AP News Summary at 2:45 p.m. EDT

Russia hits Lviv, prepares for assault in eastern Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched missile attacks on the western city of Lviv and pounded a multitude of other targets across Ukraine. The attack came as Moscow’s troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. At least seven people were reported killed in Monday's attack in Lviv. The city has become a safe haven for those fleeing the war in other parts of Ukraine. But to the Kremlin’s increasing anger, it has also become a major conduit for NATO-supplied weapons and for foreign fighters joining the Ukrainian cause.

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials. The decision Monday by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa also said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention improperly failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper rulemaking. The CDC recently extended the mask mandate until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant. The Justice Department declined to comment Monday when asked if the government planned to appeal the ruling.

Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US

Three mass shootings in the U.S. over the Easter holiday weekend capped a month of rampant gun violence that's touched both big cities and small, rural communities across the nation. The shootings have rattled residents in Dallas, Pittsburgh and Sacramento, California, as well as in Hampton County, South Carolina, and Dumas, Arkansas, both of which have populations under 20,000 people.

Olympic champ Jepchirchir wins 50th women's Boston Marathon

BOSTON (AP) — Reigning Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street. Evans Chebet of Kenya won the men's division as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. More than 28,000 runners returned to the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square six months after a smaller and socially distanced event that was the only fall race in its 126-year history.

Abortion training under threat for med students, residents

For many U.S. medical students and residents seeking abortion training, options are scant and under threat. Within the past year, bills or laws seeking to stifle abortion education have been proposed or enacted in at least eight states. More are anticipated as abortion opponents try new tactics. They're emboldened by new limits many states are enacting on the procedure itself. Doctors-in-training who plan to perform abortions say they are undeterred. They say abortions are as much a part of basic health care as mammograms and colonoscopies.

Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Musk in fraud case

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case. The lawyers also say the judge in the case has ruled that Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private were false. They allege that the tweets manipulated Tesla's stock price and cost them money. Musk said Thursday that he had the money to take Tesla private, and he agreed to settle only because bankers told him he had to or they would stop lending money. But the stockholders' lawyers say Musk is trying to influence potential jurors. Musk's lawyer says he truthfully tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private and could have done it.

'I will win': Greitens undeterred in Missouri Senate race

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, whose ex-wife recently accused him of physical abuse, says he will not drop his political comeback bid for the U.S. Senate. Greitens, who resigned as governor in 2018 following a sex scandal, had been a frontrunner in the crowded Republican contest to replace retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. But a sworn affidavit from his ex-wife Sheena Greitens detailing physical abuse of her and one of their sons upended the race. Eric Greitens called the allegations false and predicted he will win in November's general election.

Gulf Coast, Mississippi River cities eager for flood funding

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cities on the Louisiana coast and Mississippi River are hoping the infrastructure law will bring badly needed funding to fortify levees, locks and other flood protection as climate change makes hurricanes stronger and wetter. But some community groups and advocates are worried smaller cities will struggle to navigate the maze of government programs to compete for funds. Further complicating the scramble for money is debate over the best approaches for flood protection. Some say natural protections such as wetlands should play a bigger role. Federal officials are pushing states to incorporate climate resilience into their projects and planning.

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing. New guidance issued Monday will require material for projects like bridges, highways and broadband internet funded by last year's infrastructure package be produced in the U.S. Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden hopes to create more jobs, ease supply chain strains and reduce the reliance on China. He's betting that more domestic production will ultimately reduce price pressures to blunt Republican attacks that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package triggered higher prices.

Rain dampens 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, have kicked off the first White House Easter Egg Roll since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Rain dampened Monday's activities but spirits were high among the thousands of children and adults who streamed through the gates. Many were prepared with umbrellas and rain ponchos. Biden said it was so special to be able to gather again and to see and hear the joy and laughter of children. Jill Biden turned the South Lawn into a school community. The first lady is a teacher and said the event celebrates the "determined spirit of education.”

