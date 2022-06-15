AP News Summary at 2:59 a.m. EDT

Adam Laxalt wins Republican nomination for Nevada Senate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adam Laxalt has won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Nevada Senate seat, fending off a challenge from a political newcomer and setting up a fierce November contest to topple incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto in a race that could swing power in the U.S. Senate. Laxalt is a former Nevada attorney general who had the backing of former President Donald Trump and the GOP establishment. But challenger Sam Brown harnessed support with the party’s grassroots and forced Laxalt to spend heavily and bring in Trump-world figures for 11th-hour barnstorming to lock up the primary.

Election 2022 Takeaways: Big Trump win, Nev. Senate race set

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has notched a significant victory in South Carolina, where his preferred candidate made five-term Rep. Tom Rice the first Republican to be booted from office after voting to impeach the former president last year. Another high-profile GOP target of Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace, managed to hold back a challenger. Voters' different judgment in the two South Carolina races reflects a split within the GOP about how to move forward from the Trump era. Meanwhile, in Nevada, Trump's pick, Adam Laxalt, won his U.S. Senate primary, defeating a populist candidate who is arguably more representative of the Trump base.

Asian stocks mixed ahead of Fed rate hike decision

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed ahead of the Federal Reserve’s announcement of how sharply it will raise interest rates to cool U.S. inflation. Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced after the Chinese government reported factory activity rebounded to positive territory in May as anti-virus controls that shut down Shanghai and other industrial centers eased. Tokyo and Sydney declined. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4% as traders waited for a Fed rate hike they expect to be three-quarters of a percentage point, or triple the usual margin. They worry aggressive action to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might tip the biggest global economy into recession.

Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A governor says Russian forces control about 80% of the key Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The Luhansk regional leader says Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges out of the city but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded despite relentless shelling. A Russian general says a humanitarian corridor will be opened Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the city's Azot chemical plant. In other news on the war, a U.N. official said nearly two-thirds of the children in Ukraine have been uprooted during the war. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Romania to meet with French troops there on NATO's eastern flank. And President Joe Biden spoke of building silos on Ukraine's borders to help it export much-needed grain to the world.

UK cancels first flight to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda

LONDON (AP) — Britain canceled a flight that was scheduled to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda late Tuesday after the European Court of Human Rights intervened, saying the plan carried “a real risk of irreversible harm.” The decision to scrap the flight capped three days of frantic court challenges from immigrant rights lawyers who launched a flurry of case-by-case appeals seeking to block the deportation of everyone on the government’s list. British government officials had said earlier in the day that the plane would take off no matter how many people were on board. But after the appeals, no one remained. British media reported that the number of potential deportees had been more than 30 on Friday.

US abortions rise: 1 in 5 pregnancies terminated in 2020

The number and rate of U.S. abortions increased from 2017 to 2020 after a long decline. That's according to new figures released Wednesday by a research group that supports abortion rights. The Guttmacher Institute counted about 930,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2020. That’s up from about 862,000 abortions in 2017, when national abortion figures reached their lowest point since the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide. The institute found that one in five pregnancies ended in abortion in 2020. The report comes as the Supreme Court appears on track to overturn that decision. Guttmacher conducts the nation’s most comprehensive survey of abortion providers every three years.

Floods leave Yellowstone landscape 'dramatically changed'

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Historic floodwaters that raged through Yellowstone National Park may have permanently altered the course of a popular fishing river and left the sweeping landscape forever changed. Park officials say more than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of the nation’s oldest national park after unprecedented flooding tore through its northern half, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed. Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday the only visitors left in the massive park straddling three states were a dozen campers still making their way out of the backcountry. He says the park's northern entrances may be closed all summer.

Spy agencies' focus on China could snare Chinese Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — China is the foremost challenge for U.S. national security agencies, a so-called “hard target” that is America’s chief rival for global dominance. But as the agencies ramp up their efforts to spy on Beijing, they also acknowledge Chinese Americans may end up having more of their phone calls and emails captured unintentionally. A new Biden administration report makes several recommendations for the intelligence community. Among them are expanding unconscious bias training, and reiterating to their workforces that targeting someone strictly due to their ethnicity is illegal.

So long, Internet Explorer. The browser retires today

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Microsoft has officially sent Internet Explorer into retirement. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate — and a few still claim to adore. Its launch in 1995 signaled the beginning of the end of the web's first widely popular browser, Netscape Navigator. IE’s market share peaked in the early 2000s at over 90%. But it began to fade as users found faster, less crash-prone alternatives. Today, Google's Chrome browser dominates with about 65% of the worldwide browser market share. IE’s heir, Microsoft Edge, lags with about about 4%.

Men, women split on equity gains since Title IX, poll shows

As the nation celebrates the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a new poll finds Americans are split on how much progress has come from the landmark women's rights law. The AP-NORC/National Women’s History Museum poll found men were far more likely to see great progress toward gender equality, with 61% holding that view. Just 37% of women said the same, with 50% seeing only some progress. Republicans are also more likely to see a great deal or a lot of progress compared to Democrats.

