AP News Summary at 2:30 a.m. EDT

Ukraine's utilities threatened by Russia in war's new phase

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has declared its intention to increase its targeting of Ukraine’s power, water and other vital infrastructure in its latest phase of the nearly 8-month-old war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that Moscow's forces have destroyed 30% of the country's power stations since Oct. 10. But Ukrainians are vowing to stand firm despite the attacks that threaten cuts in electricity, water and heat. They say they have stockpiled flashlights, candles and firewood. They have stored up canned and preserved vegetables as well as bottled water. And they have plenty of blankets and warm clothing. They also are used to Russian President Vladimir Putin's using energy as a weapon.

Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republicans running for Arizona’s three top statewide offices have said they would not have signed off on the presidential results if they had held office in 2020. They've also signaled that they want to overhaul the battleground state's elections. Election experts say any one of the candidates running for governor, secretary of state or attorney general, if they win in November, could try to tilt the 2024 election toward former President Donald Trump if he runs again for president. That could happen through a refusal to certify an election he loses or through pre-emptive changes to the election process that could make it less likely for a Democrat to win.

WHO Syria boss accused of corruption, fraud, abuse, AP finds

LONDON (AP) — Staffers at the World Health Organization’s Syrian office have alleged that their boss mismanaged millions of dollars, plied government officials with gifts -- including computers, gold coins and cars -- and acted frivolously as COVID-19 swept the country. More than 100 confidential documents, messages and other materials obtained by The Associated Press show WHO officials told investigators that the agency’s Syria representative, Dr. Akjemal Magtymova, engaged in abusive behavior, pressured WHO staff to sign contracts with Syrian government politicians and consistently misspent taxpayer funds. Complaints from at least a dozen personnel have triggered one of the biggest internal WHO probes in years, at times involving more than 20 investigators.

Fleeing Xi’s China, journalist makes fresh start abroad

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese investigative journalist Wang Zhi’an once exposed corruption, land seizures, and medical malpractice for state broadcaster CCTV. Today, he's in exile in Japan, and starting again as an independent journalist on YouTube. His journey from on-air personality in China’s vast state media apparatus to reporter in exile illustrates how even government-backed critical reporting has been curtailed under Xi Jinping, China’s most authoritarian leader since Mao Zedong. Under Xi, China’s once feisty reporters have fallen in line. As Communist Party members meet this week in Beijing, preparing to reaffirm Xi as party leader, Wang faces the prospect of indefinite exile.

Arizona farm gives refuge from pain, for man and beast alike

CORNVILLE, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona farm is drawing mourning parents from around the globe seeking solace after the loss of a child. Selah Carefarm, just outside the red rocks of Sedona, is a one-of-a-kind patch of land where the grieving can receive counseling and gather with others who've experienced a traumatic loss. They also spend time with dozens of animals, many who have sad stories of their own, as victims of abuse and neglect. The farm is run by an Arizona State University professor, Joanne Cacciatore, whose baby daughter died during delivery in 1994, spurring a search for answers. She's focused her research on grief.

LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon says he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The scandal already has led to the resignation of former City Council President Nury Martinez and calls from President Joe Biden for those involved to step down. De Leon tells the Univision Spanish-language station Wednesday that he is “so sorry” and wants to continue working on homelessness and other problems in his district.

New Zealand farmers hit streets to protest cow-burp tax plan

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Farmers across New Zealand have taken to the streets in their tractors to protest government plans to tax cow burps and other greenhouse gas emissions, although the rallies were smaller than expected. Lobby group Groundswell New Zealand helped organize protests around the country, the biggest involving a few dozen vehicles. Last week, the government proposed the new tax as part of its plan to tackle climate change. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has pledged the nation will be carbon neutral by 2050. Farmers say they are good environmental stewards and that the tax might send food production to other countries.

Cardi B battles with lawyer in racy mixtape artwork case

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Cardi B had a heated exchange Wednesday with the lawyer of a man who alleges the rapper misused his likeness for her sexually suggestive mixtape cover art. The Grammy winner argued with Kevin Michael Brophy’s lawyer about key points in Brophy's $5 million copyright infringement lawsuit. Brophy claims that he did not consent to such a use of his likeness in the 2016 artwork – which showed a tattooed man from behind with his head between the rapper’s legs. But Cardi B pointed out that the man’s face cannot be seen. She has said an artist used only a “small portion” of the tattoos without her knowledge and says she feels harassed by the case.

Mysterious breeding habits of aquarium fish vex experts

PENYABANGAN, Indonesia (AP) — Experts around the world are tinkering over water temperature, futzing with lights and trying different mixes of microscopic food particles in hopes of happening upon the particular and peculiar set of conditions that will inspire ornamental fish to breed. Experts are hoping to steer the aquarium fish trade away from wild-caught fish, which are often caught with poisons that can hurt coral ecosystems. Currently only some 4% of aquarium fish can be bred in captivity, largely because many have elaborate reproductive cycles that require sometimes mysterious conditions that scientists and breeders have struggled to reproduce.

Pandas sent by China arrive in Qatar ahead of World Cup

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — A pair of giant pandas sent as a gift from China have arrived in Qatar ahead of next month’s World Cup. They will take up residence Wednesday in an indoor enclosure in the desert nation designed to duplicate conditions in the dense forests of China’s mountainous Sichuan province. Eight hundred kilograms (nearly 1,800 pounds) of fresh bamboo will be flown in each week to feed them. Qatar is expecting some 1.2 million visitors for the monthlong World Cup beginning Nov. 20. The gas-rich Gulf nation will be the first Muslim or Arab country to host the world’s biggest sporting event.