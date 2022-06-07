AP News Summary at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: 'What are you doing?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of an 86-year-old woman killed in the racist Buffalo mass shooting is calling on Congress to act against domestic terrorism. Garnell Whitfield, Jr., whose mother was the oldest of the 10 Buffalo victims, challenged senators at a hearing Tuesday. He told them: “What are you doing? You were elected to protect us.” The emotional testimony came against the backdrop of intensifying Senate negotiations on a gun safety bill. The proposals are gaining traction, but also raising concerns from Democrats and some advocacy groups who are pushing senators to do more, faster, to stem the tide of mass shootings across the nation.

Yellen: inflation to 'remain high;' hopes it's 'coming down'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has acknowledged that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “could have used a better word” than transitory when describing the expected run of inflation in the U.S. economy. Yellen says she remains hopeful it will decline. But she told the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that “I do expect inflation to remain high although I very much hope that it will be coming down now." Yellen added that “bringing inflation down” should be the number one priority. Treasury and the Federal Reserve have been increasingly blamed by legislators and the public for allowing inflation to reach record highs.

US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says a looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months. DHS said Tuesday in the National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin that the U.S. was in a “heightened threat environment” already. It’s the latest attempt by DHS to draw attention to the threat posed by domestic violent extremism. That's a shift from alerts about international terrorism that were a hallmark of DHS following its creation after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims to have taken control of 97% of one of the two provinces that make up Ukraine’s Donbas, bringing the Kremlin closer to its goal of fully capturing the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province. And it appears that Russia now occupies roughly half of Donetsk province, according to Ukrainian officials and military analysts.

US wins case to seize Russian superyacht in Fiji, sails away

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States has won a legal battle to seize a Russian-owned superyacht in Fiji and wasted no time in taking command of the vessel and sailing it away from the South Pacific nation. It wasn’t immediately clear where the U.S. intended to take the $325 million Amadea, which the FBI has linked to the Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. An hour or two before the superyacht left Fiji, the nation’s Supreme Court lifted a stay which had blocked the U.S. from seizing the vessel. The ship became a target of a U.S. task force launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Russia to end the war.

Big campaign question for Democrats: Focus on Jan. 6 or not?

NEW YORK (AP) — The public hearings of the House committee investigating the insurrection pose a challenge to Democrats seeking to maintain narrow control of Congress. Some view the hearings as an invaluable moment to refocus the public’s attention on the violence that day and persistent threats to democracy. But polling shows voters are more interested in more personal issues like grocery inflation and rising gas prices. Last year’s governor’s race in Virginia may serve as a warning sign. Democrat Terry McAuliffe's campaign messages often incorporated former President Donald Trump and his role in sparking the insurrection. Yet in a state that President Joe Biden carried by 10 percentage points, McAuliffe lost by two points.

30 cases in a month: Abortion, guns top justices' to-do list

WASHINGTON (AP) — Curbing abortion rights and expanding the right to be armed in public are long-sought goals of the conservative legal movement that the Supreme Court seems poised to deliver within the next month. The justices also could ease the use of public funds for religious schooling and constrain Biden administration efforts to fight climate change. The disputes are among 30 cases the court still has to resolve before it takes an extended summer break. It’s a large, though not unprecedented, haul for the court at this point in its term. At least one of the 30 remaining cases will be decided on Wednesday.

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That's according to two new studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One study used a blood test to determine which colon cancer patients could skip chemotherapy after surgery. The other study suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. The findings were discussed at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which is wrapping up Tuesday in Chicago.

Golfers put aside 'reprehensible' Saudi moves to join series

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Graeme McDowell says he accepts it is “incredibly polarizing” to join the Saudi-funded rebel golf tour. He even offered a reason why, citing the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. McDowell says, “Take the Khashoggi situation. We all agree that’s reprehensible. Nobody is going to argue that fact.” The Saudi sovereign wealth fund is providing the hundreds of millions of dollars in sign-on fees and prize money that is enticing players away from the established tours and jeopardizing their participation in the majors and Ryder Cup. The head of the fund is accused of masterminding Khashoggi's murder.

