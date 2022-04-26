AP News Summary at 3:21 a.m. EDT

Top Russian diplomat warns Ukraine against provoking WWIII

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The British Defense Ministry says Russian forces have taken the Ukrainian city of Kreminna after days of street-to-street fighting. Moscow also unleashed attacks against rail and fuel installations far from the front lines. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned Ukraine against provoking World War III, saying on Russian TV that the threat of a nuclear conflict “should not be underestimated.” The British military did not say how it knew Kreminna in the Lukansk region had fallen. It also described heavy fighting as Russian forces tried to advance toward other cities in Moscow's new eastern offensive. Lavrov's comments came after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. wants to see Russia weakened "to the point where it can’t do things like invade Ukraine.”

Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's exactly the transformation President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes the newest American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. And there are anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain, plus Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries.

Elon Musk is buying Twitter. Soon the hard part starts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk stands to be the next owner of Twitter, having pledged roughly $44 billion to buy the social platform and take it private. Assuming that happens, next up on his agenda will be planning how to fulfill his promises to develop new Twitter features, open its algorithm to public inspection, defeat “spambots” that mimic real users on the service and start “authenticating all humans,” as he described it in a statement. Most of these goals strike experts as vague or infeasible; some suggest that Musk may have bitten off more than he can chew.

Beijing enforces mass COVID testing, closes neighborhoods

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing was enforcing mass testing and closing down access to neighborhoods as China’s capital sought to contain a new COVID-19 outbreak. The announcement of the mass testing in the city of 21 million had sparked panic buying Monday, but the situation appeared calmer Tuesday with public transport and roads largely normal. Fears of total lockdown have been fed by the situation in the southern business hub of Shanghai, where 25 million residents have only gradually been allowed to leave their homes after three weeks of confinement. The central city of Anyang and Dandong on the North Korean border have also begun lockdowns.

Justices hear fight over aslyum-seekers waiting in Mexico

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is seeking the Supreme Court’s go-ahead to end a controversial Trump-era immigration program that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the administration’s appeal of lower-court rulings that require immigration officials to reinstate the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Republican-led states that sued to keep the program in place say it has helped reduce the flow of people into the U.S. President Donald Trump launched Migrant Protection Protocols, as it is formally known, in 2019. President Joe Biden suspended it on his first day in office.

France's victorious Macron boosts weapons, stakes in Ukraine

PARIS (AP) — As he begins a second term as France's president, Emmanuel Macron has given the green light for the delivery of artillery pieces to Ukraine. The truck-mounted Caesar cannons could help stem Russia’s new offensive in the east of the country. They will allow Ukrainian crews to pound Russian troops from afar, then move and pound them again. They represent a step up in France’s assistance to Ukraine and have been used to great effect against Islamic State forces in Iraq and in other conflicts. By talking openly about the guns, Macron has pulled aside a veil of secrecy over French military aid, signaling a tougher line in his dealings with Putin.

Russia's war heats up cooking oil prices in global squeeze

ISTANBUL (AP) — Cooking oil prices have been rising worldwide since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and Russia's war in Ukraine has sent those costs spiraling. It's the latest fallout to the global food supply from the war, with Ukraine and Russia the world’s top exporters of sunflower oil. And it's another rising cost pinching households and businesses as inflation soars. People in some countries are facing limits on how much vegetable oil they can buy at supermarkets and costs that show no sign of slowing. Restaurants and other businesses that rely on cooking oil are being forced to make the difficult choice to raise prices for customers or absorb the cost themselves.

N. Korea's Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to bolster his country’s nuclear capability at "maximum speed.” The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim made the remarks during a military parade the previous night. State media photos showed Kim, dressed in a white military ceremonial coat, smiling and waving from a balcony along with his wife and other top deputies. Kim’s speech came as North Korea remains locked in a long-running diplomatic standoff with the United States over the North’s nuclear program. In recent months, Kim carried out a spate of missile tests in what experts say was an attempt to pressure the U.S. to win sanctions relief and other concessions.

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. Lucio's effort to halt her execution has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Lucio’s lawyers for a stay so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court might begin reviewing her case. Lucio had been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen.

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BOSTON (AP) — For years, Vincent Gillespie waged a legal battle to try to gain control of hundreds of paintings by his father, renowned postwar American artist Gregory Gillespie. Prosecutors say that on Jan. 6, 2021, Gillespie engaged in a very different kind of battle, joining rioters as they tried to wrest control of the U.S. Capitol from the federal government. Investigators say Gillespie was identified by half a dozen unnamed sources from photos and video taken that day. Gillespie has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

