AP News Summary at 2:30 p.m. EDT

No end in sight for Ukraine war as Putin hails Victory Day

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin used a major patriotic holiday to again justify his war in Ukraine but did not declare even a limited victory or signal where the conflict was headed. That came as his forces pressed their offensive with few signs of significant progress. The Russian leader oversaw a Victory Day parade Monday on Moscow’s Red Square, with troops marching in formation, military hardware on display, and a brass band blaring to mark the Soviet Union’s 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany. But his much-anticipated speech offered no new insights into how he intended to salvage the grinding war — and instead stuck to allegations that Ukraine posed a threat to Russia, even though Moscow’s nuclear-armed forces are far superior in numbers and firepower.

EXPLAINER: Recession fears grow. But how high is the risk?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is at a 40-year high. Stock prices are sinking. The Federal Reserve is making borrowing much costlier. And the economy actually shrank in the first three months of this year. Is the United States at risk of enduring another recession, just two years after emerging from the last one? For now, even the more pessimistic economists don’t expect a downturn anytime soon. Despite the inflation squeeze, consumers — the primary driver of the economy — are still spending at a healthy pace.

1 in 3 fears immigrants influence US elections: AP-NORC poll

PHOENIX (AP) — With anti-immigrant rhetoric bubbling over in the leadup to this year’s critical midterm elections, about 1 in 3 U.S. adults believes an effort is underway to replace native-born Americans with immigrants for electoral gains. That’s according to a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Almost 3 in 10 people expressed concern that more immigration is causing native-born Americans to lose economic, political and cultural influence. Those views mirror swelling anti-immigrant sentiment espoused on social media and cable TV, with conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson exploiting fears that new arrivals could undermine native-born Americans.

Wisconsin anti-abortion office fire investigation ongoing

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No one has been arrested yet following a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group. The fire at the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison comes after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the exterior of the office in Wisconsin. The fire is being investigated as arson. Madison police and fire officials, as well as the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, have scheduled a Monday update.

Queen won't attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues. The palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that the 96-year-old monarch had “reluctantly’’ decided not to attend. Prince Charles will read her speech, which sets out the government’s agenda for the coming parliamentary session. Prince William will also attend. Elizabeth has attended only a handful of public events in recent months, though she continues to hold virtual audiences regularly. Britain’s longest serving monarch, Elizabeth last appeared in public during a service to celebrate the life of Prince Philip, her spouse of more than 70 years who died last year.

The AP Interview: BLM's Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an exclusive interview, Patrisse Cullors, the former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tells The Associated Press that neither she nor anyone else in leadership has misused millions of dollars in donations. Cullors is offering insights into the growing pains of an organization that went from an idea to a global brand. The interview happened on the heels of renewed controversy over her leadership of the BLM foundation, following a report that the foundation had paid $6 million for a Los Angeles compound in 2020.

Man committed after slayings shows up free in small SC town

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of two sisters killed in their tiny South Carolina town in 2010 wants to know why the man who confessed to their slayings has suddenly shown back up in the community. Court records show 43-year-old Joseph Brand was found incompetent to stand trial on two murder charges in 2012 and sent off to a state hospital to get treatment. If his mental condition improved, he was supposed to return to jail and await trial. Instead, Brand showed up free in Kingstree a few months ago. His charges are no longer listed in public records.

Biden starts program to provide discounted internet service

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Biden administration says 20 internet companies have agreed to provide discounted service to people with low incomes. The program announced Monday could effectively make tens of millions of households eligible for free service. The $1 trillion infrastructure package passed by Congress last year included funding that provided $30 monthly subsidies on internet service for millions of lower-income households — $75 in tribal areas. With the new commitment from the internet providers, 48 million households will be eligible for $30 monthly plans for service at least 100 megabits per second. That makes their internet service fully covered by the government subsidy if they sign up for service with one of the program's providers.

Call Trump or Pence? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day’s events — former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. As the investigation winds down, members of the committee are wrestling over whether to call the two men. Their conflict over whether to certify President Joe Biden’s election win was at the center of the attack. Some lawmakers on the panel have argued against calling Trump or Pence, saying they’ve obtained all the information they need without them.

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

MIAMI (AP) — Humans don’t know what they’re missing in Miami, just under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below massive ships, an underwater camera is sending a livestream from another world, showing marine life that’s trying its best to resist global warming. It's one of the most popular ventures of Coral Morphologic, a company formed by a marine biologist and an artist. Their mission is to raise awareness about dying coral reefs by combining science, art and commerce to bring gorgeous images into pop culture. They've even got a line of coral-themed beachwear.

