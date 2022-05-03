AP News Summary at 2:41 p.m. EDT

Biden blasts 'radical' Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is blasting what he calls a “radical” leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. On Tuesday, Biden warned that a “whole range of rights” are in jeopardy if it holds. The court confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, and Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” Biden said he would work to legislate the right to abortion into federal law. But such efforts have failed in the past.

Possible overturning of Roe sends abortion fight to states

If the U.S. Supreme Court follows through on overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would quickly split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it. Democrats have vowed to fight the possible removal of abortion rights that have been in place for nearly a half-century, while Republicans cheered the draft opinion and condemned the extremely rare leak that allowed it to be reported by Politico on Monday. About half of U.S. states are expected to ban abortion if Roe falls and 13 states have so-called trigger laws that would immediately ban abortion if it is overturned.

What's next for abortion after Supreme Court leak?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stunning leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade has shocked Washington. It also sparked a lot of questions about what it could mean for the future of abortion in the United States. If the decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice. It's important to remember that no opinion is final until it’s issued by the court. The draft could evolve before it’s formally released. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian fighters say Russian forces began storming a sprawling steel plant in the besieged port city of Mariupol on Tuesday. That came as a convoy carrying dozens of civilians evacuated from the facility over the weekend arrived in the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled city. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine said in a statement that 101 women, men, children, and older persons left the Azovstal steelworks. The news for those left behind was more grim. The deputy commander of the Azov Regiment holed up in the plant told The Associated Press that Russian forces were storming the facility, which includes a warren of underground tunnels and bunkers. Another Ukrainian officer confirmed the assault on Ukrainian television.

Indiana GOP lawmakers resisting many hard-right challengers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frustrated conservatives wanting to push the Republican-controlled Indiana Legislature further to the right are trying to unseat several current GOP lawmakers in Tuesday’s primary. Roughly two dozen so-called liberty candidates are in Republican legislative races. Their targets are several top-ranking members of the GOP-dominated House and they argue the Legislature hasn’t been aggressive enough in attempting to ban abortion, enhancing gun rights and overturning COVID-19 restrictions ordered by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. Republican legislative leaders argue the “no compromise” stances aren’t practical and tout many conservative successes. It's unclear how the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that suggests Roe v. Wade will be overturned might impact the primary.

DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process. That's according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement agreement in a tweet Tuesday in the case against the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Trump Organization and the Trump International Hotel in Washington. The document had not yet been signed by a judge. In a statement, Trump blasted Racine and noted that the settlement includes no admission of guilt or liability.

Mexico relocates migrant camp; Haitians appear at border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have relocated a migrant camp that sprung up in a park in the border city of Reynosa. Authorities said Tuesday about 2,000 migrants from Central American and Haiti were taken to a shelter in Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas. But on Monday, people in Nuevo Laredo said hundreds of migrants have streamed into that dangerous Mexican border city. The rush apparently started after the U.S. began processing some asylum seekers there. The Catholic bishop of Nuevo Laredo says migrant shelters there are already overcrowded. Bishop Enrique Sánchez Martínez says the influx into Nuevo Laredo started in late April.

Missouri execution would be just 5th this year in the US

A man whose death sentence for killing a Missouri couple while robbing their home was overturned three times is scheduled to be executed. Carman Deck would be just the fifth U.S. inmate to be executed this year if his lethal injection goes ahead Tuesday evening. His hopes for a reprieve were all but dashed on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court turned aside an appeal and Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined Deck’s clemency request, though he could file new appeals. Deck was convicted in the 1996 deaths of James and Zelma Long at their home in De Soto.

Pfizer hopes to submit little-kid vaccine data by early June

Pfizer now hopes to tell U.S. regulators how well its COVID-19 vaccine works in the littlest kids by early June. Currently only children ages 5 or older can be vaccinated in the U.S., using Pfizer's vaccine. Rival Moderna hopes to be the first to offer vaccinations to the youngest children, and began filing its own data with the Food and Drug Administration last week. The FDA has set tentative meetings in June to review data from one or both companies.

Depp libel suit moves ahead against Heard after resting case

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge is letting Johnny Depp move forward with his libel suit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, after he rested his case in a Virginia courtroom. Heard’s lawyers asked the judge Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing no reasonable jury could find in his favor based on the evidence he put forward. But the judge said the standard for dismissing a case at this point in a trial is exceedingly high, and that the case should be allowed to move forward if Depp has provided even a “scintilla” of evidence backing up his claims. Heard's team will now to present its case. Depp is suing Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote referring to herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0