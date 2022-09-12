AP News Summary at 2:45 p.m. EDT

Ukraine reclaims more territory, reports capturing many POWs

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops have reclaimed a wide swath of territory from Russia and pushed all the way back to the northeastern border in some places. The Ukrainian military also reported capturing many Russian soldiers. The gains are part of a lightning advance that forced Moscow to make a hasty retreat from occupied land. As blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns, the Ukrainian military said its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours. In recent days, Kyiv’s forces have captured territory at least twice the size of greater London. That's according to the British Defense Ministry. The momentum has lifted Ukrainian morale and provoked rare public criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s war.

As Ukraine pursues counteroffensive, Russia strikes Kharkiv

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fear forms the backdrop of life among the boarded-up windows and blast-scarred buildings of Ukraine’s second-largest city. Russian missiles and rockets strike during the day and the night in Kharkiv. strikes have continued unabated on the city as Ukrainian forces advance in their counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region, pushing Russian forces out of territory they have held for months, already hammered by artillery during months of war. A hit on a power station Sunday night plunged Kharkiv into darkness for hours. In the blackness, a missile slammed into a residential building at around midnight, collapsing part of it and killing one person, local officials said.

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to St. Giles' Cathedral. There, a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Crowds lined the street for the solemn procession, just as they did a day earlier when the queen's coffin was slowly driven down from Balmoral Castle. King Charles III, dressed in an army uniform, was accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public in Scotland can pay their respects to Elizabeth, who died last week at 96.

In a nod to JFK, Biden pushing 'moonshot' to fight cancer

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to channel John F. Kennedy on the 60th anniversary of the former president’s moonshot speech. He'll highlight Biden administration efforts aimed at “ending cancer as we know it.” Biden is traveling to Boston on Monday to highlight a new federally backed study that seeks evidence for using blood tests to screen against multiple cancers. Medical experts say it could be a game-changer in diagnostic testing to dramatically improve early detection of cancers. Biden's speech at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum comes as he targets diseases that kill more people in the U.S. except for heart disease.

Teacher shortages are real, but not for the reason you heard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Everywhere, it seems, the return to school has been shadowed by worries of a teacher shortage. The U.S. education secretary has called for investment to keep teachers from quitting. A teachers union leader has described it as a five-alarm crisis. In reality, there is little evidence to suggest that educators are leaving in droves. Certainly, many schools have struggled to find enough educators. But the challenges are related more to hiring, especially for non-teaching staff positions. Schools flush with federal pandemic relief money are creating new positions and struggling to fill them at time of low unemployment and stiff competition.

Trump team takes aim at records probe; calls it 'misguided'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers are dismissing his retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home as a “storage dispute.” His attorneys are urging a judge to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. In a motion filed Monday, the Trump team also referred to the documents that were seized as “purported ‘classified records,’” suggesting his lawyers do not concede the Justice Department’s contention that highly sensitive, top-secret information was found by the FBI in its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon last week granted the Trump team’s request for the appointment of an independent arbiter to review records seized during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

Americans give health care system failing mark: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of adults in the U.S. say health care is not handled well in the country. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll reveals public satisfaction with the U.S. health care system is remarkably low, with fewer than half of Americans saying it's handled well in general. Only 12% say it's handled extremely or very well. Americans have similar views about health care for older adults. Overall, the public gives even lower marks for handling of prescription drug costs, the quality of care at nursing homes and mental health care.

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Jeff Bezos' rocket company has suffered its first launch failure. No one was aboard, only science experiments. The Blue Origin rocket blasted off from West Texas on Monday. Barely a minute into the flight, bright yellow flames shot out from around the single engine. The capsule’s emergency launch abort system immediately kicked in, lifting the craft off the top. Several minutes later, the capsule parachuted onto the remote desert floor, but the rocket crashed back to Earth. The rocket is the same kind Blue Origin uses to send paying customers on short rides to the edge of space. The rocket is now grounded, pending a federal investigation.

100 years after compact, Colorado River nearing crisis point

DENVER (AP) — In November 1922, seven land-owning white men brokered a deal to allocate water from the Colorado River, which winds through the West and ends in Mexico. The divvying up between Colorado River Basin states never took into account Indigenous Peoples or many others, and from the start the calculation of who should get what amount of that water may never have been balanced. During the past two decades, pressure has intensified on the river as the driest 22-year stretch in the past 1,200 years has gripped the southwestern U.S. As water levels plummet, calls for reduced use have often been met with increased population growth. One hundred years on, the future of the Colorado River is uncertain.

A big break comes with a big task: Playing Steven Spielberg

TORONTO (AP) — What’s more intimidating than being a young actor cast in a Steven Spielberg movie? How about playing Steven Spielberg in a Steven Spielberg movie? Nineteen-year-old Gabriel LaBelle is the lead of Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” playing a fictionalized younger version of the legendary director. The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. As Spielberg’s fictionalized stand-in, Sammy Fabelman, LaBelle plays the 75-year-old filmmaker through some of his most formative teenage years as an aspiring filmmaker. The opportunity had LaBelle wondering to himself: “Did I bite off more than I could chew?”