AP News Summary at 2:47 a.m. EDT

Uvalde students go back to school for 1st time since attack

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Children began arriving at Uvalde Elementary before dawn, walking through newly installed 8-foot (2.4-meter) metal fencing that surrounds the campus and past a state trooper standing guard outside an entrance. Colorful flags hung inside the hallways, and teachers wore turquoise shirts that read “Together We Rise & Together We Are Better” on the back. State troopers were parked on every corner outside the school. The district announced in late June that the scene of the assault, Robb Elementary, would be permanently closed.

UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The U.N. atomic watchdog agency is urging Russia and Ukraine to establish a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant amid mounting fears the fighting could trigger a catastrophe in a country still haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The report was issued Tuesday following a visit to the plant experts from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency last week. It said shelling should stop immediately.

Steve Bannon expects to face new criminal charge in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he expects to be charged soon in a state criminal case in New York. Bannon, 68, plans to turn himself in on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. The Washington Post, citing anonymous sources, reported that Bannon will face charges that he duped donors who gave money to fund a wall on the U.S. southern border — allegations that also resulted in federal charges against Bannon until Trump pardoned him. The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment late Tuesday.

Elected officials, police chiefs on leaked Oath Keepers list

A new report says that the names of hundreds of U.S. law enforcement officers, elected officials and military members appear on the leaked membership rolls of a far-right extremist group that’s accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists to find more than 370 people it believes are currently working in law enforcement agencies. Several people told The Associated Press they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group.

Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race

BOSTON (AP) — A former state representative endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Geoff Diehl, has won the Republican nomination for Massachusetts governor over a businessman, Chris Doughty, who was considered the more moderate candidate in the race. Diehl will face Democrat Maura Healey, now the state's attorney general. She would be the first openly gay person and the first woman elected governor of Massachusetts if she wins. The state’s current governor, Republican Charlie Baker, decided against seeking a third term. Republican voters made Massachusetts the latest blue state to nominate a Trump loyalist in a high-profile race, potentially dooming the party’s chances of winning in November.

Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan (AP) — As a Canadian Indigenous community comes to grips with a deadly stabbing rampage by two of its own, many blamed rampant drug and alcohol use on the reserve. One of the suspects, Myles Sanderson, has 59 criminal convictions, according to parole documents, and he acknowledged that drug and alcohol use made him out of his mind. Many of his past crimes happened when he was in a state of intoxication. He had been sought for a parole violation since May, and it’s not clear why he had not been apprehended. The other suspect, his brother Damien, was found dead on Monday.

Video of child refugee in Libya sheds light on rampant abuse

CAIRO (AP) — A video has emerged on social media of a 15-year-old Sudanese refugee boy being tormented by gunmen in Libya demanding ransom. Hours after the boy was abducted and the video surfaced last week, his father was also snatched from his home. The rare video graphically highlights how torture, abuse and extortion of migrants are rampant in Libya, the chaotic nation that the European Union has sought to turn into a bulwark against migrants trying to reach its shores. With no central government, Libya has been dominated for years by militias, and the U.N. says the violence they inflict could amount to crimes against humanity.

China earthquake deaths rise to 74 as lockdown anger grows

BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in the earthquake in western China has jumped to 74 with 26 people still missing. At the same time frustration is rising with uncompromising COVID-19 lockdown measures that prevented residents from leaving their buildings after Monday's 6.8 magnitude quake n Sichuan province. It caused extensive damage to homes in the Ganze Tibetan Autonomous Region and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million citizens are under a strict COVID-19 lockdown. Authorities refused to allow anxious residents of apartment buildings out, adding to public anger over the strict zero-COVID policy mandating lockdowns, quarantines and other restrictions, even while the rest of the world has largely reopened.

Candy, cash, gifts: How rewards help recovery from addiction

Treatment for drug addiction means a chance to earn rewards for an increasing number of patients in recovery. A successful patient can earn rewards totaling $500 in some programs. The prizes are often gift cards given out for passing drug tests or for showing up for counseling. There’s brain science behind this method, known as contingency management. Now, with overdose deaths breaking record highs, the strategy has never had stronger support. More than 150 studies over 30 years have shown it works better than counseling alone for addictions including cocaine, alcohol, tobacco and, when used alongside medications, opioids.

AP Top 25: Georgia moves up to No. 2, passing Ohio State

Georgia moved up to No. 2 in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs passed Ohio State after the defending national champions dominated their opener. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 44 of 63 first-place votes. The Bulldogs narrowed the gap on the Crimson Tide after beating Oregon 49-3. Georgia received 17 first-place votes. Ohio State slipped to No. 3 and received two first-place votes. Michigan moved up four spots to No. 4. Clemson dropped one place to No. 5. Florida debuted at No. 12 after its thrilling victory at home against Utah. The Utes slipped six spots to No. 13 after the loss. Oregon’s loss to Georgia sent the Ducks all the way out of the rankings.