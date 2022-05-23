AP News Summary at 2:57 p.m. EDT

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations. Three months after the invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts. Harsh new restrictions and the closure of independent media have prompted many Russians to flee. But even that has gotten much harder, as Western nations banned flights. One expert says a summer of economic misery could be coming for Russians.

US stocks gain ground following 7 straight weeks of losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.8%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. European markets were higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.85%. VMWare soared following a report that chipmaker Broadcom is in talks to buy it.

Zelenskyy urges 'maximum' sanctions on Russia in Davos talk

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech at the World Economic Forum gathering in Davos, Switzerland. He said Monday that sanctions need to go further to stop Russia’s aggression, including an oil embargo, blocking all of its banks and cutting off trade with Russia completely. Zelenskyy also says Ukraine needs at least $5 billion per month. He says the country has “more than half a trillion of dollars in losses." He added that tens of thousands of lives could have been saved if Ukraine had “received 100% of our needs at once, back in February” in terms of weapons, funding, political support and sanctions against Russia.

What's next for COVID-19 vaccines for youngest US children

Parents hoping to get their youngest children vaccinated against COVID-19 have some encouraging news. Pfizer said Monday that three doses of its vaccine offers strong protection to those under 5. That news comes a month after Moderna said it would ask regulators to OK its two doses for the youngest kids. But before the shots are available, health officials must analyze the safety and efficacy data from the company studies to decide whether to recommend the shots. The first public meeting to discuss the shots is scheduled for mid-June.

Stacey Abrams aims to recapture energy of first campaign

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Stacey Abrams has benefitted from being unopposed in the state's Democratic primary for governor by using the period to spread her message while Republicans have fought. Even Republicans say Abrams is a “political international rock star with unlimited resources," although the Abrams campaign says the sour national environment for Democrats is a major hurdle. Polls so far this year show a close race, with incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp narrowly ahead if he wins Tuesday's GOP primary. Abrams' campaign is sharpening attacks against Kemp. Democrats also hope that Georgia's continued growth in nonwhite voters will aid Abrams.

Buffalo supermarket victim Kat Massey to be laid to rest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Katherine “Kat” Massey is scheduled to be laid to rest as funerals continue for the victims of the racist attack on a Buffalo supermarket. The 72-year-old's funeral is Monday. She's been described by her friends as a civil rights and education advocate. Last year she wrote a letter to The Buffalo News, calling for action targeting gun violence in Buffalo and other cities. Massey was among 10 Black people killed May 14 when a white gunman in body armor targeted shoppers and workers at a Tops Friendly Market. Three others were injured. The 18-year-old alleged gunman is charged with murder.

Court ruling extends uneven treatment for asylum-seekers

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — In one of the busiest corridors for illegal border crossings, Cubans, Colombians and Venezuelans are often released to pursue asylum in the United States. Meanwhile, Hondurans struggle to be allowed to pursue asylum after entering the country. The opposite fortunes illustrate the dual nature of border enforcement under pandemic-era limits on seeking asylum, known as Title 42 authority. President Joe Biden wanted to end them Monday, but a federal judge in Louisiana issued a nationwide injunction that keeps them intact. Some nationalities are heavily affected by Title 42, while others aren't.

'Top Gun' and Tom Cruise return to the danger zone

NEW YORK (AP) — After sitting on the shelf for two years due to the pandemic, “Top Gun: Maverick” is flying full throttle into theaters this week. After kicking off aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, Cruise and company have been on a worldwide promotional tour including a stop at the Cannes Film Festival. Where countless decades-later sequels have crashed and burned, “Top Gun: Maverick” may be a retro-blockbuster that succeeds. With visceral dogfights filmed inside with up to six cameras in the cockpit and a surprisingly emotional storyline, “Top Gun: Maverick” makes a thunderous case for the need for speed — and for the big screen.

Year after Osaka decides to leave Paris, loss forces her to

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s return to the French Open ended in the first round with a straight-set loss to 20-year-old American Amanda Anisimova. Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who took two mental health breaks last season. That included one that began when she withdrew before her second-round match at the French Open. Anisimova reached the French Open semifinals in 2019 and beat Osaka in the third round at the Australian Open in January. Osaka played with tape on her left Achilles tendon and she tried stretching her leg late in the second set.

