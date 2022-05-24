AP News Summary at 3:01 p.m. EDT

Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump hopes to avoid embarrassment in the Georgia governor’s race on Tuesday as Republican primary voters decide the fate of his hand-picked candidate to lead one of the nation’s chief political battlegrounds. In all, five states are voting: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Minnesota. But no state has been more consumed by Trump and his unrelenting lie that the 2020 election was stolen than Georgia. Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to take on incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Trump’s ire for pushing back against his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. On the eve of the primary, Perdue’s allies were bracing for a lopsided defeat.

After 3 months, Russia still bogged down in Ukraine war

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, it had hoped to overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. Many Western analysts thought so, too. Three months later, however, Moscow appears to be bogged down in what increasingly looks like a war of attrition, with no end in sight and few successes on the battlefield. There was no quick victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s powerful forces that would allow the Kremlin to control most of Ukraine and establish a puppet government. Instead, Russian troops got bogged down on the outskirts of Kyiv and other big cities amid stiff Ukrainian defenses.

At Davos, Kerry cites progress on China-US climate group

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — John Kerry, America’s top official on climate change, says that the U.S. and China are making progress on putting together a group of experts from both countries to work toward quickly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Kerry made the comments while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. It comes as government and corporate leaders are debating whether oil and gas companies can or should be part of the future transition to renewable energies such as wind and solar. The question is both practical and urgent, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced many countries that depended on Russian oil and gas to make swift changes to energy supplies.

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court’s police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment — overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley describe the former Army colonel as the right kind of person to investigate a highly charged leak: smart and unlikely to be intimidated but also apolitical and private.

US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall is getting most of the blame for the U.S. baby formula shortage, but experts say the products have long been vulnerable to this type of crisis. They point to decades-old policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner the market. Safety and manufacturing rules imposed by U.S. regulators make it hard for smaller companies to enter the market. And federal contracting rules also favor the largest manufacturers who can offer the lowest prices on formula. Those government rules are aimed at assuring safe, affordable formula. But they are now getting renewed scrutiny because of the shortage.

Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger faces Trump ally

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger drew the wrath of former President Donald Trump when he refused to try to overturn Trump's loss to Democratic challenger Joe Biden in 2020. Now, the Republican incumbent is facing a tough primary challenge. He has three opponents in Tuesday's race, including Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Jody Hice. On the Democratic side, five candidates are fighting for their party’s nomination. All of them have championed voting rights and criticized a sweeping election law passed by Republicans in the General Assembly in 2021. The law shortened the period to request an absentee ballot and added an ID requirement, among other things.

Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers

Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse. The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors. Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers. One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”

Review suggests Israeli fire killed reporter, no final word

JENIN, West Bank (AP) — Who killed Shireen Abu Akleh? A reconstruction by The Associated Press lends support to assertions that the veteran Palestinian-American reporter was killed by Israeli fire. Any conclusive answer is likely to prove elusive because of deep distrust between the two sides. Each is in sole possession of potentially crucial evidence. Eyewitness accounts, as well as videos taken during an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp on May 11, pinpoint the location of the Israeli soldiers, Palestinian militants and a group of reporters, including Abu Akleh. The soldiers had a clear line of fire, and there is no visual evidence of any militants near her.

Courts stymie abortion bans in Iowa, other GOP-led states

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa Supreme Court decision is holding back the state's solidly Republican Legislature and governor from banning abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade. Iowa is among GOP-controlled states that would be expected to ban abortion, except for state high court decisions recognizing the right under the state constitutions. The issue is most immediate in Iowa, where a court now dominated by Republican appointees is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to uphold the ruling, decided just four years ago. The Iowa case highlights the inevitable confrontation between new abortion bans being prepared in anticipation of Roe’s reversal and state constitutions.

Stormy repeat: NOAA predicts busy Atlantic hurricane season

Federal meteorologists say the Atlantic should expect another extra busy hurricane season this year. Tuesday's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for 14 to 21 named storms, with six to 10 becoming hurricanes. The last six Atlantic hurricane seasons have been above normal, which is a record. Forecasters look at warmer waters, La Nina, climate change, Africa rains and long-term patterns to make this forecast. Ten other outside weather groups also forecast a busier than normal Atlantic hurricane season. There have been more Category 4 and 5 U.S. landfalls in the last five years than the previous 50.

