AP News Summary at 2:45 a.m. EST

Rapid fall from power, arrest for embattled Peru president

LIMA, Peru (AP) — In just three tumultuous hours, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo went from decreeing the dissolution of his country’s Congress to being replaced by his vice president and put under arrest. But the threats against his government had been building throughout his nearly 17-month presidency. The former school teacher and center-left political novice who won a runoff election in June 2021 by just 44,000 votes stepped onto a no-holds-barred political battlefield in Peru that is now on its sixth president in the six years. On Wednesday, he was removed from office and arrested on a charge of rebellion after dissolving the Congress before a scheduled impeachment vote.

Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions set for passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to take a final vote on protections for same-sex marriages. The vote Thursday will send the legislation to President Joe Biden, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. A law requiring all states to recognize same-sex marriages would be a relief for hundreds of thousands of couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision legalizing the marriages. The bipartisan legislation would also protect interracial unions by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin."

Biden approval, views of economy steady, sour: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is facing consistent but critical assessments of his leadership and the national economy as his second year in the White House comes to a close. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds 43% of U.S. adults say they approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. That’s similar to October, just weeks before the Nov. 8 elections that most Americans considered pivotal for the country’s future. Only about a quarter say the nation is headed in the right direction or that the economy is in good condition.

EXPLAINER: China's relaxed 'zero-COVID' brings big changes

BEIJING (AP) — In a move that caught many by surprise, China announced a potentially major easing of its rigid “zero-COVID" restrictions. But it didn't abandon the policy altogether. The move follows the widest-spread protests against the ruling Communist Party in more than 30 years. Many protesters were fed up with constant testing, rolling lockdowns and business closures. One major change allows people who test positive for COVID-19, but show no or only mild symptoms, to recuperate at home. The old policy would have required admission to one of the government field hospitals that have become notorious for overcrowding and poor food and hygiene. Considerable ambiguity remains, however, and it's not clear if the new rules entirely override earlier mandates.

Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it has executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests. It's the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran. Iran’s Mizan news agency reported the execution on Thursday. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran. Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. Activists warn others could be put to death as well soon since at least a dozen people have so far received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.

Scrutiny of Ukraine church draws praise, fear of overreach

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is being praised and criticized for proposing legislation that could crack down on the Ukrainian Orthodox Church for alleged ties to Moscow. He is proposing that parliament forbid “religious organizations affiliated with centers of influence in the Russian Federation" from operating in Ukraine. And he's called for an examination of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's historic ties to Moscow. The church declared independence from Moscow in May. But many still accuse its clerics of supporting Russia with propaganda and intelligence. Critics say the crackdown only hands a propaganda victory to Moscow, which has claimed to be defending persecuted Orthodox believers.

Australia wants Indonesia to monitor released bombmaker

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government says it is seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, also known as Umar Patek, was paroled Wednesday after serving about half of his original 20-year sentence, despite strong objections from Australia. The attacks killed 202 people, including 88 Australians. Indonesian authorities have said Patek, 55, was successfully reformed in prison and they will use him to influence other militants to turn away from terrorism.

EXPLAINER: Pronouns, nonbinary people and the Club Q attack

The Colorado Springs gay bar shooting suspect’s assertion of being nonbinary has put gender identity, pronouns and some sensitive questions around them back into the spotlight. Nonbinary people and advocates say that respecting Anderson Lee Aldrich’s request to be referenced with they/them pronouns does not amount to placating someone accused of a heinous act. But they do worry that Aldrich’s case could lead to negative assumptions about all nonbinary people. And they stress that any skepticism about Aldrich’s gender identity shouldn’t be used as an excuse to doubt all nonbinary people or cast aspersions on how they use pronouns.

New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of journalists and other employees at The New York Times began a 24-hour walkout Thursday in what would be the first strike of its kind at the newspaper in more than 40 years. It would be the first strike of its kind at the paper in more than 40 years. Newsroom employees and other members of The NewsGuild of New York say they are fed up with bargaining that has dragged on since their last contract expired in March 2021. The union announced last week that more than 1,100 employees would stage a 24-hour work stoppage starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday unless a deal could be struck. The union said Wednesday the walkout would take place. A Times spokesperson said the paper has contingency plans to continue operating with minimal disruptions.

Zelenskyy quip, Trump conspiracy top 2022 notable quote list

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — 2022's most notable quotations include a tart retort by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a U.S. offer of help. That's according to a list compiled each year by Yale Law School librarian Fred Shapiro as a supplement to The New Yale Book of Quotations. Zelenskyy had the No. 1 quote, “I need ammunition, not a ride,” responding to a U.S. offer to transport him to safety days after Russia invaded Ukraine. Former U.S. President Donald Trump was No. 2, for repeating his lies about the 2020 election being stolen and calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution. Comedian Chris Rock also made the list, for describing how actor Will Smith slapped him during the Academy Awards ceremony.