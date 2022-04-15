AP News Summary at 2:45 p.m. EDT

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. That's according to the regional police chief, who spoke Friday. The jarring numbers came shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to ramp up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to alleged aggression on Russian territory. That warning came after the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. official confirmed was hit by a Ukrainian missile. Amid the ramped-up rhetoric, Moscow continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. Fighting also continues in the pummeled city of Mariupol.

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

The U.S. may be heading into another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. Experts don't know how high the mountain will grow, but they don't expect a peak nearly as high as the last one, when the contagious omicron version of the coronavirus ripped through the population. Still, experts warn the coming wave will wash across the nation and push up hospitalizations in a growing number of states, especially those with low vaccination rates, in the coming weeks. Most cases are now being caused by a subvariant known as BA.2 that is thought to be 30% more contagious.

Ukraine's port of Mariupol holding out against all odds

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Under relentless bombardment and a Russian blockade, the key port of Mariupol is holding out, but weapons and supplies shortages could weaken the resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov. The Ukrainians’ fight has scuttled Moscow’s designs, tying up significant Russian forces and delaying the start of a planned offensive in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Donbas. Capturing Mariupol would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine

MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. But shortcomings in import regulations mean that Russian-caught pollock, salmon and crab are likely to enter the U.S. anyway, by way of the country vital to seafood supply chains across the world: China. Like the U.S. seafood industry, Russian companies rely heavily on China to process their catch, which then can be re-exported to the U.S. as a “product of China.” The result: Nearly a third of the wild-caught fish imported from China was caught in Russian waters.

Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Musk takeover bid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Twitter said in a statement Friday that its board of directors has unanimously adopted a “poison pill” defense in response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s proposal to buy the company and take it private. Twitter said the move, formally called a “limited duration shareholder rights plan,” aims to enable all its shareholders to “realize the full value of their investment” in the company by reducing the likelihood that any one person can gain control without paying shareholders a premium or giving the board more time. Poison pills are often used to defend against hostile takeovers.

Iowa Supreme Court: Finkenauer qualifies for Senate ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled that Democratic Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer qualifies for the primary ballot, rejecting a lower court decision and allowing her to continue her campaign for the nomination. The court’s decision Friday leaves Finkenauer as the likely front-runner in a race with two lesser-known candidates ahead of Iowa’s June 7 primary. The winner will face Republican Sen. Charles Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term in the Senate. The court rejected a lower court ruling that found Finkenauer failed to meet a state law that requires candidates to submit at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties to qualify for the ballot.

GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of Republican leaders in Ohio are mounting a last-minute effort to urge former President Donald Trump not to endorse JD Vance in the crowded upcoming primary for an open Senate seat. A draft letter circulating among Republicans and obtained by The Associated Press calls on Trump to remain neutral in the race. It was written following news reports that Trump was going to endorse Vance. The letter is a sign of anxiety among some Republicans about which candidate Trump may pick in advance of the state’s May 3 primary. Vance has come under scrutiny from some of Trump’s most loyal supporters for criticizing the former president in the past.

EXPLAINER: Why is Texas policing its border with Mexico?

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to impose additional inspections of trucks entering Texas from Mexico is his latest move in an unprecedented foray into border security, which has long been the federal government’s domain. The two-term governor, like many Republican Party leaders, calls illegal immigration and drug smuggling from Mexico a “crisis” and fully blames President Joe Biden. His latest actions follow the Biden administration’s decision to end pandemic-related restrictions for those claiming asylum at the border on May 23. Border officials stopped migrants 164,973 times in February, a daily average of nearly 5,900. They stopped migrants an average of 7,101 times a day during the week that ended March 28.

Palestinians and Israeli police clash at major holy site

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinians and Israeli police have clashed at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a major holy site in Jerusalem. More than 150 Palestinians were wounded in the violence and Israeli police fired tear gas. Israeli authorities say Palestinians threw rocks at police after dawn prayers on Friday, igniting the clashes. Palestinians view the deployment of Israeli police at the site as a provocation. Order was later restored and tens of thousands of worshippers attended Friday prayers at midday. Tensions have soared in recent weeks amid a series of deadly attacks in Israel and military raids across the occupied West Bank. Last year, protests and clashes in and around Al-Aqsa helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war.

New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages

Residents of a southern New Mexico village are asking for prayers as firefighters brace for more hot, dry and windy conditions while battling a deadly blaze that has already destroyed more than 200 homes. Known as a summer getaway, the community of Ruidoso has been devastated by wildfire before. But this marks the first time flames have resulted in death. Mayor Lynn Crawford said Friday his heart goes out to the family of the couple who died and to those who have lost their homes. The fire has forced the evacuation of about 5,000 people, canceled school for another day and left thousands of customers without power.

