AP News Summary at 2:41 p.m. EDT

Captive medic’s bodycam shows firsthand horror of Mariupol

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic recorded her time in Mariupol on a data card no bigger than a thumbnail. Associated Press journalists smuggled it out to the world in a tampon. Yuliia Paievska is now in Russian hands, and Mariupol is on the edge of falling. Paievska is known in Ukraine as Taira. She used a body camera to record 256 gigabytes of her team’s frantic efforts over two weeks to bring people back from the brink of death. The footage shows her treating wounded Russian soldiers as well as Ukrainian civilians. The 53-year-old medic last was seen March 21 on Russian television as a captive, handcuffed and with bruises on her face.

Congress OKs latest $40B to help Ukraine repulse Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — A $40 billion infusion of military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies has cleared the Senate and will head to President Joe Biden for his signature. All Democrats and most Republicans rallied behind the latest, and possibly not last, U.S. financial salvo against Russia’s invasion. Approval comes three weeks after Biden requested a smaller $33 billion version. Though the margins in both chambers were overwhelming, many of the “no” votes in the House and Senate came from supporters of former President Donald Trump's isolationist agenda. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before Thursday's vote that it was “beyond troubling” that some Republicans were adopting Trump's “soft-on-Putin playbook.”

Ukrainian troops surrendering at Mariupol registered as POWs

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered. The Red Cross is working to register the fighters as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict draws closer. Meanwhile, in the first war crimes trial held by Ukraine, a captured Russian soldier testified Thursday that he shot an unarmed Ukrainian civilian in the head on his officer’s orders. A monthslong siege of Mariupol that left it in ruins and the drama of last-ditch fighters at a steel plant holding off Russian forces turned the strategic port city into a worldwide symbol of suffering and defiance. The Russian military said Thursday that a total of 1,730 Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal steelworks have surrendered since Monday.

A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means

NEW YORK (AP) — Investors on Wall Street need a place to hide. The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have caused investors to reconsider the prices they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. A bear market is a term used by Wall Street when a market index has fallen 20% or more from a recent high. The S&P 500 is now down 18.2% from the record high set on Jan. 3.

FDA head: Baby formula factory could reopen by next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration's commissioner says a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running by next week. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf faced congressional anger Thursday for not answering questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier at the Michigan plant tied to a national formula shortage. Members of a House subcommittee questioned Califf about why the FDA didn’t step in when there were signs of problems at Abbott Nutrition's plant last fall before it was closed. The shortage has rattled parents and become a political headwind for President Joe Biden, who’s invoked the Defense Production Act to ease supply. Califf asked lawmakers for new food safety funding.

Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket appeared briefly in court Thursday after a grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge. Assistant district attorney Gary Hackbush said the indictment of 18-year-old Payton Gendron was handed up Wednesday. He was silent throughout the proceeding and sent back to jail. Someone shouted “Payton you’re a coward!” as he was led out. Ten people were killed and three others wounded in the Saturday shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo. Authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges.

Oklahoma approves the nation's most restrictive abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Legislature has given final approval to another Texas-style anti-abortion bill. Abortion providers say once the bill is signed, it would be the most restrictive abortion ban in effect in the country. Its passage is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states across the country to scale back abortion rights. The bill would prohibit all abortions, except to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement. It now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

NATO chief sure spat over Sweden, Finland will be resolved

ISTANBUL (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he is ”confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome both Sweden and Finland to join the NATO family” despite Turkey’s opposition. Stoltenberg would not be drawn out further Thursday on the substance of Turkey’s objections, but he said NATO remains in close contact with Sweden, Finland and Turkey. Stoltenberg says when an important NATO ally like Turkey raises objections “then of course the only way to deal with that is to sit down and find common ground.” Finland and Sweden officially applied to join the world’s biggest security organization on Wednesday. A first meeting of NATO ambassadors to discuss their applications failed to reach a consensus.

GOP directs culture war fury toward green investing trend

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Red state officials are coming out swinging against growing Wall Street efforts to consider environmental risk in investment decisions. Their target is “ESG,” which stands for environmental, social and governance. The principles call on investors to consider factors other than traditional financial metrics in their decisions. The acronym has become the latest culture war fodder in conservative media and in state government this year. The movement against green investing indicates how the GOP has become more willing to damage its relationship with big business to fight ideological foes. Opposition has been particularly strong in red states where fossil fuels make up a large part of the economy.

Key witness testifies in trial tied to Trump-Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI says he was “100%” confident that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible connections to Russia. James Baker is on the witness stand Thursday in the trial of Michael Sussmann, a lawyer for the campaign. Sussmann is on trial, accused of lying to Baker by saying he wasn't representing a particular client during the September 2016 meeting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0