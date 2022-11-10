AP News Summary at 2:44 p.m. EST

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads over their Republican rivals for U.S. Senate and governor. The races remained too early to call two days after the election, with some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them. Democrats opened big leads early on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, but they saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted. On Thursday morning, Democrats led in the races of Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general.

From sensation to struggles: Dem stars Abrams, O'Rourke fade

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Stacey Abrams and Beto O’Rourke catapulted to Democratic stardom in 2018 by defying expectations and nearly pulling off upsets in Georgia and Texas. But they flopped four years later in governors' races Tuesday even as other Democrats muscled out remarkably resilient victories in the midterm elections. Abrams lost her rematch with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp by 7 points, and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott clobbered O’Rourke by double digits. The wipeouts have dimmed the bright future that Democrats once saw for two young sensations who openly flashed White House ambitions and pushed Republicans to the brink on tough turf. Neither Abrams nor O'Rourke has said whether they will run again.

How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia’s election runoff rules could determine control of the Senate for the second time in a row. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock finds himself in the middle of it again — this time against Republican Herschel Walker. Two years ago, Senate control came down to Georgia. Two runoff election wins then tipped the chamber into Democratic hands. This year, it’s possible that Senate control will again come down to an unfinished race in Georgia unless one party wins both of the pending Senate races in Arizona and Nevada. Less than 1 percentage point separated Warnock and Walker on Nov. 8.

Biden to meet China's Xi on Monday for Taiwan, Russia talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet Monday with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of next week’s Group of 20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia. The face-to-face meeting comes amid increasingly strained U.S.-China relations. It will be the first in-person meeting between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies since Biden became president in January 2021. And it comes weeks after Xi was awarded a norm-breaking third, five-year term as the Chinese Communist Party leader during the party’s national congress. The White House announced the meeting on Thursday and said the two leaders would discuss “deepening lines of communication.”

Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says it has begun withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city in a potential turning point in the grinding war. Kyiv acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson but remained cautious. And a Ukrainian official warned that land mines left behind by the retreating Russians could render the only provincial capital Moscow had captured during the grinding war a “city of death.” With Ukrainian officials tight-lipped about their assessments and reporters not present, it was difficult to know what was happening in Kherson. A forced pullout would mark one of Russia’s worst setbacks since it invaded Ukraine.

Tropical Storm Nicole topples beachfront homes into ocean

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole has sent multiple homes collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean. Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Florida, but the brunt of the damage was along the East Coast well north of there, in the Daytona Beach area. Its damaging coastal surge was hitting beachfront properties in Daytona Beach Shores that lost their last protections during Hurricane Ian. Nicole is expected to dump lots of rain over a large area of the southeastern United States, with up to six inches falling over the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Alex Jones ordered to pay $473M more to Sandy Hook families

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company have been ordered to pay an extra $473 million to families and an FBI agent for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax. The punitive damages imposed by a Connecticut judge Thursday bring the total judgment against him in a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families to a staggering $1.44 billion. The Infowars host is vowing to appeal the case and says the trial was unfair and an assault on free speech rights. Twenty children and six educators were killed in the shooting. Victims' relatives testified they've been threatened and harassed for years by people who believe Jones' lies about the shooting.

Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead

Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees ordering them to return to the office for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.” A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk’s first companywide message to employees who survived last week’s mass layoffs. Many have had to rely on the billionaire Tesla CEO’s public tweets for clues about Twitter’s future. The exodus at Twitter is ongoing, including the company’s chief information security officer Lea Kissner.

Section of destroyed shuttle Challenger found on ocean floor

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A large section of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger has been found buried in sand at the bottom of the Atlantic. NASA's Kennedy Space Center announced the discovery Thursday. Divers for a TV documentary crew spotted the piece in March, and NASA recently verified that it was part of the shuttle that broke apart during liftoff in 1986. All seven on board were killed, including the first schoolteacher bound for space, Christa McAuliffe. The remnant is more than 15 feet by 15 feet and remains on the ocean floor just off the Florida coast near Cape Canaveral. The piece is believed to be from the shuttle’s belly.

AP source: US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX

NEW YORK (AP) — The swift collapse of crypto exchange FTX sent more shockwaves through the cryptocurrency world on Thursday, with authorities now investigating the firm for potential securities violations and analysts bracing for a further downturn in crypto prices. A person familiar with matter said that the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission are examining FTX to determine whether any criminal activity or securities offenses were committed. Meanwhile, cryptocurrency prices rose after days of selling after a report showing that inflation cooled off a bit last month gave a boost to riskier assets.