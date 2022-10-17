AP News Summary at 2:25 p.m. EDT

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital; 4 killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. One drone struck a residential building. Energy facilities were also hit by the drones, which appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Separately, Moscow authorities said a Russian Su-34 warplane crashed in a residential area in the Russian port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov, after an engine failure during takeoff, killing three people on the ground, injuring 21 and setting an apartment building ablaze. Officials said both crewmembers bailed out safely.

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

LONDON (AP) — New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. Hunt said a planned 1 percentage point cut to the basic rate of income tax won’t happen. He also scaled back a cap on energy prices designed to help households pay their bills. Hunt also said more spending cuts are coming.

North Carolina No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball

North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll. The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes. Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth. Duke, led by new coach Jon Scheyer, is seventh with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the Top 25.

Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in Georgia, Texas and some other states are facing new hurdles to cast a ballot during the midterm elections under laws passed by Republican-led legislatures following President Donald Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him reelection in 2020. The restrictions have prompted groups that assist voters to reorient themselves so they can avoid running afoul of new barriers. The groups anticipate confusion and conflict at the polls and are redoubling efforts to register and educate. The Brennan Center for Justice says lawmakers in 21 states have passed at least 42 restrictive laws since 2021. At least 33 of those laws are in effect for this year’s midterms.

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is influential in the far-right Christian nationalist movement that has growing stature in the Republican Party. Flynn is making Sarasota County, Florida, a laboratory of sorts for his political agenda. Flynn's slogan is “Local action equals national impact.” Flynn has energized local conservative activists through social media and public appearances. Flynn questions American democratic institutions, repeats lies about the 2020 election, attacks the news media and embraces conspiracy theories about COVID-19. One of the groups Flynn has welcomed into the fold is the violent extremist group the Proud Boys.

What we know about the Raleigh shooting victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Details about the five people killed in a mass shooting in North Carolina are continuing to trickle out. Among those who died Thursday in Raleigh was an avid runner and the mother of three boys. Another victim was the “rock” of her family and had known everyone in the neighborhood. A third woman who died was a Navy veteran whose wedding was two weeks away. The shooting also cut short the lives of a Raleigh police officer and a 16-year-old. Police say a 15-year-old boy opened fire in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood and along the nearby Neuse River Greenway. Two people were also wounded.

Clean Water Act at 50: environmental gains, challenges unmet

Fifty years ago, Congress passed the Clean Water Act to protect U.S. waterways from abuses like the oily industrial pollution that caused Ohio's Cuyahoga River to catch on fire in 1969. The landmark 1972 law led the newly created U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to adopt strict pollution regulations and spend billions of dollars on cleanups of rivers, streams and lakes. But challenges remain. Many waterways are still impaired, even after the act’s crackdown on industrial and municipal sewage discharges and years of remedial work. Runoff from farms, homes and city streets persists as a major pollution source. And it fouls waters and triggers harmful algae blooms in waterways across America.

Is Alex Jones verdict the death of disinformation? Unlikely

NEW YORK (AP) — The award of nearly $1 billion to parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims to compensate for harmful lies spread by fabulist Alex Jones isn't likely to do much to curb disinformation, experts say. Conspiracy theories have roots too deep in American history and, as Jones proved, there's a lot of money to be made now in spreading them. Because the ruling involved private citizens and not public figures, many purveyors of disinformation will be able to get around it. Media experts are next looking to a potential trial or settlement in the lawsuit by the Dominion voting system against Fox News for spreading disinformation about the 2020 election.

Amazon faces off with union in fight for a second warehouse

NEW YORK (AP) — The startup union that clinched a historic labor victory at Amazon earlier this year is slated to face the company yet again as it aims to rack up more wins that could force the reluctant retail behemoth to the negotiating table. This time, the Amazon Labor Union and the nation’s second-largest private employer are facing off at another warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany, New York. Workers at the facility will finish voting in a union election Monday. Votes are set to be tallied on Tuesday. The face-off marks the third time the union is taking on Amazon following its initial win at a Staten Island facility this April, followed by a loss.

Review: Roberts, Clooney bring charm to 'Ticket to Paradise'

It’s often said that the movies that were fun to make never turn out great. Well, George Clooney and Julia Roberts look like they had a grand time making the Bali-set “Ticket to Paradise.” The film is an old-fashioned proposition: a movie built strictly — and without apologies — on the charisma of its two stars. If you just want to see Roberts and Clooney together, “Ticket to Paradise” clears that not-very-high bar with just enough charm, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. But laughter is in short supply in a film mostly happy to bask in the glow of its two stars.