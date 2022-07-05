AP News Summary at 2:50 a.m. EDT

6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror. Authorities said 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III was named as a person of interest in the shooting and was taken into police custody Monday evening after an hourslong manhunt. The July 4 shooting was just the latest to shatter the rituals of American life. Schools, churches, grocery stores and now community parades have all become killing grounds in recent months.

Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting

Independence Day celebrations in the United States have been rattled by a shooting that left at least six people dead at a parade in Illinois. The shooting further rocked a nation already awash in turmoil over high court rulings on abortion and guns as well as hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection. Police say at least 30 other people were wounded in the attack in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Authorities brought a person of interest into custody Monday evening. The latest mass shooting came as the nation tried to find cause to celebrate its founding and the bonds that still hold it together.

High cost of Russia gains in Ukraine could limit new advance

After more than four months of ferocious fighting, Russia claimed full control over one of the two provinces in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. But Moscow’s rout of the last remaining bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk province came at a steep price. The critical question now is whether Russia can muster enough strength for a new offensive to complete its seizure of the Donbas and make gains elsewhere in Ukraine. There are signs Russia is sustaining heavy losses. That raises doubts about whether Moscow’s forces and their separatist allies are ready to quickly thrust deeper into Donetsk, the other province that makes up the Donbas.

A survivor of the migrant trailer: 'They couldn't breathe'

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week in Texas. The 20-year-old from Guatemala’s capital says it was already hot on June 27 when stepped out of the warehouse on the Texas side of the Mexico border where she had been waiting and climbed into the back of the trailer. Cardona Tomás was near the door hours later when she lost consciousness. She awakened in a San Antonio hospital.

Sydney floods burden 50,000 around Australia's largest city

RICHMOND, Australia (AP) — Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia's largest city in a flood emergency that was causing trouble for 50,000 people. Officials said Tuesday emergency response teams made 100 rescues overnight of people trapped in cars on flooded roads or in inundated homes. New South Wales state Premier Dominic Perrottet said 50,000 people in and around Sydney were given evacuation orders and warnings to prepare to abandon homes. That's up from 32,000 on Monday. Days of torrential rain have caused dams to overflow and waterways to break their banks, bringing a fourth flood emergency in 16 months to parts of the city of 5 million people.

Motive likely not terror-related in ‘brutal’ Danish shooting

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police say a gunman who killed three people when he opened fire in a crowded shopping mall acted alone and apparently selected his victims at random. They all but ruled out that Sunday's attack was related to terrorism. Authorities on Monday filed preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder against a 22-year-old Danish man. Prosecutor Søren Harbo told reporters that the man will be held for 24 days in a secure mental health facility while authorities investigate the crime. After the custody hearing, defense lawyer Luise Høj said she agreed to have her client undergo a mental exam. She did not comment on the charges.

Ukrainians displaced near Kyiv fear for war-damaged homes

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians displaced in Borodyanka near the capital wonder what will happen to their war-damaged homes. Russian troops retreated from the area around Kyiv in late March. But authorities say they left behind 16,000 damaged residential buildings in the Bucha region where Borodyanka is located. There are 257 people living in a shipping container camp for displaced people in Borodyanka’s camp with 35% of them older residents. The camp's coordinator says that he expects two containers for 160 people to be added this month. But even this isn’t enough. He has 700 families waiting.

Griner sends letter to President Biden pleading for his help

Brittney Griner made an appeal to President Joe Biden in a letter passed on to the White House through her representatives saying she feared she may never return home and asking that he not “forget about me and the other American Detainees.” Griner's agent says the letter was delivered on Monday. The Phoenix Mercury All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is in the midst of a trial in Russia that began last week after she was arrested on Feb. 17 on charges of possessing cannabis oil while returning to play for her Russian team. The trial will resume Thursday.

Flight cancellations ease slightly as July 4 weekend ends

DALLAS (AP) — The number of U.S. flights being canceled is slowing down, but plenty of travelers are facing long delays as they try to get home from trips over the July Fourth holiday weekend. By late Monday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,200 U.S. flights had been delayed and more than 200 were canceled, according to FlightAware. The good news is, that's fewer delays and cancellations than we've seen in recent days. Industry experts say airlines are struggling because demand for travel has recovered from the bottom of the pandemic faster than anyone expected. That's causing airports to be almost as crowded as they were in 2019, before the pandemic.

In Kashmir, 'conscious music' tests India’s limits on speech

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A burgeoning form of resistance music laced with religious metaphors is fast taking wing in Kashmir, a disputed region divided between rivals India and Pakistan. Known as “conscious music,” it's a blend of progressive Sufi rock and hip hop and draws elements from Islam and spiritual poetry. It's an assertive political expression in a place mired in decades of conflict — the songs have become a rallying cry for youths to use music to challenge Indian control. The fusion also seeks to bridge tensions between Muslim traditions and modernism in a region that in many ways still clings to its conservative past.

