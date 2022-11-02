AP News Summary at 2:59 a.m. EDT

Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading toward victory in national elections, with more two-thirds of ballots showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted on Wednesday morning and results were not final. But Israel was likely headed to one of its most right-wing governments, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election 'is over'

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly told members of the country’s Supreme Court Tuesday night that his election battle against leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has come to an end -- marking one step closer toward a concession after his defeat on Oct. 30. Earlier, the far-right leader stopped short of conceding and instead used his first comments since his loss to thank his supporters and encourage their protests, as long as they remain peaceful. Moments after Bolsonaro’s initial remarks, the outgoing president’s chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, announced that the president had authorized him to begin the process of handing over power.

2 Koreas exchange missile launches near tense sea border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Air raid sirens sounded in South Korea after the North fired about a dozen missiles in its direction Wednesday. At least one of them landed near the rivals’ tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by performing its own missile tests. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history.” The Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement earlier Wednesday that it detected three short-range ballistic missiles fired the North’s eastern coastal town of Wonsan. It said one of the missiles landed 16 miles away from the rivals’ sea border.

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms. Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice. He remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations, including probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club and his effort to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia's crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”

Ships sail after Russia exits grain deal, but future in flux

LONDON (AP) — Ships loaded with grain have departed Ukraine despite Russia suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal that ensures safe wartime passage of critical food supplies. The U.N. said Tuesday that three ships carrying corn, wheat and sunflower meal left Ukraine through a humanitarian sea corridor set up in July. A total of 14 ships also sailed Monday following Russia's weekend exit from the grain deal. But the United Nations said vessels wouldn't move Wednesday, raising concerns about future shipments. Turkey and the U.N. are trying to broker a resolution. Analysts say Russia is likely using its withdrawal as a bargaining chip to get what wants from the deal, such as easing the way for its fertilizer exports.

3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia. A bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India. Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea’s capital. And spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas. The dynamics in the three situations were distinct. Experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea. In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was properly inspected.

Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket

ROSETTA, Egypt (AP) — The Nile Delta is one of the world’s most vulnerable areas to climate change. It's situated in northern Egypt along the Mediterranean Sea, and it's where Africa’s largest river fans out before meeting the sea. Farmers are struggling to find ways to cope with rising seas and salt levels. As Egypt hosts the U.N.’s global climate summit COP27, local residents say they hope the conference and the government can bring help to keep back the rising tides. The Associated Press spoke with more than a dozen farmers in visits to villages along the Mediterranean coast. Many say they've felt the effects of rising seas for years already.

World Series: Phils hammering away at home, lead Astros 2-1

Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park. More like a homer field advantage. Harper started the Phillies’ World Series record-tying barrage of five home runs Tuesday night in a 7-0 romp over the Houston Astros for a 2-1 lead. The rout boosted the Phils’ mark to 6-0 at home this postseason, fueled by the 17 homers they’ve hit in those wins. The Phillies are 22-9 all-time at the Bank in the postseason since hosting their first playoff game there in 2007. Cristian Javier pitches next for the Astros in Game 4 on Wednesday night against Aaron Nola.

Women's soccer makes gains in Mideast despite conservatives

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Women’s soccer has been long been neglected in the Middle East, a region that is mad for the men’s game and is hosting the World Cup for the first time later this month in Qatar. Women’s sports have been held back by lack of financing and by resistance in conservative societies that say it’s not right for girls and women to play. Still, there are signs of momentum and changes in attitude, particularly when governments actively promote women’s sports. Jordan has been a leader, and other countries, including Saudi Arabia, are making their own pushes, even as women face setbacks in places like Afghanistan.