AP News Summary at 3:03 a.m. EDT

Russia forces attacking along broad east front, Ukraine says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland. Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are focusing in this “new phase of the war" on taking full control of the Donbas. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years in the mostly Russian-speaking region. The stepped-up assaults in eastern Ukraine began along a front of more than 300 miles. The Russian military also has continued to blockade and shell the strategic port city of Mariupol and fire missiles at other cities. A commander in Mariupol says Russia dropped bunker-buster bombs on a steel plant where the regiment was holding out.

Live Updates | Japan to send masks, hazmat suits to Ukraine

Japan will send gas masks, hazmat suits and drones to Ukraine to help defend the country against Russia’s invasion amid growing concern of chemical weapons use by the Russian military. Japan last month provided bulletproof vests, helmets and other nonlethal arms equipment to Ukraine as an exception to Tokyo’s ban on arms exports to countries in conflict, saying Ukraine is being invaded. The shipment has raised controversy in Japan, whose pacifist Constitution renounces war. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff says that Russian forces are focusing their efforts on taking full control over the Donetsk and Luhansk regions in the east.

Cheers, fear as judge strikes down U.S. transit mask mandate

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge’s decision to strike down a national mask mandate was met with cheers on some airplanes but also concern about whether it’s really time to end the order sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. The major airlines and many of the busiest airports rushed to drop their requirements on Monday after a Florida judge struck down the CDC mandate and the Transportation Security Administration announced it wouldn’t enforce its 2021 security directive. Passengers on a Delta overseas flight cheered and applauded. But some airports, including those in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, recommended that people mask up voluntarily.

Court ruling creates mishmash of transportation mask rules

A decision by a federal judge in Florida to throw out a national mask mandate in public transportation across the U.S. created a patchwork of rules Monday that vary by city and mode of transit. Passengers on an American Airlines flight from Houston to New York, for instance, could ditch their masks at the airport and on the plane but have to put them back to ride a bus or train once they arrived in New York. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had recently extended the mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of U.S. cases. But the Biden administration said Monday the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

Global finance meeting focuses on war-driven food insecurity

WASHINGTON (AP) — The growing crisis over food insecurity and skyrocketing food prices is taking center stage as members of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank prepare to meet in Washington. The loss of commodities due to Russia’s war against Ukraine is being blamed for the calamity. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is convening a Tuesday morning meeting with global leaders to “call on international financial institutions to accelerate and deepen their response” to countries affected by food issues. Russia and Ukraine produce 14 percent of the world’s wheat supply.

In Iran, Russia's war on Ukraine is a political flash point

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russia’s war on Ukraine has exposed just how much Iran has tilted toward Moscow in recent years. The collapse of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers stoked decades-old, hard-line anger at America. However, it also exposes deeper fault lines even within the politics of Iran itself. The country’s historic enmity with Russia has combined with a wider feeling among some that backing Moscow betrays the Islamic Republic’s often-stated message that it stands against the world’s major powers. The dividing opinion between state television reports on the war and the public are stark. On the streets of Tehran recently, 12 people told The Associated Press that they supported Ukraine, while three reiterated Iran’s official stance and two supported Russia.

Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police say they have have identified two more suspects in a Saturday shootout inside a crowded South Carolina mall in which nine people were shot. Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook on Monday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson and said police are seeking a third suspect named Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith. In addition to the nine people who were shot, six others were injured while fleeing Columbiana Centre on Saturday afternoon. A 22-year-old man is already facing charges in connection with the shooting. State police are also investigating another weekend shooting in Hampton County that injured at least nine.

California gives rivers more room to flow to stem flood risk

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — California is on the forefront of a new wave of flood risk management that centers on natural engineering over structural. The Dos Rios Ranch Preserve is California’s largest single floodplain restoration project, part of the nation’s broadest effort to rethink how rivers flow as climate change alters the environment. It sits between vast almond orchards and dairy pastures and has been redesigned to look like it did 150 years ago, before levees and dams restricted the flow of rivers across the landscape. When heavy rains send the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers over their banks, water will run out onto those 2,100 acres, reducing risk downstream and letting ecosystems flourish.

East Timor votes for president in runoff amid political feud

DILI, East Timor (AP) — Voters in East Timor are choosing a president in a runoff Tuesday between former independence fighters who've blamed each other for years of political paralysis. In the first round last month, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta received 46.6% of the votes and incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres won 22.1%. The winner takes office on May 20, the 20th anniversary of the restoration of East Timor’s independence. Guterres is supported by the parties currently leading parliament, but Ramos-Horta has said he may call an early parliamentary election. Many are concerned that move would inflame rather than calm tensions among the parties.

Griner's ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing for their WNBA season without teammate Brittney Griner. The 6-foot-9 Griner remains in Russia after being detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says she wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about Griner. Russian authorities said a search of Griner's luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Teammates are hoping for her safe return to the United States. Her arrest came at a time of heightened political tensions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine and remains at war.

