AP News Summary at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The governor of Texas says the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school had warned on social media minutes before the attack that he was going to shoot up a school. Gov. Greg Abbott says the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, used an AR-15 in the attack Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. About 30 minutes before the shooting, Ramos made three social media posts. According to the governor, Ramos posted that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot an elementary school. Abbott says Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history. “Evil swept across Uvalde yesterday,” Abbott said.

Desperation becomes sorrow after elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers. Relatives who gathered at a civic center following the shooting on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde pleaded for information and turned to social media for help. By Wednesday morning, many were left with the grim reality of an unimaginable horror. Among those killed was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles. Relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, was preparing to give blood for the wounded and remembered Mireles as a loving mother and wife who also was “adventurous."

'Trump is in the past': Mounting losses show limits of power

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Donald Trump began May with a decisive win for a favored candidate in Ohio, catapulting a Senate hopeful to a primary victory. But the month ended in stinging defeat for Trump as one of his top targets for retribution walloped the Trump-endorsed challenger by more than 50 percentage points in the Georgia governor's GOP primary. As the first round of primaries comes to a close, the month has laid bare Trump’s diminished grip on the Republican Party. But the races have also made clear the extent to which the party has been transformed in Trump's image. And they've shown that his “MAGA” movement isn’t going anywhere, whether he decided to run again or not.

Two years after Floyd murder, racial trauma permeates US

Wednesday marks the second anniversary of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked a global protest movement and calls for a racial reckoning to address structural racism that has created long-standing inequities impacting generations of Black Americans. But Floyd’s slaying, along with a series of killings of other Black Americans, also wrought a heavy emotional and mental health toll on Black communities that have been burdened and traumatized by centuries of oppressive systems and racist practices. Mental health advocates and experts say the racism that has caused much of the trauma is embedded within the fabric of the nation and can be directly linked to the mental duress experienced today.

Fed officials signal rates may head to 'restrictive' levels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve officials agreed when they met earlier this month that they might have to raise interest rates to levels that would weaken the economy as part of their drive to curb inflation, which has reached a four-decade high. At the same time, many of the policymakers also agreed that after a rapid series of rate increases in the coming months, they could “assess the effects” of their rate hikes and, depending on the economy’s health, adjust their policies. According to minutes from the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting, most of the officials agreed that half-point increases to the Fed’s benchmark short-term rate “would likely be appropriate” at the central bank’s next two meetings, in June and July.

Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — No matter where Ukrainians live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the big guns, frequent air raid sirens wail in a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time, even for those walking their dogs, riding bicycles or taking their children to parks in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications are commonplace. So are fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes, as Moscow intensifies its attacks in the east and south.

Long COVID affects more older adults; shots don't prevent it

Research in U.S. veterans provides fresh evidence that long COVID-19 can happen even after breakthrough infections following vaccination. In the study published Wednesday, about 1% who had COVID-19 shots had breakthrough infections. And about one-third of that group showed signs of long COVID. A separate government report found that 1 in 4 adults age 65 and up developed at least one symptom of long COVID up to a year after an initial infection. That compares with 1 in 5 younger adults. Long COVID involves long-term symptoms that can include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog and blood clots.

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence. The failure of a firearms background check bill after 20 kindergartners were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost a decade ago signaled the end of gun violence legislation in Washington. If the new deaths don't convince Congress to act, Schumer said on the Senate floor, “what can we do?”

Turkey demands 'concrete steps' to back Nordics' NATO bids

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A senior Turkish official says Turkey will not agree to Sweden and Finland joining NATO without “concrete steps in a certain timeframe” to address Ankara’s concerns. Ibrahim Kalin, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman, spoke after some five hours of talks Wednesday between Turkish, Swedish and Finnish officials in an effort to overcome Turkey’s strong objections to the Nordic nations’ bids to join NATO. “We have made it very clear that if Turkey’s security concerns are not met with concrete steps in a certain timetable the process will not progress,” he said. Turkey cites grievances with Sweden's — and to a lesser extent Finland’s — perceived support of groups it views as terrorists.

Depp retakes witness stand, calls Heard's allegations insane

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Johnny Depp called his ex-wife’s accusations of sexual and physical abuse “insane” as he returned to the witness stand in his libel suit against Amber Heard. Depp was back on the stand Wednesday as a rebuttal witness in the six-week trial. Both he and Heard had already each testified for four days earlier in the trial. Depp described Heard's testimony — in which she detailed more than a dozen separate issues of abuse — as ridiculous and false. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

