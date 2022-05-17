AP News Summary at 2:40 a.m. EDT

Ukraine mounts effort to rescue last fighters at steel mill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Efforts are underway to rescue the last of the defenders inside the Azovstal steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol after Ukrainian officials said the fighters had “completed their mission” and there was no way to free the plant by military means. The Ukrainian military avoided using the term “surrender” to describe the effort to pull out of the steel plant. More than 260 fighters, including some badly wounded, were evacuated and taken to areas under Russia’s control on Monday. An unknown number of defenders stayed behind to await other rescue efforts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the work to bring them home requires “delicacy and time.”

War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently verified that Russia has destroyed or damaged at least 56 Ukrainian schools in a manner that indicates a possible war crime. But the destruction of schools is about more than toppling buildings and maiming bodies. It hinders a nation’s ability to rebound after the fighting stops, injuring entire generations and dashing a country’s hope for the future. Schools are designed as havens, places to grow, learn and make friends. But war can transform the architecture of childhood into something violent and dangerous -- a place that inspires fear.

Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Detailed diary entries online appears to show that the white gunman accused of massacring 10 Black people in a racist rampage at a Buffalo supermarket wrote as early as November about staging a livestreamed attack on African Americans. Materials posted on the chat platform Discord also talk about practicing shooting from a car and scout the grocery store in March. The FBI’s top agent in Buffalo, Stephen Belongia, indicated on a call with other officials Monday that investigators are looking at accused killer Payton Gendron’s Discord activity, citing threads about body armor and taunts to federal authorities. The 18-year-old Gendron has pleaded not guilty to murder. Messages were left with his attorneys Monday. No one answered the door at his family's home.

'Like every other day:' 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 10 people shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were caregivers and protectors and helpers. Some were running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift. One came from volunteering at a food bank. Another had been tending to her husband at his nursing home. Most were in their 50s and beyond, and were destined for more, even if just the dinner they planned to make. Their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred, and now their families are left to grieve and remember those lost.

Election 2022: Trump's influence over GOP faces fresh tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of congressional Republicans in Tuesday's primary races. GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are deciding whether to rally around the former president's hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. Trump’s preferred candidate in North Carolina’s GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania’s GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was already leading before Trump backed him. But Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, Mehmet Oz, could struggle against far-right opponent Kathy Barnette. Three other states — Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho — are also voting Tuesday.

Buffalo shooter's previous threat raises red-flag questions

A warning about possible violence last year involving the 18-year-old now being held in the Buffalo, New York, supermarket shooting is turning attention to New York's “red flag” law. Such laws are designed to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Payton Gendron was still able to legally buy an AR-15-style rifle even though police had investigated a report of concerning behavior. State police say no request was made to remove any firearms. In many cases, family members or law enforcement must petition the court for an order. In New York, educators can also start the process.

Man killed in California church shooting called a hero

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the man killed trying to stop a gunman at a Southern California church may have saved dozens of lives. Dr. John Cheng was shot after tackling David Chou on Sunday at a Taiwanese church in Orange County. Chou was then subdued by elderly parishioners. Five people were wounded. Authorities say Chou had driven to the church from Las Vegas and was motivated by hatred against Taiwan. He was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder. It was not immediately clear whether Chou had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. Tensions between China and Taiwan are at the highest in decades, with Beijing stepping up its military harassment of the self-governing island.

North Korea reports another fever surge amid COVID-19 crisis

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea reported another large jump in illnesses believed to be COVID-19 and encouraged good health habits as an outbreak spreads through its unvaccinated population. State media also said the military had deployed medical officers to help distribute medicine. The country said Tuesday another 270,000 people were found with fevers and six people died. That raises North Korea's deaths to 56 after more than 1.48 million people became ill with fever since late April. North Korea's outbreak is almost certainly bigger than the tally since it has limited testing capacity. There are also suspicions its death toll is underreported because people fear punishment or are trying to soften the blow to the country's leadership.

Massacre video reopens wounds for missing Syrians' families

BEIRUT (AP) — The Siyam family believed for many years that their adult son was being held at a government prison after he went missing at a checkpoint nearly a decade ago. The hope that he'd one day return ended last month. A newly released video taken in 2013 shows him among dozens of blindfolded young men who were thrown into a large pit and shot and killed by Syrian agents, who then set the bodies on fire. The video stirs new fears over the fate of tens of thousands who went missing during Syria’s long-running conflict. It's a grim reminder of the war’s unpunished massacres, just as similar atrocities are taking place in Ukraine.

AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

NEW YORK (AP) — A new, 63-page IRS tax filing shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. ended its last fiscal year with nearly $42 million in net assets. The foundation spent more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses. And it has invested $32 million in stocks from the $90 million it received as donations amid racial justice protests in 2020. Release of this tax filing, the first public accounting of the BLM foundation's finances since incorporating in 2017, comes on the heels of controversy over its purchase of a $6 million property in Los Angeles.

