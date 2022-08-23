AP News Summary at 2:45 p.m. EDT

Florida Democrats weighing candidates to challenge DeSantis

MIAMI (AP) — Florida governor and Republican powerhouse Ron DeSantis will learn the identity of his general election opponent after Tuesday's primary voting. Florida Democrats are deciding a fiercely fought contest between congressman and former governor Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Crist has spent a lifetime in politics, much of it as a Republican, while Fried casts herself as “something new” with hopes of becoming Florida's first female governor. In New York, congressional primaries include a race between two powerful Democratic committee chairs, Carolyn Maloney and Jerry Nadler, and other incumbents fending off challenges from the left.

US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say that as Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future. They say a new aid package to be announced includes an additional roughly $3 billion to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come. The aid is expected to be announced Wednesday, the day the war hits the six-month mark and Ukraine celebrates its independence day. The money will fund contracts for drones, weapons and other equipment that may not see the battlefront for a year or two.

More than 100 classified Trump docs recovered back in Jan.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives and Records Administration recovered 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages, from a initial batch of 15 boxes retrieved from Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. That's according to newly public government correspondence with the Trump legal team. The numbers lay bare the large volume of classified documents found at the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump — long before an FBI search of the property this month in which the Justice Department said 11 sets of classified records were located and removed.

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury has convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Prosecutors described the plot as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The jury also found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiring to obtain a weapon of mass destruction. Croft, of Bear, Delaware, was also convicted of a third crime. It was the second trial for the pair after a jury in April couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Two other men were acquitted and two more pleaded guilty. The FBI considered it a major domestic terrorism case and put at least three informants and two undercover agents in the group. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were simply “big talkers” who said vile things about Whitmer and government.

Pfizer COVID shots appear 73% effective in children under 5

Pfizer’s says its COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as omicron spread in the spring. Vaccinations for babies, toddlers and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay. Only about 6% of youngsters ages 6 months through 4 years had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August. Health authorities authorized tot-sized vaccine doses by Pfizer and BioNTech based on a study showing they were safe and produced high levels of virus-fighting antibodies. The new update analyzed COVID-19 diagnoses between March and June in Pfizer’s ongoing study of the three-dose vaccine.

Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood

This summer the weather has not only been extreme, but it has whiplashed from one extreme to another. Dallas, St. Louis, Kentucky, Yellowstone, Death Valley all lurched from drought to flood. And similar all-or-nothing weather is being seen in Europe, China and Africa. Climate scientists say this fits with global warming and is what they warned about. But it's also a bit more severe and earlier than some of them expected. In the U.S. there were 10 different downpours in two weeks that were considered 1-in-100 year floods. And that was before Monday's deluge in Dallas.

Amid housing crises vacation towns limit short-term rentals

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado ski resort Steamboat Springs has passed regulations for short-term rentals, such as those booked on Airbnb, amid a severe housing crisis. The ordinances prohibit new short-term rentals in most of the city and require landlords to obtain a license to operate. Renting short-term, defined as fewer than 30 days, has become increasingly popular for second homeowners and investors who can charge hundreds of dollars a night. Vacation towns facing low housing supply, from Lincoln County on Oregon's coast to Ketchum in Idaho’s Smoky Mountains, are grappling with how to regulate the industry, and Steamboat Springs' new rules could prove a model for others.

Budgeting can be a challenge. Here are 5 tips to get started

NEW YORK (AP) — Whether you want to pay off debt, start a rainy day fund or save for a family trip, budgeting is the first step toward reaching your financial goals. Colleen McCreary of Credit Karma says creating a budget is a lot like trying to eat better or exercise more. Everyone tells you it’s good for you, but it’s hard to get into the habit. You can start by writing down all of your expenses and thinking about how to allocate funds. One common strategy is spending 50 percent on needs, 30 percent on wants and 20 percent on saving or paying down debt.

Serena Williams tells Meghan of baby’s injury before match

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first episode of a podcast by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, features a discussion between her and tennis great Serena Williams on motherhood. Williams recounts in the episode having to play a match at the French Open after a nearly sleepless night because her daughter broke her wrist. Meghan, for her part, recounted having to continue with official royal duties after a fire broke out in her son Archie's bedroom when he was a baby. The infant prince wasn't in the room at the time, but it left Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry and their nanny shaken. The podcast is Meghan's first release as part of an exclusive deal with Spotify.

Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

George Miller directs Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton in “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” a story about storytelling and wishes. Elba plays an ancient djinn whom Swinton's character unlocks when cleaning a glass bottle she finds at an antique store. But she is not so naïve to just start asking for wishes: She knows how wrong it always goes. AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr writes in her review that it is a patient and occasionally dazzling fantasy from the director who brought us “Babe: Pig in the City” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Rated R, it opens in theaters Friday.