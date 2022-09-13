AP News Summary at 2:36 a.m. EDT

Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country seemed to catch Russia by surprise in the nearly 7-month-old war. The rapid and reportedly chaotic troop withdrawal in the Kharkiv region, in which some weapons and ammunition were left behind, was a huge blow to Russian prestige. It was its largest military defeat in Ukraine since Moscow pulled back its forces from areas near Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the capital early in the invasion. The Ukrainian blitz appears to have left the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin struggling for a response. That has angered Russian military bloggers and nationalists, and even exposed some internal political rifts.

US leaders avoid victory dance in Ukraine combat advances

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. leaders from President Joe Biden on down are being careful not to declare a premature victory after a Ukrainian offensive forced Russian troops into a messy retreat in the north. Instead, military officials are looking toward the fights yet to come, laying out plans to provide Ukraine more weapons and expand training, while warily awaiting Russia’s response to the sudden, stunning battlefield losses. Although there was widespread celebration of Ukraine’s gains over the weekend, U.S. officials know Russian President Vladimir Putin still has troops and resources to tap, and his forces still control large swaths of the east and south of Ukraine.

Queen hailed in Scotland as a 'constant in all our lives'

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to St. Giles' Cathedral. There, a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.” Crowds lined the street for the solemn procession, just as they did a day earlier when the queen's coffin was slowly driven down from Balmoral Castle. King Charles III, dressed in an army uniform, was accompanied by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday so the public in Scotland can pay their respects to Elizabeth, who died last week at 96.

Anger over past, indifference meets queen’s death in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Just hours before news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a fiery speech urging India to shed its colonial ties in a ceremony to rename a boulevard that once honored King George V. It was a clear sign that once the largest of Britain’s colonies that endured two centuries of imperial rule has moved on. The queen’s death provoked sympathies from some while for a few others, it jogged memories of a bloody history under the British crown. Among most regular Indians, the news was met with an indifferent shrug. Colonial rule is remembered for the extraordinary violence and suffering, from famines and economic exploitation to ultimately an unprecedented level of bloodshed in the partition of India and Pakistan.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

Cheaper gas likely slowed high US inflation for a 2nd month

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sign that the painful inflation of the past 18 months may be gradually easing could come Tuesday, when the government is expected to report that the acceleration in U.S. prices slowed in August compared with a year ago for a second straight month. Economists have forecast that the report will show that prices jumped 8.1% from 12 months earlier, down from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June and 8.5% in July. Sharply lower gas prices are behind much of the decline, along with the costs of used cars, air fares and clothing.

Russia's war in Ukraine the backdrop to pope's Kazakh visit

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine and the Holy See’s strained relations with China are the backdrop to Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan. Francis was flying Tuesday to the Kazakh capital to meet with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also will be ministering to a tiny Catholic community and participating in an interfaith conference during his three-day visit. Another noteworthy aspect of his visit will be the missed opportunity: Francis was supposed to have met with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church on the sidelines of the conference. But Patriarch Kirill, who has justified the war in Ukraine, cancelled his trip last month.

Mass firing at UAE newspaper raises question of censorship

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A state-linked newspaper in the United Arab Emirates published a story this summer about a hot-button issue in the country: How Emiratis are coping with high fuel prices. Editors, accustomed to the UAE's strict press laws, thought it safe. Instead, it unleashed a firestorm. Within days, top editors were interrogated. Within weeks, dozens of employees were fired and the print paper declared dissolved. The purge at Al Roeya reflects the intense challenges facing local journalists in the autocratic UAE, even as it courts Western media companies. The newspaper’s publisher, International Media Investments, insisted Al Roeya’s closure stems only from its transformation into a new Arabic language business outlet with CNN.

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' top Emmys; 1st time winners shine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Emmy Awards have spread honors around repeat winners – Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart – and some first timers, like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary.” Zendaya and Sudeikis won their second acting Emmys Monday, while Smart won back-to-back trophies for “Hacks.” So did Sudeikis' comedy “Ted Lasso,” which claimed the top comedy prize and “Succession,” which took home the top drama honor. Ralph gave a rousing speech after winning supporting comedy actress on her first nomination. Brunson, who created “Abbott Elementary” also took home a trophy, with the best comedy series still to come. Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” won best drama actor.

Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest, at last

CHICAGO (AP) — A 21-year-old sailor is being laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery more than 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Scientific testing that started in 2015 on remains of men whose bodies were pulled from the USS Oklahoma after the attack has led to the identification of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson and more than 350 others. The service scheduled for Tuesday ends decades of questions from survivors of the sailor from Grayslake, Illinois. Nephew Brad McDonald says the burial will give his family closure, knowing "where he is and that he’s being finally laid to rest after being listed as an unknown for so long.”