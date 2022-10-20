AP News Summary at 2:32 p.m. EDT

Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and looming recession. Financial markets were soothed, but bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor — or face yet another leadership contest.

Afghan couple accuse US Marine of abducting their baby

An Afghan couple who arrived in the U.S. as refugees are suing a U.S. Marine and his wife for allegedly abducting their baby. The baby was injured in a U.S. military raid that killed her parents and five siblings and was being raised as a daughter by her newlywed adult cousin and his wife. Unbeknownst to this Afghan couple, court records say, U.S. Marine Joshua Mast and his wife adopted the child in a Virginia court, 7,000 miles away. Mast helped the family flee during the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops. Then, they say, once on American soil, Mast abducted the child. Mast says he and his wife are her legal parents and “acted admirably” to save her in keeping with their Christian beliefs.

Analysis: The ripples of the war Russia says isn't a war

LONDON (AP) — At the beginning, Vladimir Putin said it wasn't a war. He still says that now, and he calls it a “special military operation.” In most every sense of the term, though, Russia’s war in Ukraine is precisely that. And when a nation is at war, even if it claims it is not, the deadly reverberations back home can be far-reaching. Eight months after Russia launched a war in February expecting a lightning victory against neighboring Ukraine, tens of thousands of people have been killed. Millions are displaced. A brutal winter approaches. Nuclear fears are spiking. And the Kremlin is now using killer drones to degrade Ukraine’s power supply.

US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. has evidence that Iranian troops are “directly engaged on the ground” in Crimea supporting Russian drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure and civilian population. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters Thursday that Iran has sent a “relatively small number” of personnel to Crimea, a part of Ukraine unilaterally annexed by Russia in contravention of international law in 2014. Those are assisting Russian troops in launching Iranian-made drones against Ukraine, Kirby said. He says the Iranians have put trainers and tech support in Crimea, but "it’s the Russians who are doing the piloting.”

Arizona farm gives refuge from pain, for man and beast alike

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who've experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse and neglect. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She's focused her research on grief.

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans running for Arizona’s three top statewide offices have said they wouldn't have signed off on the 2020 presidential results if they were in office at the time of that election. They've also signaled they want to overhaul the rules for Arizona's elections. Experts say if any of the GOP nominees for governor, secretary of state or attorney general were to win in November, that official could try to tilt the 2024 election toward Donald Trump if the former president runs again. It could happen through a refusal to certify an election or through changes to the election process that could make it less likely for a Democrat to win.

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Voters in five states are deciding whether to close loopholes that allowed convict labor as an exception to slavery. None will force immediate changes, though they could lead to legal challenges related to how states use prison labor. The effort is part of a national push to amend the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which banned enslavement or involuntary servitude except as a form of criminal punishment. Voters this November will decide whether to keep similar exceptions in state constitutions in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont. One advocate says “we've never seen a single day in the United States where slavery was not legal.”

Sunak, Mordaunt, Johnson? Contenders who could replace Truss

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss’ resignation as British Prime Minister has triggered another leadership race — the second in just four months — for the U.K.’s fractured and demoralized Conservative Party. Truss, who quit Thursday after just 45 days in office, said her successor will be chosen by a leadership contest to be completed by the end of next week. Graham Brady, a senior Conservative lawmaker who oversees the party’s leadership challenges, said each candidate must secure 100 nominations from legislators to run. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace are among those considered credible contenders for the top job. There is also intense speculation that former Prime Minister Boris Johnson may return.

Worker who quietly lowered town's fluoride for years resigns

A town employee who for years quietly lowered the fluoride level in a Vermont community’s drinking water has resigned. Richmond water superintendent Kendall Chamberlin submitted a letter of resignation Monday. He says in his resignation letter that fluoride levels have not been in the state-recommended range for over a decade. That's much longer than the nearly four years the state had originally disclosed. The Vermont Health Department did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The initial discovery sparked concerns about dental health, misinformation and government transparency. The town said this month it would return to full fluoridation.

WHO Syria boss accused of corruption, fraud, abuse, AP finds

LONDON (AP) — Staffers at the World Health Organization’s Syrian office have alleged that their boss mismanaged millions of dollars, plied government officials with gifts -- including computers, gold coins and cars -- and acted frivolously as COVID-19 swept the country. More than 100 confidential documents, messages and other materials obtained by The Associated Press show WHO officials told investigators that the agency’s Syria representative, Dr. Akjemal Magtymova, engaged in abusive behavior, pressured WHO staff to sign contracts with Syrian government politicians and consistently misspent taxpayer funds. Complaints from at least a dozen personnel have triggered one of the biggest internal WHO probes in years, at times involving more than 20 investigators.