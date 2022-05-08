AP News Summary at 2:58 a.m. EDT

Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have kept up their barrage of southern Ukraine, hitting the major Black Sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles and bombarding the steelworks up the coast in Mariupol. The last civilians have been evacuated from the plant, but Ukrainian fighters remain trapped in its underground bunkers. Moscow is aiming to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. But it's facing stiff resistance elsewhere. Ukraine's military has flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island. Western military analysts also say a Ukrainian counteroffensive is advancing around Kharkiv, the country's second-largest city.

Patriotism, unease mix as Russia marks Victory Day in WWII

The Russian holiday of Victory Day brings out patriotic displays of flags, military parades and marches by veterans' groups celebrating the country's triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945. At first glance, the preparations for Monday’s celebration seem to be the same as ever. But the mood this year is very different, because Russian troops are fighting and dying in a war in neighboring Ukraine. The pride and patriotism usually associated with Russia’s most important holiday is mixing with apprehension and unease over what this year’s Victory Day may bring. Some Russians fear that President Vladimir Putin will use it to implement a broad mobilization of troops to bolster Russia’s forces, although the Kremlin denies it.

Protect the body: Ukraine volunteers craft armor, camouflage

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — An old industrial complex in southeastern Ukrainian has become a hive of activity. That's where volunteers are producing everything from body armor and anti-tank obstacles to camouflage nets, portable heating stoves and rifle slings for Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia’s invasion. One section specializes in vehicles, armor-plating some, converting others into ambulances. Another organizes food and medical deliveries. With the front line about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the city, some sections of the operation, such as the stitching of bulletproof vests, are working round the clock in order to meet the demand. Crowdfunding has brought in money to buy steel from Sweden, Finland and Belgium — which is lighter than local steel, a crucial quality for body armor.

Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader

HONG KONG (AP) — John Lee has been elected as Hong Kong’s next leader, after winning over 99% of votes cast by a largely pro-Beijing election committee. Lee received 1,416 votes in the chief executive election on Sunday morning, far exceeding the 751 votes he needed to win. As the only candidate in the polls, Lee was expected to win, especially since he had Beijing’s endorsement and last month obtained 786 nominations from members of the Election Committee in support of his candidacy. Lee will replace current leader Carrie Lam on July 1. The election has sparked concern that Beijing could further tighten its grip on Hong Kong.

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines. Those problems are impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute public defender shortage means hundreds of low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation — sometimes in serious felony cases — and judges have dismissed several dozen cases. Hearings in others are delayed, leaving defendants and victims in limbo. Lawmakers are ordering reforms and budgeting millions for fixes after a recent study found Oregon has 31% of the necessary public defenders.

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

BEIRUT (AP) — Fallout from the 2-month-old war in Ukraine is worsening long-term humanitarian crises elsewhere, including in Syria. The global rise in food prices has hit Syrians in the country's last rebel-run enclave particularly hard. The territory is packed with several million people who fled their homes elsewhere in Syria under government attack, and many rely on international aid to get by. The U.N. food aid agency and other groups say they have to reduce distributions, starting this month, to cope with spiraling prices. The dire prognosis comes ahead of Monday’s annual Syria donor conference where pledges for aid have traditionally fallen short of need.

New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of a northern New Mexico city tried to recapture a sense of normalcy as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions. The threat to Las Vegas, a city of 13,000, was reduced after containment lines were built. Some residents were allowed to return to their homes. But a combination of strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity were forecast by the National Weather Service that could be “exceptionally dangerous" conditions. The largest blaze in the U.S. has left many families homeless and thousands of residents have evacuated rural areas of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Dictator’s son, rights lawyer vie for Philippine presidency

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Voters in the Philippines will be choosing their next leader between the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and a human rights lawyer, the current Vice President Leni Robredo. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has led pre-election surveys. His victory would be a stunning reversal of the 1986 pro-democracy uprising that ousted his father. Marcos Jr. has refused to acknowledge human rights abuses and plunder during his father's dictatorship and has appealed for national unity. The winner of Monday's vote will inherit a sagging economy, poverty and deep divisions, as well as calls to prosecute outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte for thousands of deaths as part of a crackdown on illegal drugs. Other candidates including ex-boxer Manny Pacquiao are lagging far behind in the polls.

80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby. Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to beat 4-1 favorite Epicenter by three-quarters of a length. Zandon was another three-quarters of a length back in third on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Rich Strike wasn’t even in the Derby field until Friday when Ethereal Road was scratched, making room for the colt trained by Eric Reed. Both Leon and Reed were in their first Derby.

Mickey Gilley, who helped inspire 'Urban Cowboy,' dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Country star Mickey Gilley has died. He was 86. He was known for such hits as “Window Up Above" and for the Texas honky-tonk he owned that inspired the hit film “Urban Cowboy." Based on an Esquire magazine article about two regulars at Gilley's, the film starred John Travolta and Debra Winger and inspired a nationwide wave of Western-themed clubs. Gilley also had some famous relatives, including cousins Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock ‘n' roll pioneer; and evangelist Jimmy Swaggart. Gilley's other hits include “City Lights" and “Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time."

