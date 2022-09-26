AP News Summary at 2:32 a.m. EDT

Italy voters shift sharply, reward Meloni's far-right party

ROME (AP) — Italian voters have shifted sharply, rewarding a party with neo-fascist roots and bolstering prospects the country could have its first far-right-led government since World War II. Partial results Monday from the election for Parliament suggested far-right leader Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party were winning Sunday's vote. In a victory speech, Meloni struck a moderate tone, saying: "If we are called to govern this nation, we will do it for everyone, we will do it for all Italians and we will do it with the aim of uniting the people (of this country).”

Ukrainians scared by Russia's preordained referendums

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After seven weary months of war, many Ukrainians fear more suffering and political repression awaits them. Kremlin-orchestrated referendums conducted under gun barrels portend Russia’s imminent annexation of four occupied regions. Many residents fled the regions before the referendums got underway, scared about being forced to vote or potentially being conscripted into the Russian army. The referendums, denounced by Kyiv and its Western allies as rigged, are taking place in the Russian-controlled Luhansk and Kherson regions, and in occupied areas of the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Russian authorities are expected to announce the regions as theirs once the preordained vote ends Tuesday.

From Yale to jail: Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes' path

PHOENIX (AP) — The founder of the militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, was once a promising Yale Law School graduate. Then his deep distrust of government and thirst for greatness led him down a far different path. Rhodes built one of the country’s largest anti-government militia groups with members who would eventually storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The 57-year-old Rhodes will soon be back in court, but not as a lawyer. He and four others tied to the group head to trial this coming week on charges of seditious conspiracy. It's the most serious charge leveled by the Justice Department in its far-reaching prosecution of Capitol rioters.

Cuba prepares evacuations as strengthening TS Ian nears

HAVANA (AP) — Authorities in Cuba have suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and say they will begin evacuations Monday as Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before reaching the western part of the island on its way to Florida. A hurricane warning was in effect for Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian should reach the far-western part of Cuba late Monday or early Tuesday, hitting near the country’s most famed tobacco fields. It could become a major hurricane Tuesday. State media say authorities would begin evacuating people from vulnerable areas early Monday.

Powerful typhoon leaves 5 rescuers dead in north Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Typhoon Noru has blown out of the northern Philippines and left at least five rescuers dead, knocked down power in two entire provinces, flooded many villages and forced officials to suspend classes and government work in and around the capital. The most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year slammed into Quezon province before nightfall on Sunday then weakened as it barreled overnight across the main Luzon region. Thousands of people were moved to emergency shelters, some forcibly, ahead of the storm. The governor of Bulacan province said five rescuers were struck by a collapsed wall while using a boat and apparently drowned in floodwaters. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. praised officials for the evacuations that he said prevented more deaths.

Pakistan floods raise fears of hunger after crops wrecked

KHAIRPUR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's massive floods this summer have wiped out large swaths of crops. Now the country fears significant food shortages. One reason for concern is that the wheat planting season is fast approaching, but vast areas that would normally be planted with wheat are still underwater and may not drain in time. That could mean a smaller harvest down the line. At the same time, hundreds of thousands of small farming families have had their livelihoods and food stores wiped out. The cash-strapped government has been forced to turn to imports, but still hopes the upcoming wheat crop will come through.

US carrier, S. Korea ships launch drills amid North's threat

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group have launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast in their first such training in five years. The four-day training that began Monday came a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise. South Korea's navy says the drills are aimed at demonstrating the allies’ “powerful resolve to respond to North Korean provocations” and improving their ability to perform joint naval operations. It says more than 20 U.S. and South Korean navy ships, including the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan are mobilized for the drills,

Biden's mixed record forces some Dems into odd balancing act

CINCINNATI (AP) — Some Democrats facing tough midterm races are praising many of the Biden administration's top policy achievements even while distancing themselves from the president himself. Those conflicting political incentives have forced many front-line Democrats into delicate balancing acts. Biden’s approval ratings have improved lately but remain low as inflation still runs near record highs. Yet unemployment is down, wages are up and the White House and Democratically controlled Congress have notched wins that many candidates in close races applaud. Their predicament lays bare the lack of a national Democratic playbook on how to run in relation to Biden and his White House.

False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — False claims about the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump and his allies are spurring new interest in working the polls in Georgia and elsewhere for the upcoming midterm elections, but for different reasons. Some prospective poll workers tell The Associated Press they aim to shore up a critical part of their state's voting system amid the lies and misinformation. But others have bought into the claims, leading election security experts to worry that those workers could overstep their roles. Local election officials say they have numerous safeguards to prevent a single poll worker from disrupting voting or trying to manipulate results.

Rate hikes, inflation tug Asian shares, British pound lower

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen and the British pound declined further against the U.S. dollar as central banks efforts to fight inflation weigh on investor sentiment. U.S. futures were lower after Friday's sell-off on Wall Street. On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6% to close at its lowest level since late 2020. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq slid 1.8%. The pound's slide against the U.S. dollar picked up pace last week after the U.K.’s new government outlined plans to cut taxes and boost spending.