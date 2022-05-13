AP News Summary at 2:31 p.m. EDT

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river. That's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s east is making faltering progress. Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released images of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river and several destroyed or damaged military vehicles. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group. Ukrainian authorities opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday.

Qatar, key US ally, faces new accusations of terror funding

Qatar is facing new scrutiny over alleged financial ties to terrorism in a lawsuit from the family of a beheaded American journalist and a separate federal investigation of a member of the country’s royal family. The family of slain American journalist Steven Sotloff filed a federal lawsuit Friday. It accuses prominent Qatari institutions of wiring $800,000 to an Islamic State “judge” who ordered the murder of Sotloff in 2014. Separately, federal prosecutors are investigating potential ties between terror groups and the half-brother of Qatar’s ruling emir. That's according to documents reviewed by AP and people familiar with the investigation. The Qatari embassy did not immediately comment.

Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk has put his plan to buy Twitter on temporary hold, raising fresh doubts about whether he’ll proceed with the $44 billion acquisition. In a tweet early Friday, the Tesla billionaire said he's skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts presented by Twitter is as low as the company suggests. The issue of fake accounts on Twitter is not secret. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, even Twitter expressed doubts that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low.

Turkey's leader opposes letting Finland, Sweden join NATO

HELSINKI (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is “not favorable” toward Finland and Sweden joining NATO. His statement on Friday indicates that Turkey could use its own membership in the Western military alliance to veto moves to admit the two Nodic countries. The Turkish leader explained his opposition by alleging that Sweden and other Scandinavian countries support Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists. He also accused Greece of using the alliance against Turkey. Erdogan didn't say outright that he would block any accession attempts. However, NATO makes all its decisions by consensus, meaning each of the 30 member countries has a potential veto over who can join.

Detention of WNBA's Griner in Moscow extended by 1 month

MOSCOW (AP) — The lawyer for WNBA star Brittney Griner says her pre-trial detention in Russia has been extended by one month. Alexander Boykov told The Associated Press he thinks the relatively short extension indicated that Griner’s case would go to trial soon. The 31-year-old American basketball player has been in custody for nearly three months. Griner was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The two-time Olympic gold medalist plays for the Phoenix Mercury.

Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist's funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police pushed and beat pallbearers during the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket. The shocking scenes illustrated the outpouring of grief across the Arab world that has followed her death. It also illustrated the deep emotions over east Jerusalem,- which is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians and has sparked repeated violence. Abu Akleh was killed Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses say she was killed by army fire. Israel says there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen, and it is not clear who fired the deadly shot.

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When police were called to deal with a teenager in the throes of a mental health crisis, everything went wrong. Cedric “C.J.” Lofton had had a troubled life, and his final hours were horrendous — he was dragged from the porch of his foster home, taken to a juvenile facility instead of a mental hospital, and shackled face down until he lost consciousness. No one has been charged in C.J.'s death; the prosecutor in the case raised questions about nearly everyone involved in C.J.’s care, from the juvenile workers to the foster care system, and said this death never should have happened.

Some Catholic abortion foes are uneasy about overturning Roe

NEW YORK (AP) — Leaders of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops are calling on the faithful to pray and fast in hopes that the Supreme Court will soon overturn the constitutional right to abortion. Yet even among Catholics who oppose abortion, there is some unease about this prospect. A recently leaked Supreme Court draft opinion suggests that a majority of the justices are poised to allow individual states to ban abortion. Some anti-abortion Catholics say such an outcome would be the answer to their prayers. Others say Catholic leaders should distance themselves from the politically partisan wing of the anti-abortion movement. They favor broadening the concept of “pro-life” by boosting support for unwed mothers.

EXPLAINER: What's behind North Korea's COVID-19 admission?

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea's recent admission of its first domestic COVID-19 cases has surprised many outsiders and prompted speculation about how bad the outbreak is and whether it could cause a major humanitarian crisis in a country where public medical infrastructure is terrible. Some experts say North Korea may face one of the world’s worst per-capita fatality and infection rates if it doesn’t get outside aid shipments soon. Others argue that North Korea may just want to use the outbreak to tighten public vigilance against the virus and boost its control of its people.

Americans bet $125B on sports in 4 years since legalization

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it. On Saturday’s anniversary of the decision in a case brought by New Jersey, two-thirds of the states in the country have legalized sports betting. In just four years, the industry has worked itself into the daily lives of millions of Americans, from those who plunk down their money to those not interested in sports — or gambling — at all who are bombarded with ads for sports betting during their favorite programs.

