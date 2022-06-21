AP News Summary at 2:39 p.m. EDT

Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says three minutes after a gunman entered a school where he slaughtered 19 elementary students and two teachers there was sufficient armed law enforcement on scene to stop the gunman. Yet police officers armed with rifles stood and waited in a school hallway for more than an hour while the gunman carried out the massacre. Col. Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, called the police response “an abject failure.” He says police radios did not work within the school and that school diagrams officers used were wrong.

1/6 panel focuses on Trump's pressure on elected officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has opened, hearing from state and local officials who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumed Tuesday with testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Trump's call asking him to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. His deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state leader Rusty Bowers were also key witnesses. The panel is focused on Trump's pressuring battleground state officials with schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud.

'The impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly rescue missions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A series of clandestine, against-the-odds helicopter missions to reach besieged soldiers are being celebrated in Ukraine as one of the riskiest, most heroic feats of military derring-do in the four-month war against Russia. The flights delivered supplies and evacuated wounded during the last-ditch defense of the Azovstal steel mill. It was surrounded by Russian forces in the brutalized city of Mariupol. Ukrainian troops were pinned down for weeks, their supplies running low, their dead and injured stacking up. Ukraine’s president first spoke of the sometimes deadly helicopter resupply missions only after Azovstal’s defenders started surrendering in May. The Associated Press has found and interviewed some of the wounded who were rescued from the death trap.

Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate pits a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump against a candidate whom Trump previously endorsed. Congressman Mo Brooks was a staunch Trump supporter when he lost the former president's endorsement in part for saying it was time to move on from the 2020 election. Trump then chose to back retiring Sen. Richard Shelby's former chief of staff, Katie Britt. Other states conducting elections Tuesday are Virginia and Georgia. In Washington, D.C., Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser is seeking reelection amid concerns over rising crime.

Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits

HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reached an agreement to settle 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits that had been filed by women who had accused him of sexual assault and harassment. Houston attorney Tony Buzbee is representing all 24 women. He says in a statement that settled lawsuits will be dismissed once the paperwork is done. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during appointments when he was with the Houston Texans. The quarterback has denied any wrongdoing. Watson’s lead attorney did not immediately return an email or a text message seeking comment. Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson on criminal complaints.

Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is limiting the reach of a federal statute that requires stiff penalties for crimes involving a gun. The 7-2 decision united both conservative and liberal justices. The justices said the law can’t be used to lengthen the sentences of criminals convicted of a specific attempted robbery offense. The decision was a win for a former marijuana dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison. The justices upheld a lower court ruling saying the man should be re-sentenced. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the decision for a majority of the court.

Justices rule religious schools must get Maine tuition aid

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has ruled that religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education. It's a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money. The most immediate effect of the court’s decision beyond Maine will be next door in Vermont, which has a similar program. But Tuesday's outcome also could fuel a renewed push for school choice programs in some of the 18 states that so far have not directed taxpayer money to private, religious education.

Miscalculations, errors blamed for massive New Mexico blaze

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Forest Service employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were, causing a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to turn into the largest blaze in New Mexico's recorded history. The agency on Tuesday released the findings of an investigation into a fire that ultimately displaced thousands of people and destroyed several hundred homes. It also forced a pause on the agency's prescribed fire operations nationwide. Anger and frustration have been simmering among residents and elected officials. The blaze has charred more than 533 square miles, and forecasters are warning of post-fire flooding threats amid summer rains.

Israeli government fast-tracks bill to dissolve parliament

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli Cabinet minister says the country's outgoing coalition government will fast-track a bill this week to dissolve parliament, setting up the country for its fifth elections in three years. Welfare Minister Meir Cohen told Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday that the coalition would bring the bill to a preliminary vote the following day. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that he would disband his alliance of eight diverse parties and send the country to the polls. New elections — the country's fifth in just over three years — are likely to be scheduled for October and raise the possibility that longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu, now opposition leader, will be able to stage a comeback.

'Elvis' and Austin Butler feel the temperature rising

When “Elvis” opens in theaters Friday, it will resurrect one of the most iconic figures in American music in the biggest, most bedazzled film to ever try to capture the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. And it will propel Austin Butler, an Orange County, California, native best known to this point for playing Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” onto a far bigger stage. Butler’s is an electric Elvis, not campy nostalgia act, with more Bowie in him than you might expect. “Elvis,” which director Baz Luhrmann co-scripted, tells the singer's story through Presley’s infamous manager, Col. Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0