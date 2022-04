AP News Summary at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russians shift elite units to the new battleground

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russia has shifted a dozen crack units from the shattered port of Mariupol to eastern Ukraine and is pounding away at cities across the region. The two sides are hurtling toward what could be an epic battle for control of the country’s industrial heartland. Russian state TV showed the Russian flag raised on what it said was Mariupol’s highest point, the city’s TV tower. It also showed what it said was the tallest building at the city’s besieged Azovstal steel plant in flames.

Audio: McCarthy said he would urge Trump to resign

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection he'd urge then-President Donald Trump to resign. That's according to an audio recording posted Thursday by The New York Times and aired on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show. The Times reports the audio is a recording of a Jan. 10, 2021, conversation among House GOP leaders in which they discussed the Democratic effort to remove Trump from office. McCarthy tells the other lawmakers he'd tell Trump, “I think this will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.” After the Times published its initial story Thursday, McCarthy released a statement calling it “false and wrong.”

In India, hate-filled songs are a weapon to target Muslims

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s hardline Hindu nationalists have long espoused an anti-Muslim stance, but attacks against the minority community have recently occurred more frequently. In many cases, hate-filled and provocative songs that are blared through speakers during Hindu festivals have become a precursor to this violence. Some songs openly call for the killing of Muslims and those who do not endorse “Hindutva,” a Hindu nationalist movement that strives to make officially secular India into an avowedly Hindu nation. They mark another example of rising sentiment against Muslims across India, where religious polarization has grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.

Till relatives seek accuser's prosecution in 1955 kidnapping

Relatives of Emmett Till have been stymied in their calls for a renewed investigation into his lynching in Mississippi in 1955. So they're advocating another possible path toward accountability: They want authorities to launch a kidnapping prosecution against the woman who accused the Black Chicago teen of improper advances. FBI records show Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant accusing her in Till’s abduction, even before his mangled body was found in the Tallahatchie River. She was never arrested. Relatives and activists say the time has come. The Justice Department closed its most recent investigation saying Donham had denied recanting her accusations.

Sharpton demands name of officer who killed Patrick Lyoya

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton is demanding that authorities release the name of the Michigan officer who killed Patrick Lyoya, a Black man and native of Congo who was fatally shot in the back of the head after a struggle. Sharpton spoke Friday at Lyoya's funeral. He said, “We want his name!” and said authorities cannot set a precedent of withholding the names of officers who kill people unless the officer is charged. “How dare you?” he said of authorities. The Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids was filled to its capacity of 1,000 for the funeral.

Mask mandates return to US college campuses as cases rise

Facing a rise in COVID-19, several U.S. universities are reinstating mask mandates, sometimes just days after dropping them. Mandates were shed widely in the wake of spring break as case numbers dropped following a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant. But several Northeast cities have seen a rise in hospitalizations in recent weeks, as the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant continues to rapidly spread throughout the country The clampdown means the end of the school year has been upended by the virus for three straight academic years. Soon-to-be seniors haven’t had a normal school year yet.

French accuse Russian mercenaries of staging burials in Mali

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The French military has released videos appearing to show Russian mercenaries burying bodies near an army base in northern Mali which it says is part of a smear campaign against the French who handed control of the base to Malian forces earlier this week. Aerial surveillance taken by the French military early Thursday and provided to The Associated Press show what appear to be 10 Caucasian soldiers covering approximately a dozen Malian bodies with sand near the Gossi military base, according to a French military officer who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the press. The officer says the Caucasian soldiers are likely members of the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary force.

Deep-red Utah embraced voting by mail. Then came 2020.

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Utah was the only Republican-led state that mailed all active voters ballots before the 2020 election made the practice the subject of nationwide controversy. Though the GOP-majority Legislature overwhelmingly approved the state’s mail-in ballot law a decade ago, unsubstantiated worries about election fraud upended consensus and provoked a groundswell of vocal opposition to the overwhelmingly popular practice. Veteran Republican lawmakers in Utah — as well as in states such as Georgia and Nebraska — are stunned by how disproven claims about mail-in ballots and widespread fraud has transformed the policy discussion, but say most voters still prefer to vote by mail.

EXPLAINER: Can climate change be solved by pricing carbon?

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — As climate change bakes the planet, dozens of nations including the U.S. and many local governments are putting a price tag on greenhouse gas emissions that are causing more floods, droughts and other destructive events. Pennsylvania on Saturday becomes the latest state in the U.S. to adopt a carbon pricing policy to address climate change. At the national level, President Joe Biden is facing Republican opposition as tries to use future damages from climate change to justify tougher restrictions on polluting industries. Other nations simply tax emissions. The varied strategies come amid growing urgency among scientists, economists and many politicians to curb carbon dioxide and other pollutants that are boosting global temperatures.

