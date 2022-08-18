AP News Summary at 2:44 a.m. EDT

Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The debate over a limited set of circumstances in which abortion could be legal is causing divisions among GOP lawmakers in some states. The spark is the U.S. Supreme Court decision rejecting a right to abortion and returning the issue to states to determine. In Wisconsin, GOP state lawmakers are at odds over whether to reinforce an exception for a mother’s life and add protections for instances involving rape and incest. In Indiana, Republicans passed a near-total ban on abortion, with exceptions for rape and incest included after some Republicans joined with all Democrats. Some experts say the inconsistency among Republicans underscores the new debate within the GOP.

Zelenskyy to host Lviv talks with UN chief, Turkish leader

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet the U.N. chief and Turkey’s leader in Lviv near Ukraine’s border with Poland. Thursday's talks will focus on the recent deal to resume Ukraine’s grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and efforts to help end the war. Turkey and the United Nations helped broker an agreement last month clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain stuck in its ports since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24. Turkey hosted a round of talks in March between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators on a possible deal to end the hostilities. The talks fell apart after the Istanbul meeting with Russia and Ukraine blaming each other.

US to hold trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military

HUALIEN, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. government will hold talks with Taiwan on a trade treaty in a new sign of support for the self-ruled island democracy China claims as its own territory. The announcement comes after Beijing launched military drills that included firing missiles into the seas around Taiwan in an attempt to intimidate the island after a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The announcement by the U.S. Trade Representative made no mention of tension with Beijing but said the negotiations were meant to enhance trade and regulatory cooperation, a step that would entail closer official interaction.

Bombing at Kabul mosque kills 10, including prominent cleric

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan resident and police say that a bombing at a mosque in Kabul during evening prayers killed at least 10 people, including a prominent cleric, and wounded at least 27. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Wednesday's attack, the latest to strike the country in the year since the Taliban seized power. A resident of the city’s Kher Khanna neighborhood said the mosque explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. He added that more than 30 other people were wounded. The Italian Emergency hospital in Kabul said that at least 27 wounded civilians, including five children, were brought there from the bombing site.

Media to ask judge to release Trump search warrant affidavit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for the nation’s largest media companies will try to persuade a federal magistrate judge to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Media attorneys will argue Thursday in West Palm Beach that the affidavit should be released because it is of great public interest. The U.S. Justice Department has objected. It says its investigation of Trump’s handling of “highly classified material” would be compromised if the document is made public. Trump has called for the document's release, but his attorneys have given no indication that will participate in the hearing.

Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s chief financial officer is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to tax violations in a deal that would require him to testify about business practices at the former president’s company. That's according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Allen Weisselberg is charged with taking more than $1.7 million in untaxed compensation from the Trump Organization. The people told the AP that Weisselberg will have to speak in court about the company’s role in the compensation arrangement and possibly serve as a witness when the Trump Organization goes on trial in October. Messages seeking comment were left with prosecutors and lawyers for Weisselberg and Trump's company.

Mideast's Jordan River: Rich in holiness, poor in water

ALONG THE JORDAN RIVER (AP) — Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan River in the Middle East is of mighty significance to many as where the Bible says Jesus got baptized. Physically, the Lower Jordan River of today is a lot more meager than mighty. Environmentalists have for years been warning that the Lower Jordan River, which runs south from the Sea of Galilee, is particularly threatened by decades of water diversions and by pollution. Only a tiny fraction of its historical water flow now reaches its terminus in the Dead Sea. The transboundary river's history and water have been as politically fraught as holy, intertwined with the entanglements of the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict. This has fueled its decline and complicates efforts to save it.

Climate Migration: Flooding forces Bangladesh family to flee

BHOLA, Bangladesh (AP) — Mohammad Jewel and Arzu Begum were forced to flee Ramdaspur village in Bangladesh last year when the Meghna River flooded and destroyed their home. The couple and their four sons moved to the capital, Dhaka, where they struggle to pay their rent and food bills on their small incomes. The low-lying country is home to 130 rivers and is particularly prone to flooding which has worsened due to climate change. Bangladesh is expected to have about a third of South Asia’s internal climate refugees by 2050.

Judge reinstates North Carolina’s 20-week abortion ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that abortions are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy in North Carolina. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated the abortion ban Wednesday after he said the June U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade erased the legal foundation for his 2019 ruling that placed an injunction on the 1973 state law. The ruling erodes protections in one of the South’s few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. His decision defies the recommendations of all named parties in the 2019 case, including doctors, district attorneys and the attorney general’s office, who earlier this week filed briefs requesting he let the injunction stand.

A look at the world's skinniest skyscraper: Steinway Tower

NEW YORK (AP) — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world's skinniest, in fact. New York architecture firm SHoP Architects designed Steinway Tower, which earns the title of “the most slender skyscraper in the world” due to its logic-defying ratio of width to height. The apartments in the 84-story residential tower range in cost as much as $66 million per unit and offer full views of the city. The tower is so tall and skinny that the luxury homes on the upper floors whip around by a few feet whenever the wind ramps up.