AP News Summary at 2:42 p.m. EDT

King Charles III, in first address, vows `lifelong service'

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vows to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation. Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death. His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

'A servant queen': World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Across the globe, the death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted reflections on the historic sweep of her reign and how she succeeded in presiding over the end of Britain’s colonial empire and embracing the independence of her former dominions. Tributes to the queen’s life have poured in from world leaders to rock stars and ordinary people along with some criticism of the monarchy. It was in Cape Town, marking her 21st birthday in 1947, that the then Princess Elizabeth pledged that her “whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.” The British empire soon crumbled but Elizabeth managed to maintain a regal — if ceremonial — position as the head of the Commonwealth.

Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are claiming new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country’s east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months. The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog, meanwhile, says conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly precarious. He says a safety zone needs to be established immediately around the plant to prevent a nuclear accident. The nuclear plant — Europe’s largest — was operating in emergency mode Friday for the fifth straight day due to the war.

Judge tosses Trump's Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said in a sharply worded ruling on Thursday that Trump’s lawsuit, filed in March, contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterizations of events are implausible.” A lawyer for Trump said he would appeal the dismissal.

Computer experts urge Georgia to replace voting machines

ATLANTA (AP) — A group of computer and election security experts is urging Georgia officials to take extra security steps ahead of November’s midterm elections. They responded to what they call “serious threats” posed by an apparent breach of voting equipment in Coffee County. Their letter was sent Thursday to members of the State Election Board and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. It urges them to immediately stop using the state’s touchscreen voting machines made by Dominion Voting Systems and to instead have voters use hand-marked paper ballots. And it suggests mandating a risk-limiting statewide post-election audit on the outcome of all the races on the ballot.

Gov. Kristi Noem tried to avoid ethics hearing, seal records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem asked a state ethics board to dismiss a complaint against her without a public hearing and to seal off certain records. The Republican governor's arguments in an April filing were made public Friday as the state's Government Accountability Board released records in a complaint against her. The ethics complaint was sparked by a report from the Associated Press last year that Noem had taken a hands-on role in a state agency shortly after it had moved to deny her daughter a real estate appraiser license. The three retired judges who evaluated the ethics complaint unanimously found last month that there was enough evidence for them to believe that Noem “engaged in misconduct” by committing malfeasance and a conflict of interest.

California: Drought, record heat, fires and now maybe floods

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The record-breaking heat that has pushed California's electrical grid to the breaking point for more than a week is almost over but it's a sign of things to come. Scientists say a warming planet will lead to hotter, longer and more wildfire-plagued heat waves. California is just the latest casualty in a year of sometimes deadly heat waves that swept from Pakistan and India to Europe, China and other areas of the U.S. As California set temperature records this week, the state's power grid struggled to keep the lights on. The remnants of a hurricane arriving Friday in Southern California are expected to bring heavy rain and cooler temperatures.

MLB adopts pitch clock, shift limits, bigger bases for 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has adopted its first pitch clock, limits on defensive shifts and larger bases for next season in an effort to shorten games and increase offense in a tradition-bound sport. The decision on the clock and shift limits by the sport’s 11-man competition committee was made over the unanimous opposition of players on the panel. The changes had long been pushed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in an effort to combat the increase in dead time and suffocation of offense in the age of analytics.

Peak TV bonanza complicates Emmy goal of honoring the best

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Eager to root for viewer favorites “Yellowstone” or “NCIS” or “Young Sheldon” during Monday night’s Emmy Awards? Save your breath. Those shows and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in the nominations. Instead, series that are cooler or critically acclaimed got nods, such as “Stranger Things.” While it may be frustrating to fans, observers consider such omissions inevitable in the age of so-called peak TV. It's also proof that television’s most prestigious honor is doing its job. TV academy voters favor innovative shows on streaming services and premium cable, like Netflix's “Squid Game.” The Emmys air Monday on NBC with Kenan Thompson as host.