has avoided the fate of other luxury vessels linked to sanctioned Russian oligarchs. The 118-meter (387-foot) Motor Yacht A also shows the UAE’s neutrality amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. The country remains a magnet for Russian money and its oil-rich capital sees Moscow as a crucial OPEC partner. Since Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, the UAE has offered a refuge for Russians, both those despairing of their country’s future as well as the mega-wealthy concerned about Western sanctions. The superyacht belongs to Andrey Melnichenko, an oligarch worth some $23.5 billion.

Jury indicts Buffalo shooting suspect on terrorism charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A grand jury has charged the white 18-year-old accused of fatally shooting 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder. Payton Gendron, who has been in custody since the May 14 shooting, is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court. Gendron had previously been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, which also injured three people. He has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors told a judge May 20 the grand jury had voted to indict Gendron but was continuing its investigation.

California details racist past in slave reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The slavery reparations movement has hit a watershed moment with the release of an exhaustive report detailing California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans. Wednesday's report is a major step toward educating the public and setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial reparations. The 500-page document lays out the harm suffered by descendants of enslaved people long after slavery was abolished in the 19th century. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation creating the two-year task force in 2020, making California the only state to move ahead with a study and plan. California is home to the fifth-largest Black population in the U.S.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

Africans see inequity in monkeypox response elsewhere

OSUN, Nigeria (AP) — As health authorities in Europe and elsewhere scramble to roll out vaccines and drugs to stamp out the biggest monkeypox outbreak beyond Africa, some doctors are acknowledging an ugly reality: The resources needed to prevent the disease have long been available, just not to the Africans who have dealt with it for decades. Although most cases of the smallpox-related disease are mild, authorities in numerous European countries and the U.S. are offering to immunize people at high-risk and considering the use of antivirals. Some African outbreak experts said the vaccines should be shared according to need and pointed out that they haven't always had enough.

Pinkett Smith talks hair-loss 'shame,' outcome of Oscar slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jada Pinkett Smith turned her husband’s Oscar-night blowup into a teachable moment on “Red Table Talk,” her Facebook Watch show. She discussed her hair-loss disorder, alopecia, saying that thousands of others with it reached out to her after the Oscars. Wednesday's “Red Table Talk” guests included the mother of a 12-year-old who was bullied over her hair loss and killed herself. Pinkett Smith also addressed her husband Will Smith's on-stage slap of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars. Smith smacked the comedian after he joked about Pinkett Smith's shaved head. She said she hopes the two men can “heal, talk this out, and reconcile.”

