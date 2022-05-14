AP News Summary at 2:36 a.m. EDT

Ukraine opens first war crimes trial of captured Russian

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Journalists packed a small courtroom in Kyiv for the trial of a captured Russian soldier accused of killing a Ukrainian civilian in the early days of the war. The trial of 21-year-old Russian Sgt. Vadim Shyshimarin is the first of dozens of war crimes cases that Ukraine’s top prosecutor says her office is pursuing. Friday's proceedings lasted about 15 minutes and the trial will resume Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military released photos and video of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river in the country's east during a two-day battle this week. The Ukrainians said they destroyed at least 73 tanks and other vehicles and that their troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.”

Musk puts Twitter buy 'on hold,' casting doubt on $44B deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk has put his plan to buy Twitter on temporary hold, raising fresh doubts about whether he’ll proceed with the $44 billion acquisition. In a tweet early Friday, the Tesla billionaire said he's skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts presented by Twitter is as low as the company suggests. The issue of fake accounts on Twitter is not secret. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, even Twitter expressed doubts that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low.

Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist's funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police pushed and beat pallbearers during the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket. The shocking scenes illustrated the outpouring of grief across the Arab world that has followed her death. It also illustrated the deep emotions over east Jerusalem,- which is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians and has sparked repeated violence. Abu Akleh was killed Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. srael says there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen, and it is not clear who fired the deadly shot. The Palestinian public prosecutor later released preliminary findings that only Israeli forces were firing at the time Abu Akleh was shot.

Records: 2 people in execution knew drugs hadn’t been tested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newly released records show at two least two people connected to a planned Tennessee execution that was abruptly put on hold April 21 knew the night before that the lethal injection drugs the state planned to use hadn’t undergone certain required testing. Last month, Gov. Bill Lee abruptly halted inmate Oscar Smith’s execution, citing an “oversight” in the execution process. On Friday, the Department of Correction released 20 pages of heavily redacted emails and text messages to The Associated Press through a records request. During last week’s news conference announcing the independent investigation, Lee said the testing problem was noticed shortly before the execution. The text messages imply that some people knew almost a day before.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

Emmanuel who? Far-right fighting hard-left for French vote

PARIS (AP) — The stakes are high, the fight nasty and the party of centrist President Emmanuel Macron is the one to beat. But to a visitor from outer space, June’s parliamentary election in France could look like a contest between the far right and the hard-left. A month before the first round of voting, the campaign for the 577 seats in France’s lower house of parliament has been brutal. After losing to Macron in the April presidential election, far-right leader Marine Le Pen now faces a challenge from her political nemesis, hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon who has set his sights on becoming prime minister. She mocks him as the “court jester,” but claims he could destroy parliament.

4 Air Force cadets may not graduate due to vaccine refusal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four cadets at the Air Force Academy may not graduate or be commissioned as military officers later this month because they have refused the COVID-19 vaccine, and they may be required to pay back thousands of dollars in tuition costs, according to Air Force officials. The Army and Navy said that as of now, none of their seniors are being prevented from graduating at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., or the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, due to vaccine refusals. The graduations are in about two weeks.

GOP's new midterm attack: Blaming Biden for formula shortage

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The nationwide shortage of baby formula is quickly becoming the GOP's latest election-year attack on President Joe Biden. Ongoing supply disruptions and a recent safety recall is why mothers needing formula are running into bare supermarket and pharmacy shelves across the country. But Republicans are seeking to lay the blame at the feet of an unpopular president heading into the midterm elections. Biden says there's “nothing more urgent we’re working on" and has pushed back on criticism that his administration's response has been lacking.

Fatal boat trip highlights Haitians fleeing violence

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haitians are fleeing in greater numbers to the neighboring Dominican Republic, where they step onto rickety wooden boats as they attempt to reach Puerto Rico — a trip in which 11 Haitian women drowned this week, with dozens of other migrants believed missing. It was the latest fatal trip as U.S. authorities note they have detained twice the number of migrants in and around U.S. jurisdictions in the Caribbean in the past year, compared with the previous year. Officials say Haiti’s political instability, brutal gang violence and a crumbling economy, have prompted people to flee, with more doing so via the Dominican Republic.

