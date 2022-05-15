AP News Summary at 2:26 a.m. EDT

10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in New York state, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Officials said they are investigating the shooting Saturday afternoon as a racially motivated hate crime. Authorities say 11 victims are Black and two are white. Police say a security guard fired shots trying to stop the attack but was shot dead by the gunman. Authorities say officers confronted the man in the store and he surrendered. The suspect, Payton Gendron of Conklin, New York, has been arraigned on a murder charge. The shooting occurred in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo.

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks. Officials say Moscow’s troops are pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk. According to Ukraine's defense minister, the country is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow are in a grinding battle for Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland. Also Saturday, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital.

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abortion rights supporters are demonstrating at hundreds of marches and rallies where they're expressing their outrage that the Supreme Court appears prepared to scrap the constitutional right to abortion that has endured for nearly a half-century. And they're expressing their fear about what that could mean for women’s reproductive choices. Incensed after a leaked draft opinion suggested the court’s conservative majority would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, activists spoke of the need to mobilize quickly because Republican-led states are poised to enact tighter restrictions. In the nation’s capital, thousands gathered at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court, which is now surrounded by two layers of security fences.

EXPLAINER: Why stakes are high in trial tied to Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first trial resulting from special counsel John Durham’s investigation of the early days of the Trump-Russia probe hardly seems an explosive affair. The trial getting underway Monday in federal court in Washington is about a single false statement that a cybersecurity lawyer with ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign is alleged to have made to the FBI in 2016. Yet the stakes are high. An acquittal would hasten questions about the purpose of Durham's lengthy investigation and the cost to taxpayers. A guilty verdict would energize supporters of Donald Trump who've long looked to Durham to expose what they see as biased mistreatment of the former president.

Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid war

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra has won the Eurovision Song Contest in a clear show of popular support for the war-ravaged nation that went beyond the music. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the victory, Ukraine’s third since its 2003 Eurovision debut, and said “we will do our best” to host next year’s contest in the hotly contested port city of Mariupol. He underlined “Ukrainian Mariupol,” adding: “free, peaceful, rebuilt!” Kalush Orchestra’s front man, Oleh Psiuk, took advantage of the enormous global audience, last year numbering more than 180 million, to make impassioned plea to free fighters still trapped beneath a sprawling steel plant in Mariupol.

Radio station elevates voices of Hungary's Roma minority

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Intellectuals, broadcasters and cultural figures from Hungary’s Roma community have founded a radio station to reframe narratives and elevate the voices of their marginalized minority group. Radio Dikh — a Romani word that means “to see” — has broadcast since January on FM radio in Hungary’s capital, Budapest. Its programs focus on Roma music, culture and the issues faced by their community, and aim to recast the way the often disadvantaged minority group is perceived by broader society.

North Korea reports 15 more suspected COVID-19 deaths

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has confirmed 15 more deaths and hundreds of thousands of additional patients with fevers amid the country’s first COVID-19 outbreak. The additional deaths reported Sunday took the country’s fever-related fatalities to 42. After maintaining a widely disputed claim to be coronavirus-free for more than two years, North Korea announced Thursday that it had found its first COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began. It has since said a fever has spread across the country “explosively” since late April but hasn’t disclosed exactly how many COVID-19 cases it has found. The official Korean Central News Agency reported another 296,180 people with flu symptoms had been tallied, taking the reported total to 820,620.

'Reprehensible': Oz condemns GOP opponent's tweet on Islam

CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) — Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz is stepping up his criticism of a far-right candidate in Pennsylvania who is gaining traction ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. Oz has generally steered clear of rival Kathy Barnette. But Oz tells The Associated Press that Barnette is out of step with the GOP and would be unable to win the general election. Oz takes issue with a 2015 tweet from Barnette in which she wrote that “Pedophilia is a Cornerstone of Islam.” Oz would be the nation’s first Muslim senator, and he calls Barnette's remark “disqualifying.” The Barnette campaign hasn't responded to a request for comment.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world’s pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 229 million users around the world. For Elon Musk, its ultimate troll and perhaps most prolific user whose buyout of the company is on increasingly shaky grounds, Twitter is a “de facto town square” in dire need of a libertarian makeover. Whether and how this will happen, at this stage in the game, is anyone’s guess. But if Twitter’s history is any indication, the process will be messy — inside and outside of the company.

