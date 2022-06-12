AP News Summary at 2:51 a.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials have warned that Russian forces are relying on weapons with potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine. The U.K. Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles that can cause severe collateral damage and casualties when used on land targets. A regional governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province. Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition. During a visit by the European Union’s top official, Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy called for “even stronger” EU sanctions against Russia.

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for fuel to keep the country running. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country’s mounting debt. And while he acknowledged that Sri Lanka’s current predicament is of “its own making,” he said the war in Ukraine is making it even worse — and that dire food shortages could continue until 2024. Wickremesinghe was sworn in after days of violent protests over the country’s economic crisis forced his predecessor to step down.

'Enough is enough': Thousands demand new gun safety laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people are rallying on the National Mall and across the rest of America in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings. Activists say what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, should compel Congress to act. Mayor Muriel Bowser of the District of Columbia says “enough is enough” and she's urging lawmakers to protect children from gun violence. Speaker after speaker in Washington called on senators, who are seen as a major impediment to legislation, to act or face being voted out of office. President Joe Biden, who was in California when the Washington rally began, said his message to the demonstrators was “keep marching.”

Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

DALLAS (AP) — Gas prices are hitting $5 a gallon, and they're showing no signs of letting up. Auto club AAA said Saturday that the nationwide average broke the $5 barrier for the first time. Gas prices are a key reason for the highest inflation in 40 years. There are several factors contributing to the rise. Global oil supplies are being squeezed by sanctions against Russia. The capacity of U.S. refineries to turn oil into gasoline hasn't returned to pre-pandemic levels. And that's all happening as demand grows from people eager to drive and travel after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Biden juggles principles, pragmatism in stance on autocrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden was running for president, he wasn't shy about calling out dictators and authoritarian leaders. And he anchored his foreign policy in the idea that the world is in a battle between democracy and autocracy. But as president, he's tried to balance such high-minded principles and the tug toward pragmatism in a world scrambled by the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other crises. Biden didn't invite the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua to the Summit of the Americas this past week because his administration considers them dictators. At the same time, his national security team is working to arrange a likely Biden visit to Saudi Arabia, a country that candidate Biden called a “pariah."

Tony Awards has stars — and those usually far from spotlight

NEW YORK (AP) — Darren Criss’ favorite night of the year has arrived. It’s Tony Awards night. Criss will not only be watching the Tonys on Sunday, he’ll also be working. Criss and Julianne Hough are co-hosts of a one-hour pre-Tony celebration at Radio City Music Hall, and he’s even written an original song about the show that he’ll perform, revealing “a bit of my nerdy proclivities.” Criss and Hough will be handing out creative arts Tonys on Paramount+ and then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS from the same stage, live coast to coast for the first time.

France holds parliamentary election in vital test for Macron

PARIS (AP) — French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of voting on Sunday. Those who receive the most votes will advance to the decisive second round on June 19. Macron was reelected in May. His centrist coalition is seeking an absolute majority and with it, the ability to implement his campaign promises. The main opposition force appears to be a newly-created coalition made up of leftists, greens and communists led by hard-left figure Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 6

TAMPA, Fla> (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year after beating the New York Rangers 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final. Stamkos put the Lightning ahead for good in the third period just 21 seconds after New York’s Frank Vatrano scored on the power play with the Lightning captain in the penalty box for holding. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 20 saves for the Lightning, who won the series 4-2 to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver.

Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska elections officials have released initial vote counts in the special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat. The tally released included 108,729 votes. Initial results showed Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin with 29.8%; Republican Nick Begich with 19.3%; independent Al Gross with 12.5%, and Democrat Mary Peltola with 7.5%. Republican Tara Sweeney had 5.3%. The election was conducted primarily by mail, and elections officials plan several days of ballots counts. The top four candidates will advance to an August special election. The Associated Press has not declared any winners in the special primary.

Therapist sex abuse case reveals dark past, ethical concerns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in a notorious drunken driving crash decades ago is facing new charges in New Hampshire, under a new name. Peter Dushame changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison and became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor after his release. He's now accused of sexually assaulting a client who later stumbled upon his past. Stone declined an interview request from The Associated Press. Experts say his case raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients should know about a mental health provider’s past.

