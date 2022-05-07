AP News Summary at 2:38 a.m. EDT

Evacuation efforts go on at sprawling Ukrainian steel mill

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Efforts to evacuate more civilians from the tunnels beneath a sprawling Ukrainian steel mill are continuing as Ukrainian fighters make their last stand in Mariupol. The soldiers who are holding out want to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategically important port city. Dozens of people were evacuated from the Azovstal plant Friday and handed over to representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Russian military said the group of 50 included 11 children. Russian officials and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the evacuation efforts would continue into the weekend.

'We're so sorry': Mariupol plant evacuees feel relief, grief

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — More than 100 civilians have finally emerged from the bombarded Azovstal steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in the ruined city of Mariupol. Interviewed by The Associated Press, they offered the clearest picture yet of their two months living in the center of hell. It is a story of deprivation and fear deep under the earth; in the dank darkness, they felt themselves rot and watched others die. But it is also a tale of quiet heroism. “We’re so sorry,” one evacuating family told civilians staying behind as they started toward the surface. “Don’t worry,” the others replied. “We’ll follow.”

In abortion fight, conservatives push to end all exceptions

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rape, incest and the health of the fetus or mother were once accepted reasons to obtain an abortion in even the most conservative Republican-led states. But now roughly 20 states have abortion bans in the works without some of those exceptions. The shift comes as the Supreme Court is expected to overturn the nationwide right to abortion this summer. Troy Newman with the national anti-abortion group Operation Rescue, says exceptions for rape and incest and to protect a pregnant woman's life were only included in previous legislation to appease centrists.

Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the US numbers

The count of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 is nearing 1 million, and there's a wealth of data making clear which groups have been hit the hardest. More than 700,000 people 65 and older died. Men died at higher rates than women. White people made up most of the deaths overall. Yet an unequal burden fell on Black, Hispanic and Native American people considering the younger average age of minority communities. Racial gaps narrowed between surges then widened again with each new wave. Most deaths happened in urban counties, but rural areas paid a high price at times.

Abortion rights may rest on governor's races in some states

HARISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fight for Congress often dominates midterm elections. But the stunning revelation that the Supreme Court may soon overturn its landmark decision on abortion rights has thrust candidates for governor into the forefront of the 2022 midterm debate. In a handful of battleground states with Republican-controlled state legislatures, every Republican candidate for governor supports severe abortion restrictions, if not a total ban with no exceptions. That allows Democrats to rightly claim that women’s access to abortion in some states may rest almost entirely on which party wins the governor’s race in November. Governor’s races in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Texas and Wisconsin could have a profound impact on abortion rights.

Feds accuse Starbucks of unfair labor practices in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Federal labor officials are accusing Starbucks of unfair labor practices at its stores in Buffalo, New York, including retaliation against pro-union employees. The National Labor Relations Board’s Buffalo regional director filed a sweeping complaint Friday outlining a host of labor law violations and seeking reinstatement and backpay for the employees. The coffee chain called the allegations “false” and vowed to fight them at an upcoming hearing. Starbucks Workers United said the complaint “confirms the extent and depravity of Starbucks’ conduct in Western New York for the better part of a year.” The first votes in a nationwide Starbucks unionization push came in December at three stores in Buffalo.

Unprecedented gusts expected to fan wildfires in New Mexico

Weather conditions described as potentially historic are on tap for New Mexico on Saturday and over the next several days as the largest fire currently burning in the U.S. chews through more tinder-dry mountainsides. The blaze already has left many families homeless and thousands of residents have evacuated rural areas of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Forecasters are warning that gusts over the weekend could top 50 to 60 mph. Firefighters in preparation have spent days building fire lines and aircraft have dropped fire retardant in strategic spots in an effort to keep flames from reaching the small northeastern city of Las Vegas and villages on the fire's other fronts.

Rangers locate climber's body on Alaska's Denali

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — National park rangers in Alaska have located the body of the year’s first registered climber on North America’s tallest peak. Because it’s so early in the climbing season, 35-year-old Matthias Rimml was alone on the upper part of Denali. He was a professional mountain guide from Tirol, Austria. Denali National Park and Preserve officials say Rimml's body was spotted during a high elevation aerial search on Friday. A friend had contacted the park Tuesday after not receiving a periodic check from Rimml. Park officials say Rimml likely fell on a notoriously treacherous stretch of the West Buttress route. Officials say 13 climbers, including Rimml, have died in falls along that steep traverse.

Man gets life for killings in California, Texas

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to a series of Southern California robberies and attacks that killed five men and injured seven others has been given multiple life sentences. Ramon Escobar also was sentenced Friday in Los Angeles for killing his aunt and uncle in Texas just a week before he fled to California. Prosecutors say over the course of about two weeks in September 2018, Escobar bludgeoned sleeping men on the beach in Santa Monica or the streets of Los Angeles, mostly because they irritated him or to steal their money. All but one victim was homeless.

Explosion at luxury Havana hotel kills 22, injures dozens

HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak has blown away outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens. Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata told the Communist Party newspaper Granma that no tourists had been staying at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations. Officials say about a dozen people are missing and that searchers are hunting for people who may be trapped. Cuban state TV blamed the blast on a truck carrying natural gas that it was supplying to the hotel. The blast happened as Cuba tries to revive its tourism sector.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0