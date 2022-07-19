AP News Summary at 2:55 p.m. EDT

UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

LONDON (AP) — Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes. The typically temperate nation is the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. Images of flames racing toward a French beach and Britons sweltering have driven home concerns about climate change. The U.K. Met Office weather agency registered a provisional reading of 40.3 degrees at Coningsby in eastern England.

AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote his efforts to combat climate change. But a person familiar with the president's plans says he will stop short of issuing an emergency declaration that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue. Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. Biden has been trying to signal to Democratic voters that he’s aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress. Biden could announce other steps on climate change but the White House hasn't released details.

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans. Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Putin holds talks in Tehran with leaders of Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Iran on a trip intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe during its grinding campaign in Ukraine. It is only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighboring country in February. Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about some of the most pressing issues facing the region. That includes the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.

Mississippi clinic drops challenge of near-ban on abortion

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s last abortion clinic has dropped its lawsuit that sought to block the state from enforcing a law that bans most abortions. The action Tuesday came a day after clinic owner Diane Derzis told The Associated Press that she had sold Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The facility was at the center of a U.S. Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v. Wade. One of the clinic's attorneys, Rob McDuff, says because the clinic is not in a position to reopen, it no longer has a basis to pursue the lawsuit. The clinic, known as the Pink House, stopped doing abortions July 6.

Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are being shown graphic video of him murdering 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Many held their hands to their faces as they saw the 15-minute recording. Some squirmed. One juror looked up at Cruz with his eyes wide. The video was shown despite defense objections that it could inflame the jury against Cruz. The judge said it accurately reflects what happened, and doesn't unfairly prejudice his case. Cruz has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder, and 17 more of attempted murder. The jury must decide on death or life in prison.

No injuries after transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Officials say no one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation said the fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was extinguished about half an hour later. She said there is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated. Police in Boulder City, Nevada, has previously said they were headed to the Hoover Dam after reports of an explosion Tuesday morning. Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be a fire or explosion in a building near the base of the dam. Boulder City officials said on Twitter that the fire was out before the fire department arrived.

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He's home with his family, but still can't go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They're left dealing with the long-term consequences.

House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is ready to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act is expected to pass the House, it is almost certain to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views on the high-profile social issue.

Election 2022: Maryland voting for successor to Gov. Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — With Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan term-limited, the highly competitive contest to replace him has drawn the attention of former President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and even Oprah Winfrey. As voters on Tuesday choose nominees in statewide, legislative and congressional races, the pivotal governor’s race takes top billing. Hogan is a rare two-term Republican governor in a Democratic-leaning state, and he won plaudits from both sides of the aisle for his bipartisan approach and his willingness to challenge Trump. Hogan has endorsed a former Cabinet member in the Republican primary, while Trump has backed a state legislator who tried to impeach Hogan.